Saints grab first win of season, beat Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Ings, Hojbjerg score Saints’ goals
  • Austin’s penalty kick saved
  • Third-straight defeat for Palace
  • First win of season for Saints

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Mark Hughes‘ men off and running for the new season.

Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored Saints’ goals but that only told half the story as Charlie Austin‘s penalty kick was saved and Christian Benteke spurned several glorious chances as Alex McCarthy made several stunning saves.

The win move Saints on to four points for the season, while Palace, who missed the injured Wilfried Zaha badly, have three after three-straight defeats.

Palace started brightly as Andros Townsend‘s cross found Benteke who towered over Cedric but got his header all wrong.

At the other end Ings and Nathan Redmond both had chances, with Shane Long also having a shot well-blocked by Mamadou Sakho.

As the game wore on Palace settled down and Benteke nodded wide after Alex McCarthy came for a cross but couldn’t clear under pressure.

At the other end Long again caused problems and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot was tipped over by Wayne Hennessey.

After a few penalty appeals from Benteke who went down under pressure from Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand, Hennessey then made a wonderful save as he tipped a header from his own player, Luka Milivojevic, wide.

Within a few minutes of the second half kicking off Ings put Southampton in front as Cedric’s long ball forward caught Palace out. Long was clattered by Sakho but the ball fell to Ings who poked home to put Saints 1-0 up.

James McArthur then smashed a wonderful curling effort against the crossbar as Palace looked to get back on level terms. Benteke had another good chance but didn’t make the most of it as his angle was cut out.

Southampton had the perfect opportunity to double their lead after Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled in the box but substitute Charlie Austin’s penalty was saved by Hennessey.

Redmond then smashed a shot from distance which was saved by Hennessey but Mohamed Elyounoussi sent his follow-up against the bar.

Palace threw everything at Saints late on in search of an equalizer as Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick Van Aanholt and McArthur tested McCarthy from distance and the England goalkeeper somehow denied Benteke’s header from close-range.

On the break Hojbjerg then scored his first PL goal as he raced clear and finished calmly with Saints’ fans going wild in the away end at Selhurst Park.

VIDEO: Neymar’s hilarious “cry baby” goal celebration

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Neymar Jr has a sense of humor.

The Brazilian superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain at Nimes on Saturday in Ligue 1 and his celebration was, well, interesting.

A banner hung in the stadium by the Nimes fans accused Neymar of being a cry baby.

So when he scored in the 36th minute, he ran over to the banner and then posed in front of it pretending to cry.

Neymar can now mark Nimes as another town he’s probably not welcome in anytime soon, as PSG came away with a 4-2 win to remain perfect in the French top-flight.

Take a look below at the crazy, and hilarious, celebration.

First PL goal for USMNT’s Yedlin has Newcastle level at Man City (video)

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin‘s first Premier League goal has Newcastle United hanging with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s final match.

In what’s been a wild week for the USMNT man, Yedlin has a goal and an assist against Chelsea and City but was also the primary culprit in two concessions.

Raheem Sterling had cooked the American right back on Man City’s opener, but Yedlin was unbowed.

The former Seattle Sounders youngster blazed down the right, past a sleepy Gabriel Jesus, to pot a terrific through ball from Salomon Rondon into the City goal.

Pellegrini vows that 0-4 West Ham will “resolve that problem”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Manuel Pellegrini isn’t trying to put any sugar-coating on West Ham’s dreadful 0-4 start to the Premier League season.

The Irons lost 1-0 at home on Saturday, a late Carlos Sanchez giveaway cueing up a stoppage time winner for Wolves. If you’re scoring at home, add that to 4-0 at Liverpool, 2-1 to Bournemouth, and 3-1 at Arsenal.

“I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start,” Pellegrini said. “We can’t lose six points here at home like we have. Playing away against Liverpool and Arsenal and you don’t play so well is understandable. Here at home to lose we must be very worried.”

That’s a minus-8 goal differential through four matches, as West Ham will be the last Premier League team to earn a point this season.

“You can always have a lot of excuses for results, but it is not normal to lose four games,” he said. “In the training ground we are doing well, no lack of attitude. We have to take that work during the week to a game where there is that added pressure. It is just to four games, we won’t stop fighting now. We are just starting and will resolve that problem.”

It’s not so much that West Ham could be relegated, as the Irons have a lot of quality, but the idea was to compete for the Top Seven and perhaps win a Cup. Players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic didn’t sign for West Ham to help them out of relegation scraps.

Now the Irons will meet Everton, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Spurs amongst their next five matches (Brighton is the other opponent).

After perfect start, Sarri talks about Chelsea’s title hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
So far, Sarri ball is perfect at Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri will be a happy man on Saturday evening in west London after a fourth-straight victory to start the season, but will he be a happy man at the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season?

The new Chelsea manager has had a perfect start to his career at Stamford Bridge and although the Blues struggled at times to break down Bournemouth in their 2-0 win, their quality showed in the latter stages.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Sarri revealed he is happy with his players but still believes they can improve.

“I’m really very happy with my players. For us now it’s not important to think of matchday four, it’s important to think of the next match,” Sarri said. “They were very organized and they defended very well but usually in this match you have to be patient because you can win in the last 20 minutes. At the moment we are doing very well but we can improve. For example, in the first half we needed to move the ball at a faster speed.”

What about Chelsea’s title hopes this season?

With the Blues on 12 points from 12, it’s a perfect start and Sarri is certainly happy to have the talented squad at his disposal. But can they seriously challenge Man City, Liverpool and others for the title?

“We won the first three matches so now we are more confident. At the moment I am lucky because I can choose Willian or Pedro, or Giroud, Loftus-Cheek or Morata,” Sarri said. “I am here – the club wanted to see me here. We are at the beginning of the season, and the gap between us and Man City was 30 points last season – it’s difficult to close that gap in one season.”

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Sarri’s boys will no doubt close that gap to Man City this season.

Their high-pressing style gradually grinds their opponents down and Bournemouth did have chances on the break and from set pieces, but Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Eden Hazard and Pedro had the quality to be patient and pick their moments.

Hazard, in particular, was superb and after a summer of rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, the Belgian star is eager to carry Chelsea’s title bid this season.

“I’m feeling confident, I’m enjoying my football, we have a new manager and lots of good players,” Hazard said. “I know when I play good the team play good, so I need to be ready for everything. The season is long, but we will fight to the end, and we will keep improving.”

If Chelsea do keep improving then they will push Man City and Liverpool all the way for the title.

The next big challenge for the Blues is the UEFA Europa League as Sarri will get to rotate his squad and give plenty of youngsters a chance to develop.

For now, wins against Huddersfield, Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth have given him a great start to life in England.