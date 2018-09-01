Klopp says Liverpool “not 100 percent yet,” talks Alisson howler

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp laughed off Alisson Becker’s goalkeeping howler after Liverpool hung on to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

“I told him that it was the best time to do it because we won,” said the Reds manager.

Klopp admitted it was easy to cast it aside because of the W.

“We have to learn how to use Alisson at the right moment,” the manager said. “Not on a dry pitch, not hard enough. Don’t do it at those moments. It was a mistake from Alisson, no goalkeeper should dribble in this occasion. But his reaction was good, we still used him in better situations.”

Klopp cautioned league foes that Liverpool is not close to 100 percent form yet. The fixtures so far have helped the Reds build toward the eventual challenges — Liverpool has beaten West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Leicester, and only the first one convincingly.

Spurs are next, at Wembley in a week. Can hardly wait for it.

