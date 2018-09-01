Bundesliga wrap: Bayern Munich, Brooks’ Wolfsburg only 2-0 clubs

After just two weeks, there will be a maximum of three perfect clubs in the Bundesliga.
If Hertha Berlin cannot win at Schalke, a decent ask, then two will be the number. Here’s how the second weekend has gone in Germany’s top flight.
Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Wolfsburg
Level at one after the break, Wolfsburg got a wonderful three points away from home when Wout Weghorst and Renato Steffen scored twice in five second-half minutes.
No Wolfsburg player touched the ball as often as USMNT center back John Brooks’ 64 (Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz bettered him by three). He completed 37 of 41 passes, winning eight tackles to help Wolfsburg to a 2-0 start.
It wasn’t all glory for Brooks, who had a close-up view as Jamaica-born Leon Bailey put Bayer ahead early with a very nice goal.
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen led on a 20th minute goal from Yuya Osako when Jetro Willems took a red card for the hosts, but that didn’t stop Eintracht from finding an equalizer.
Sebastien Haller scored from the spot in the 54th minute, but the visitors were not to be denied. Milot Rashica scored in the sixth minute of stoppage to send Werder Bremen home with four points on the young season
Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich
Leon Goretzka scored his first Bayern goal early in this one, and played provider as Robert Lewandowski insured the lead in the second half. Thomas Muller also scored in the win, with Lewandowski assisting the marker.
Elsewhere
Hannover 96 0-0 Borussia Dortmund — Friday
Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim 3-1 Freiburg
Nurnberg 1-1 Mainz
RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|4
|Mönchengladbach
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|4
|FC Augsburg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|4
|Werder Bremen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|4
|FSV Mainz 05
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|3
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|1899 Hoffenheim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|Hannover 96
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|2
|1. FC Nürnberg
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0
|SC Freiburg
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0
|VfB Stuttgart
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0