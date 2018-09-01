More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Claude Paris

Ligue 1: Mbappe scores, gets sent off as PSG beat Nimes

Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant late goal and got sent off right at the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s pulsating 4-2 win at Nimes in the French league on Saturday.

Two weeks after coming off the bench to score twice against Guingamp, he bailed out PSG with an unstoppable 77th-minute strike to make it 3-2 after Nimes clawed back from 2-0 down and then hit the crossbar.

Chasing down a high ball on a PSG counterattack, Mbappe cushioned it expertly on the inside of his right foot without breaking strike, directing the ball into his path so he could then lash a fizzing shot into the roof of the net.

Striker Edinson Cavani added a fourth in injury time after being set up by winger Angel Di Maria, who earlier scored direct from a corner.

With seconds remaining, Mbappe reacted to a late challenge from midfielder Teji Savanier and shoved the player forcefully to the ground.

Referee Jerome Brisard, who showed Mbappe a yellow card for petulantly kicking the ball away in the first half, instantly brandished a red. Mbappe stomped off, looking unhappy. But the 19-year-old star of France’s World Cup-winning campaign was berated by his own goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for his wild reaction. Savanier was also sent off.

In the first half, Di Maria spotted a gap inside the near post and expertly curled the ball in from the left corner flag for 2-0. Moments earlier, Neymar tapped in right back Thomas Meunier’s cross after 36 minutes.

Two weeks ago, confusing VAR decisions helped PSG win at Guingamp 3-1. In that game, the home side had a goal disallowed by a contentious VAR decision when leading 1-0 and a blatant penalty not reviewed with the score 1-1.

This time, VAR did not spare PSG.

PSG seemed to be getting another reprieve when leading 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Brisard waved away penalty claims, after Thiago Silva caught the back of midfielder Theo Valls’ leg as he turned inside the penalty area.

But he changed his mind after reviewing the images and Savanier equalized from the spot in the 71st, drilling a low shot inside Areola’s right post.

Areola was well beaten by midfielder Antonin Bobichon, who struck in the 63rd with a curler from the edge of the area into the top right corner.

After Nimes equalized, PSG was firmly on the back foot against the club with the smallest budget in Ligue 1 and which had not played in the top flight since 1993.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, replaced for this game by Areola, shouted at his PSG teammates from the bench in a bid to wake them up. But Nimes was on a roll and almost made it 3-2 as defender Sofiane Alakouch hit the crossbar. Then, Areola saved his side with a leaping stop.

But pushing up for a winner against PSG comes with a risk, since it leaves huge gaps for the electric Mbappe to exploit with his searing pace.

Later Saturday, Dijon looked to join PSG on four straight wins with a home victory against Caen.

What did we learn from PL Saturday, Week 4?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday is in the book for Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

What did we learn?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we focus on the key takeaways from the seven games ahead of the two-week international break.

Chelsea, Liverpool stay perfect but title credentials unclear
Don’t get me wrong. Four wins from four is a fantastic start for Chelsea and Liverpool. But there are a few worrying signs which suggest their title challenges with Manchester City and Tottenham may have a few hiccups along the way. Liverpool almost blew a 2-0 lead at Leicester and apart from the first 15 minutes they struggled to control the tempo of the game. Their goalkeeper Alisson made a huge mistake to allow Leicester to score and hasn’t learned from his lessons of the faster tempo of the game in England with the ball at his feet. Jurgen Klopp won’t be too worried, but there are signs in their last two games that Liverpool are struggling to inject the same energy into their play as they did throughout last season. As for Chelsea, they again looked susceptible on the break at home against Bournemouth and had Nathan Ake not missed a sitter it would’ve been intriguing to see how they reacted. In the end the quality of Pedro and Eden Hazard delivered another win and although Maurizio Sarri talked about their title credentials, you have to feel that Chelsea must improve defensively if they’re going to make a serious challenge. Going forward both Chelsea and Liverpool have everything they need to punish any team in the Premier League. Question marks remain about their defensive unit despite perfect starts to the season.

Southampton, Wolves off and running; European charge next?
Going into Week 4 there had been plenty of promising displays for Southampton and Wolverhampton but neither side had their first victories of the campaign. Now they do. Saints won away at Wilfried Zaha-less Crystal Palace with Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on target. They rode their luck with Alex McCarthy making several fine stops and Christian Benteke having another off day, but Mark Hughes was delighted with a composed display as they could even afford a missed penalty kick from Charlie Austin. As for Wolves, they also had to rely on Rui Patricio making some fine stops too but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s team finally got their first win back in the Premier League via summer signing Adama Traore who scored in stoppage time at West Ham. It is early days in the season but both Saints and Wolves will be hoping to ride the positive momentum these wins take into the international break and then push for at least a top 10 finish this season. With Burnley and West Ham struggling, Everton erratic and even the likes of Arsenal out of sorts early on, could these teams lead the charge for clubs hoping to sneak inside the top seven?

