Liverpool edge past Leicester, stay perfect

Mane, Firmino gave Liverpool 2-0 lead

Ghezzal pulled a goal back

Liverpool make it 4 wins from 4

Alisson‘s blunder costs Liverpool’s clean sheet

Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday but the visitors were second-best for most of the game.

[ VIDEO: Alisson's blunder ]

First half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had the Reds flying but Leicester created numerous chances and stopped Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool from playing their normal game. The Foxes were then handed a gift as Alisson made a huge mistake and Rachid Ghezzal pulled a goal back but Claude Puel‘s side couldn’t find an equalizer.

Still, it’s four wins from four for the Reds heading into the international break and Klopp will be more than satisfied with that return.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Firmino had a shot which was well saved and Liverpool should have gone four minutes in but Salah inexplicably missed a golden chance.

After good work from Andrew Robertson, Mane made no mistake a few minutes later as he pokes home a left-footed shot into the net to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Georginio Wijnaldum then had an effort blocked with Robertson’s follow-up cross cleared. Demarai Gray was then played in but Alisson saved his shot well down low as Leicester stared to get back into the game.

Before half time Salah turned his man and curled an effort towards the far corner which Kasper Schmeichel pushed away. Right on half time Liverpool made it 2-0 as Firmino powerfully headed home Milner’s corner.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the second half Leicester pushed hard to get back into the game with Madisson wriggling free of Virgil Van Dijk but Joe Gomez brilliantly blocked his shot.

Moments later Wes Morgan couldn’t react quick enough to a cross into the box as a glorious chance came and went for the Foxes.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester deservedly got a goal back late in the game as Alisson was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho and the Leicester forward squared for Ghezzal to tap home.

Liverpool continued to struggle with the pressing of Leicester but did have a chance from a free kick but Mane headed wide.

