Rare Walker goal slips Man City past Newcastle

- Walker, Yedlin score rare goals
- Match level 1-1 at half
- Dubravka shines in loss
Kyle Walker‘s goal of the season candidate lifted Manchester City past Newcastle United on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.
The match was 1-1 at the break after DeAndre Yedlin‘s first Premier League goal answered Raheem Sterling‘s opener.
By the final stanza, the match very much looked like Newcastle was happy to limit its goal differential damage and City was happy with the win.
Riyad Mahrez was the target of Man City’s early plan, and he cooked Paul Dummett before dragging a shot wide of the near post in the fourth minute.
It was 1-0 after 430 seconds, though, as Raheem Sterling found the ball off a Jamaal Lascelles giveaway. He cut past DeAndre Yedlin and belted a shot past a flying Martin Dubravka.
The Newcastle keeper kept Gabriel Jesus off the board in the 18th minute after the latter worked past Ciaran Clark in the Magpies’ box.
Then the stunning equalizer with Yedlin racing past Gabriel Jesus to slot Salomon Rondon’s perfect past beyond a splayed Ederson. Game on.
Walker scored an amazing goal in the 52nd minute to restore City’s lead, drilling a low shot through traffic from 25 yards.
And he tried his luck on a 57th minute free kick, catching Dubravka off guard for a parry and leading to the ball in the net a few moves later… offside, though.
Dubravka made a trio of outstanding saves in sequence during the 64th, stopping Fernandinho once and David Silva twice. He’d then stop Aguero in stoppage time after a marvelous pass from Fernandinho.