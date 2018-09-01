More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images & Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gerrard, Rodgers set for long-awaited first Old Firm clash

By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers only spent three seasons together while the former played for the latter at Liverpool, but those 36 months were plenty memory — for reasons both good and bad.

The duo — with a bit of help from Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, if memory serves well — nearly won the Premier League title in 2014, but the two reportedly had a falling-out over Gerrard’s role as he approached his 35th birthday the following season. In the end, Rodgers won out as Gerrard left his boyhood club for one an adventure with the LA Galaxy. Rodgers’ victory was short-lived, though, as he was fired five months later.

On Sunday, Gerrard and Rodgers will meet again — only this time, it’ll be as adversaries, each of them pacing the technical area for a Glaswegian giant (7 a.m. ET).

While much will understandably be made of the reunion, Gerrard insists there is no friction between himself and his former manager. He won’t treat Sunday’s showdown at Celtic Park any differently than he would the usual Old Firm derby, which never needs any additional spice added to it in the first place — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think everybody wants there to be a problem. I think they want a UFC match on the side. There’s no problem, [our relationship] is fine.

“I know a lot about him and his tactics. I know how he wants to play but Brendan is a clever coach and always has something up his sleeve. The reason why I respect him as a coach is that he always had something different. I think it would be very naive of me to expect what we see a lot of from the Celtic team. It wouldn’t surprise me if he tried something different to try and catch us cold. That’s what he would do as Liverpool manager.”

Rangers haven’t beaten Celtic in a league game since 2011. Gerrard and Co., have their work cut out for them, to say the least.

La Liga: One half of Madrid is happy, the other is not

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes

Julen Lopetegui’s Real Madrid improved to a perfect 3-for-3 record on the season with a mostly comfortable victory over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale scored his third goal in as many games to put Los Blancos ahead after just 17 minutes before Guido Carillo converted from the penalty spot to pull the visitors back to level terms in the 24th. The score would remain 1-1 until halftime, but not much longer than that.

Karim Benzema bagged a 13-minute brace — heading home the first in the 48th minute, and finishing off a clever one-two with Luka Modric in the 61st — that would prove to be the difference on the day. Sergio Ramos added the fourth, from the penalty spot, in the 66th minute.

Video review was required to confirm Benzema’s first goal, and while it’s a bit of a buzzkill with regard to post-goal celebrations, Ramos feels it’s a necessary sacrifice for the good of the game.

“It is true that the goal celebration is somewhat muted (after the wait), but I have always said that I am in favor of , because it was a goal that had been disallowed,” he said after the game. “I am sure that one day it will be our turn to be on the other end of things, but it is positive.”

Celta Vigo 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Saturday wasn’t so joyous for the other half of Madrid, as 10-man Atleti suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Celta. The game was well and truly in hand before Stefan Savic’s 70th-minute red card, though, as Maxi Gomez and Iago Aspas hit Los Rojiblancos for a goal each during the first seven minutes of the second half.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone doesn’t see the result as a reason to panic, but more of a wake-up call so early in the season. He also shoulders the blame for his side’s poor start to the second half.

“It is a good wake-up call. Above all for me,” he said after the game. “I am responsible for our start to the second half because the second half depends a lot on what the manager says at halftime.”

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Levante vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Espanyol — 10:15 a.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Huesca — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Sevilla — 2:45 p.m. ET

Serie A: Ronaldo still scoreless, but Juventus still perfect

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoreless after three matches with Juventus.

Juventus, however, is doing just fine.

Mario Mandzukic scored one and set up another with a backheel pass as the Bianconeri won at promoted Parma 2-1 on Saturday to remain perfect.

With Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa in attendance at Parma’s Ennio Tardini Stadium, the closest Ronaldo came to scoring was with a header off a corner that went just wide midway through the first half.

Ronaldo was also visibly upset when Mandzukic prevented the Portugal captain from connecting on a volley early on by getting there first – prompting an apology from Mandzukic.

“I’m happy with what he’s doing and the international break will help him get in better condition – because the league really starts after the break,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the offseason in a Serie A-record $132-million transfer, but he is still figuring out how to score in a league known for its defensive qualities. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also didn’t score in Real Madrid’s opening three Spanish league matches last season – although he did score in other competitions for Madrid during that spell.

Mandzukic put Juventus ahead two minutes in with an easy tap in following a failed clearance but it wasn’t straightforward for the visitors as Parma began to threaten consistently.

Parma’s Leo Stulac struck a free kick off the crossbar and former Arsenal and Roma forward Gervinho equalized from close range after the half-hour mark.

Blaise Matuidi restored Juve’s lead in the 58th, taking a delightful backheel assist from Mandzukic inside the area before blasting in from a sharp angle.

“I didn’t expect (Mandzukic) in this form after the World Cup but he’s in top condition,” Allegri said of the Croatia international.

Napoli and Spal, which are also perfect, each play on Sunday. Napoli visits Sampdoria and Spal visits Torino.

Ronaldo’s next chance to break his drought won’t come until after the international break, when Juventus hosts Sassuolo on Sept. 16.

