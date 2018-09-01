More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Klopp says Liverpool “not 100 percent yet,” talks Alisson howler

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp laughed off Alisson Becker’s goalkeeping howler after Liverpool hung on to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

“I told him that it was the best time to do it because we won,” said the Reds manager.

Klopp admitted it was easy to cast it aside because of the W.

RECAP: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

“We have to learn how to use Alisson at the right moment,” the manager said. “Not on a dry pitch, not hard enough. Don’t do it at those moments. It was a mistake from Alisson, no goalkeeper should dribble in this occasion. But his reaction was good, we still used him in better situations.”

Klopp cautioned league foes that Liverpool is not close to 100 percent form yet. The fixtures so far have helped the Reds build toward the eventual challenges — Liverpool has beaten West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Leicester, and only the first one convincingly.

Spurs are next, at Wembley in a week. Can hardly wait for it.

South Korea wins Asian Games, Spurs’ Son avoids military service

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur Heung-Min Son picked up two assists in extra time as South Korea defeated Japan to win the Asian Games Final on Saturday.

The victory crucially allows the South Korean side to avoid two years of military service.

MORE: Liverpool edges Leicester City

Seung-Woo Lee scored the first goal, with Son’s assist more of a missed touch, but the second goal came when the Spurs’ man’s free kick was headed home by Hwang Hee-chan.

Japan came close to equalizing, pulling one back through Ayase Ueda with four minutes remaining and then nearly poking one home via a goal mouth scramble.

Son and the Taegeuk Warriors looked gassed as the game approached regulation’s final whistle, but motivation is a powerful thing.

South Korean law states that all “able-bodied men” need to serve in the military, but exceptions are made for gold medalists from the Asian Games, or any medalist at the Olympics.

Watch Live: Premier League games, 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in Week 4 of the 2018-19 season.

STREAM: Every PL game live here

Chelsea host Bournemouth, Southampton head to Crystal Palace, Brighton welcome Fulham to the Amex, West Ham clash with Wolves and Huddersfield travel to Everton.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold

Liverpool edge past Leicester, stay perfect

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
  • Mane, Firmino gave Liverpool 2-0 lead
  • Ghezzal pulled a goal back
  • Liverpool make it 4 wins from 4
  • Alisson‘s blunder costs Liverpool’s clean sheet

Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday but the visitors were second-best for most of the game.

VIDEO: Alisson's blunder

First half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had the Reds flying but Leicester created numerous chances and stopped Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool from playing their normal game. The Foxes were then handed a gift as Alisson made a huge mistake and Rachid Ghezzal pulled a goal back but Claude Puel‘s side couldn’t find an equalizer.

Still, it’s four wins from four for the Reds heading into the international break and Klopp will be more than satisfied with that return.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays 

Firmino had a shot which was well saved and Liverpool should have gone four minutes in but Salah inexplicably missed a golden chance.

After good work from Andrew Robertson, Mane made no mistake a few minutes later as he pokes home a left-footed shot into the net to make it 1-0.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings 

Georginio Wijnaldum then had an effort blocked with Robertson’s follow-up cross cleared. Demarai Gray was then played in but Alisson saved his shot well down low as Leicester stared to get back into the game.

Before half time Salah turned his man and curled an effort towards the far corner which Kasper Schmeichel pushed away. Right on half time Liverpool made it 2-0 as Firmino powerfully headed home Milner’s corner.

MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

In the second half Leicester pushed hard to get back into the game with Madisson wriggling free of Virgil Van Dijk but Joe Gomez brilliantly blocked his shot.

Moments later Wes Morgan couldn’t react quick enough to a cross into the box as a glorious chance came and went for the Foxes.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Leicester deservedly got a goal back late in the game as Alisson was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho and the Leicester forward squared for Ghezzal to tap home.

Liverpool continued to struggle with the pressing of Leicester but did have a chance from a free kick but Mane headed wide.

VIDEO: Alisson makes big mistake; Liverpool finally concede

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is known for his exceptional footwork with the ball at his feet.

Um, yeah. That didn’t go so well on Saturday.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

In the second half of Liverpool’s game at Leicester the Brazilian international was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho after trying to turn him. Iheanacho then squared for Rachid Ghezzal to score.

Jurgen Klopp initially responded by shrugging his shoulders, as Alisson’s first slip-up in a Liverpool shirt was extremely predictable.

He had almost been caught out last week against Brighton but he obviously didn’t learn his lesson with the pace of the Premier League catching out the former Roma goalkeeper just a few weeks into the new season.

Watch the video above to see Alisson’s blunder as Liverpool conceded for the first time this season.