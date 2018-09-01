Pellegrini vows that 0-4 West Ham will “resolve that problem”

Manuel Pellegrini isn’t trying to put any sugar-coating on West Ham’s dreadful 0-4 start to the Premier League season.
The Irons lost 1-0 at home on Saturday, a late Carlos Sanchez giveaway cueing up a stoppage time winner for Wolves. If you’re scoring at home, add that to 4-0 at Liverpool, 2-1 to Bournemouth, and 3-1 at Arsenal.
[ RECAP: West Ham 0-1 Wolves ]
“I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start,” Pellegrini said. “We can’t lose six points here at home like we have. Playing away against Liverpool and Arsenal and you don’t play so well is understandable. Here at home to lose we must be very worried.”
That’s a minus-8 goal differential through four matches, as West Ham will be the last Premier League team to earn a point this season.
“You can always have a lot of excuses for results, but it is not normal to lose four games,” he said. “In the training ground we are doing well, no lack of attitude. We have to take that work during the week to a game where there is that added pressure. It is just to four games, we won’t stop fighting now. We are just starting and will resolve that problem.”
It’s not so much that West Ham could be relegated, as the Irons have a lot of quality, but the idea was to compete for the Top Seven and perhaps win a Cup. Players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic didn’t sign for West Ham to help them out of relegation scraps.
Now the Irons will meet Everton, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Spurs amongst their next five matches (Brighton is the other opponent).