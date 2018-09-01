More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

South Korea wins Asian Games, Spurs’ Son avoids military service

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur Heung-Min Son picked up two assists in extra time as South Korea defeated Japan to win the Asian Games Final on Saturday.

The victory crucially allows the South Korean side to avoid two years of military service.

Seung-Woo Lee scored the first goal, with Son’s assist more of a missed touch, but the second goal came when the Spurs’ man’s free kick was headed home by Hwang Hee-chan.

Japan came close to equalizing, pulling one back through Ayase Ueda with four minutes remaining and then nearly poking one home via a goal mouth scramble.

Son and the Taegeuk Warriors looked gassed as the game approached regulation’s final whistle, but motivation is a powerful thing.

South Korean law states that all “able-bodied men” need to serve in the military, but exceptions are made for gold medalists from the Asian Games, or any medalist at the Olympics.

Liverpool edge past Leicester, stay perfect

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
  • Mane, Firmino gave Liverpool 2-0 lead
  • Ghezzal pulled a goal back
  • Liverpool make it 4 wins from 4
  • Alisson‘s blunder costs Liverpool’s clean sheet

Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday but the visitors were second-best for most of the game.

First half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had the Reds flying but Leicester created numerous chances and stopped Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool from playing their normal game. The Foxes were then handed a gift as Alisson made a huge mistake and Rachid Ghezzal pulled a goal back but Claude Puel‘s side couldn’t find an equalizer.

Still, it’s four wins from four for the Reds heading into the international break and Klopp will be more than satisfied with that return.

Firmino had a shot which was well saved and Liverpool should have gone four minutes in but Salah inexplicably missed a golden chance.

After good work from Andrew Robertson, Mane made no mistake a few minutes later as he pokes home a left-footed shot into the net to make it 1-0.

Georginio Wijnaldum then had an effort blocked with Robertson’s follow-up cross cleared. Demarai Gray was then played in but Alisson saved his shot well down low as Leicester stared to get back into the game.

Before half time Salah turned his man and curled an effort towards the far corner which Kasper Schmeichel pushed away. Right on half time Liverpool made it 2-0 as Firmino powerfully headed home Milner’s corner.

In the second half Leicester pushed hard to get back into the game with Madisson wriggling free of Virgil Van Dijk but Joe Gomez brilliantly blocked his shot.

Moments later Wes Morgan couldn’t react quick enough to a cross into the box as a glorious chance came and went for the Foxes.

Leicester deservedly got a goal back late in the game as Alisson was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho and the Leicester forward squared for Ghezzal to tap home.

Liverpool continued to struggle with the pressing of Leicester but did have a chance from a free kick but Mane headed wide.

VIDEO: Alisson makes big mistake; Liverpool finally concede

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is known for his exceptional footwork with the ball at his feet.

Um, yeah. That didn’t go so well on Saturday.

In the second half of Liverpool’s game at Leicester the Brazilian international was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho after trying to turn him. Iheanacho then squared for Rachid Ghezzal to score.

Jurgen Klopp initially responded by shrugging his shoulders, as Alisson’s first slip-up in a Liverpool shirt was extremely predictable.

He had almost been caught out last week against Brighton but he obviously didn’t learn his lesson with the pace of the Premier League catching out the former Roma goalkeeper just a few weeks into the new season.

Watch the video above to see Alisson’s blunder as Liverpool conceded for the first time this season.

USWNT beat Chile in warmup for World Cup qualifying

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Tierna Davidson scored her first career goal, Christen Press added a second-half goal and the U.S. women’s national team extended its unbeaten streak to 20 games with a 3-0 victory over Chile in an exhibition match Friday night.

Four weeks after winning the Tournament of Nations in Illinois, the Americans looked fairly sharp in their first-ever meeting with Chile in front of a large and lively Southern California crowd. The sides will play another exhibition in San Jose on Tuesday in the Americans’ final warmup match before the start of World Cup qualifying in early October.

The U.S. improved to 17-0-3 since last year’s Tournament of Nations. Coach Jill Ellis used 17 players and experimented with combinations in this comfortable friendly for the world’s No. 1-ranked team.

Chile is already ticketed for its first World Cup next year due to its second-place finish in the Copa America, but the Americans demonstrated superior speed and organization from the start. The U.S. went ahead early when the 19-year-old Davidson got her head on Tobin Heath’s corner.

The U.S. extended its lead on a Chilean own-goal, and Press scored on a tap-in in the 59th minute. Press also had two apparent goals taken off the board by a zealous American referee, disappointing a near-capacity crowd of 23,544 at StubHub Center, the team’s most frequently used home venue. The crowd was the second-largest to see the U.S. women this year.

Davidson, who is fresh off an NCAA title at Stanford, is getting regular call-ups this year as the youngest player on the U.S. roster. She is only the second teenager since 2013 to play for the team.

The U.S. went up 2-0 in the 32nd minute when Chile defender Carla Guerrero blocked Julie Ertz’s header with her chest, but couldn’t stop the ricochet from crossing the line.

Before the game, US Soccer recognized Press, who grew up a short drive from StubHub Center, for becoming the 37th woman to play in 100 matches earlier in the year.

Press, who wore the captain’s armband, then caught Julie Foudy for 13th place in team history with her 45th career goal – but only after having two scores denied by the officials.

Press converted a penalty in first-half injury time, but the goal was waved off. In a curious interpretation of soccer rules, the referee made the call because Crystal Dunn had committed a foul at the top of the box before the kick.

Press then banged home a clean header off Davidson’s corner kick in the 56th minute, but it too was waved off, apparently for an unrelated foul in the box.

Megan Rapinoe is skipping both friendlies against Chile to rest her injured rib from NWSL play. UCLA defender Hailie Mace made her second career appearance for the U.S. as a second-half substitute.