When Radja Nainggolan signed with Inter Milan in June, coach Luciano Spalletti said he would give the underachieving squad the “boost” it needed.

The Belgian midfielder, who is nicknamed “Ninja,” fulfilled Spalletti’s wishes in Inter’s 3-0 win at Bologna, scoring the opener on debut to send the Nerazzurri on their way to their first Serie A victory of the season.

After a draw and loss in its opening two matches, Inter was looking at another disappointing result until Nainggolan scored in the 66th minute.

Using his left foot to control a pass from Matteo Politano, Nainggolan unleashed a powerful shot with his right foot into the far bottom corner from the center of the area.

“He still needs to improve his condition. He didn’t do all that much but the little he did was good,” said Spalletti, who previously coached Nainggolan at Roma.

PL Sunday preview: Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal hit the road

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures is chock-full of top-six sides in action, as Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all look to advance their respective bids to topple this season’s favorites, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Cardiff City vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The pressure has eased — even if only ever so slightly — on Unai Emery after picking up his first victory as Arsenal manager last weekend. What the Spaniard could now use is a healthy haul of points from the Gunners’ next seven games, all of which come against non-top-six sides. Up first is a trip to the south of Wales to take on 16th-place Cardiff, a side still seeking its first win (and goal) this season. Emery and midfielder Mesut Ozil have reportedly fallen out with one another, but the manager maintains the story is little more than tabloid fodder.

“Throughout my career I have respect for the media, for newspaper, radio, TV. But there are a lot of people in the media and at not every moment is the information real. It isn’t true, the news. … In this situation with Mesut Ozil, it is clear: he is OK, he has the commitment we want, he is a very important player for us and we want to help him to give us the best performance in each match and each moment.”

As for the Bluebirds, Neil Warnock‘s side is the last remaining team without a goal to their name this season. On the bright side, the two points they have to their name means they’ve kept a pair of clean sheets — in back-to-back games, no less — against Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town.

INJURIES: Cardiff — OUT: Junior Hoilett (groin), Aron Gunnarsson (knee) | Arsenal — OUT: Sead Kolasinac (knee), Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Carl Jenkinson (ankle), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee)

Burnley vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It might be early in the 2018-19 season, but it’s not too early for Jose Mourinho to find himself facing the possibility of being fired should Man United lose away to Burnley a week after losing 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. It’s not just Monday’s result, but the overwhelming sense of discontent around Old Trafford that has begun to make Mourinho’s position feel as if it’s untenable. He and his players are saying all of the right things, publicly, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor, but it’s not as if anyone has any other choice at the moment.

Luke Shaw, for instance, feels the players must stick together and keep their heads down to right the ship.

“You see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like, but we have a really good spirit, a really good group of lads who want to work and achieve big things here. We have a group of hard workers and amazing talents, everywhere you look on the field. We have got to start taking our chances and I am sure we will start winning games. We have got to pick ourselves back up, keep working hard and we need to pick up points after two losses. We need to win and win in a good way.”

Burnley, on the other hand, are dealing with diversity of their own after failing to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League this week. Now, Sean Dyche‘s men seek their first win of the season, and their first point since opening day. Back-to-back defeats to Watford (3-1) and Fulham (4-2) have dropped the Clarets to 19th place in the league table.

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Johann Gudmundsson (hamstring), Steven Defour (calf), Robbie Brady (hastring) | Man United — OUT: Marcos Rojo (undisclosed), Diogo Dalot (fitness), Sergio Romero (fitness)

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

At the other end of the table, Sunday also provides an unlikely meeting of unbeaten sides when Watford host Tottenham at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have feasted on bottom-half sides in their first three games, while Spurs landed the first blow of the season amongst the “other” top-six sides vying for Champions League qualification.

While much of the talk about Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has focused on the fact that not a single player was signed this summer — the first such occurrence for a PL club since the summer transfer window began — Monday’s demolition of the Red Devils served as a coming-out party for Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura, a $___-million acquisition who had virtually no impact last season after signing in January. As a well-known former manager in north London might say, getting Moura up to speed with a full preseason behind him has been kind of like a new signing.

Pochettino’s counterpart on Sunday, Javi Gracia, has pushed all of the right buttons thus far, and he’s had to do so when it comes to picking his lineup and substitutes. With such a healthy, deep squad, Gracia might feel this is Watford’s best chance to knock off Spurs for the first time in the PL era. In 12 league meetings spanning two and a half decades, they have just three points to show for their efforts, and haven’t beaten the north London side in league play since 1987.

INJURIES: Watford — OUT: Tom Cleverley (achilles), Younes Kaboul (foot) | Tottenham — OUT: Hugo Lloris (thigh), Heung-Min Son (international duty), Moussa Sissoko (hamstring)

The 2 Robbies (bonus pod): Mourinho’s melt down continues

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Could one of the greatest managers in the world be facing the axe? If Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United loses away to Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), it could be curtains for Jose. Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino and Robbie Earle discussed his recent mental meltdown in today’s Match of the Day.

