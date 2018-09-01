Saints grab first win of season, beat Palace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ings, Hojbjerg score Saints’ goals

Austin’s penalty kick saved

Third-straight defeat for Palace

First win of season for Saints

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Mark Hughes‘ men off and running for the new season.

Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored Saints’ goals but that only told half the story as Charlie Austin‘s penalty kick was saved and Christian Benteke spurned several glorious chances as Alex McCarthy made several stunning saves.

The win move Saints on to four points for the season, while Palace, who missed the injured Wilfried Zaha badly, have three after three-straight defeats.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Palace started brightly as Andros Townsend‘s cross found Benteke who towered over Cedric but got his header all wrong.

At the other end Ings and Nathan Redmond both had chances, with Shane Long also having a shot well-blocked by Mamadou Sakho.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

As the game wore on Palace settled down and Benteke nodded wide after Alex McCarthy came for a cross but couldn’t clear under pressure.

At the other end Long again caused problems and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot was tipped over by Wayne Hennessey.

After a few penalty appeals from Benteke who went down under pressure from Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand, Hennessey then made a wonderful save as he tipped a header from his own player, Luka Milivojevic, wide.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Within a few minutes of the second half kicking off Ings put Southampton in front as Cedric’s long ball forward caught Palace out. Long was clattered by Sakho but the ball fell to Ings who poked home to put Saints 1-0 up.

James McArthur then smashed a wonderful curling effort against the crossbar as Palace looked to get back on level terms. Benteke had another good chance but didn’t make the most of it as his angle was cut out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Southampton had the perfect opportunity to double their lead after Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled in the box but substitute Charlie Austin’s penalty was saved by Hennessey.

Redmond then smashed a shot from distance which was saved by Hennessey but Mohamed Elyounoussi sent his follow-up against the bar.

Palace threw everything at Saints late on in search of an equalizer as Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick Van Aanholt and McArthur tested McCarthy from distance and the England goalkeeper somehow denied Benteke’s header from close-range.

On the break Hojbjerg then scored his first PL goal as he raced clear and finished calmly with Saints’ fans going wild in the away end at Selhurst Park.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports