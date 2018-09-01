Chelsea stay perfect, edge by Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pedro, Hazard score

Chelsea make it 4 wins from 4

First defeat of season for Bournemouth

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Maurizio Sarri‘s side laboring to victory.

Pedro and Eden Hazard scored in the second half against a spirited Bournemouth side, as Chelsea huffed and puffed but looked sluggish throughout.

With the win Chelsea remain perfect with 12 points from 12 heading into the international break, while Bournemouth stay on seven points.

Chelsea started brightly enough but Bournemouth pressed them high and Callum Wilson just couldn’t get on the end of a cross after Mateo Kovacic was dispossessed.

David Luiz then gave the ball away cheaply and N'Golo Kante saved him as Bournemouth looked dangerous on the break.

Despite Chelsea’s pressure, Bournemouth should have gone ahead as Rico whipped in a great cross but Wilson couldn’t get on the end of it.

Marcos Alonso then hit the post with a mishit effort from outside the box which snuck through the crowd but not past the woodwork.

After the break Alonso then forced Asmir Begovic into a save from close-range as the home side tried to crank through the gears.

Former Chelsea man Nathan Ake somehow missed from close range after the break with the away side dangerous throughout.

Chelsea took the lead late on as substitute Olivier Giroud and Pedro linked up, with the Spaniard’s deflected shot making it 1-0.

Late on they finished off Bournemouth as Alonso played in Hazard and the Belgian finished superbly for his second goal in as many games.