Yedlin recovers after rough week
USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin will have had a rough week. After he scored a cruel late own goal at home to hand Chelsea a 2-1 win last Sunday, the Newcastle right back reacted perfectly. A searing 70-yard run saw him get on the end of a cross to slot home his first-ever Premier League goal at reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday. Yedlin was the first American to score in the PL since March 2014, and he has shown once again his play is maturing. He sent in an inch-perfect cross for Joselu to score against Chelsea last week and his extreme pace is being nurtured into a valuable weapon for Rafael Benitez in his ultra-defensive system at Newcastle. Yedlin is now 25 years old and his career had threatened to be derailed before a loan move to Sunderland from Tottenham in 2015. Since then his defensive play has improved drastically at Newcastle and now he’s able to pick the perfect moments to devastate opponents with his stunning pace.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern Munich, Brooks’ Wolfsburg only 2-0 clubs

Peter Steffen/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After just two weeks, there will be a maximum of three perfect clubs in the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Yedlin scores for Newcastle ]

If Hertha Berlin cannot win at Schalke, a decent ask, then two will be the number. Here’s how the second weekend has gone in Germany’s top flight.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Wolfsburg

Level at one after the break, Wolfsburg got a wonderful three points away from home when Wout Weghorst and Renato Steffen scored twice in five second-half minutes.

No Wolfsburg player touched the ball as often as USMNT center back John Brooks’ 64 (Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz bettered him by three). He completed 37 of 41 passes, winning eight tackles to help Wolfsburg to a 2-0 start.

It wasn’t all glory for Brooks, who had a close-up view as Jamaica-born Leon Bailey put Bayer ahead early with a very nice goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen led on a 20th minute goal from Yuya Osako when Jetro Willems took a red card for the hosts, but that didn’t stop Eintracht from finding an equalizer.

Sebastien Haller scored from the spot in the 54th minute, but the visitors were not to be denied. Milot Rashica scored in the sixth minute of stoppage to send Werder Bremen home with four points on the young season

Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka scored his first Bayern goal early in this one, and played provider as Robert Lewandowski insured the lead in the second half. Thomas Muller also scored in the win, with Lewandowski assisting the marker.

Elsewhere
Hannover 96 0-0 Borussia Dortmund — Friday
Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim 3-1 Freiburg
Nurnberg 1-1 Mainz
RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 VfL Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 1-0-0 0-1-0 4
 Mönchengladbach 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 1-0-0 0-1-0 4
 FC Augsburg 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 0-1-0 1-0-0 4
 Werder Bremen 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 0-1-0 1-0-0 4
 FSV Mainz 05 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 1-0-0 0-1-0 4
 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 0-0-1 1-0-0 3
 Hertha BSC Berlin 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 3
 1899 Hoffenheim 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 Hannover 96 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2
 1. FC Nürnberg 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 0-1-0 0-0-1 1
 FC Schalke 04 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0
 RB Leipzig 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0-0-0 0-0-1 0
 Bayer Leverkusen 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 SC Freiburg 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 VfB Stuttgart 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0-0-1 0-0-1 0

Rare Walker goal slips Man City past Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Walker, Yedlin score rare goals
  • Match level 1-1 at half
  • Dubravka shines in loss

Kyle Walker‘s goal of the season candidate lifted Manchester City past Newcastle United on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

The match was 1-1 at the break after DeAndre Yedlin‘s first Premier League goal answered Raheem Sterling‘s opener.

By the final stanza, the match very much looked like Newcastle was happy to limit its goal differential damage and City was happy with the win.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Riyad Mahrez was the target of Man City’s early plan, and he cooked Paul Dummett before dragging a shot wide of the near post in the fourth minute.

It was 1-0 after 430 seconds, though, as Raheem Sterling found the ball off a Jamaal Lascelles giveaway. He cut past DeAndre Yedlin and belted a shot past a flying Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle keeper kept Gabriel Jesus off the board in the 18th minute after the latter worked past Ciaran Clark in the Magpies’ box.

Then the stunning equalizer with Yedlin racing past Gabriel Jesus to slot Salomon Rondon’s perfect past beyond a splayed Ederson. Game on.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Walker scored an amazing goal in the 52nd minute to restore City’s lead, drilling a low shot through traffic from 25 yards.

And he tried his luck on a 57th minute free kick, catching Dubravka off guard for a parry and leading to the ball in the net a few moves later… offside, though.

Dubravka made a trio of outstanding saves in sequence during the 64th, stopping Fernandinho once and David Silva twice. He’d then stop Aguero in stoppage time after a marvelous pass from Fernandinho.

VIDEO: Neymar’s hilarious “cry baby” goal celebration

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar Jr has a sense of humor.

The Brazilian superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain at Nimes on Saturday in Ligue 1 and his celebration was, well, interesting.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 scores, schedule ]

A banner hung in the stadium by the Nimes fans accused Neymar of being a cry baby.

So when he scored in the 36th minute, he ran over to the banner and then posed in front of it pretending to cry.

Neymar can now mark Nimes as another town he’s probably not welcome in anytime soon, as PSG came away with a 4-2 win to remain perfect in the French top-flight.

Take a look below at the crazy, and hilarious, celebration.