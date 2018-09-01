VIDEO: Alisson makes big mistake; Liverpool finally concede

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is known for his exceptional footwork with the ball at his feet.

Um, yeah. That didn’t go so well on Saturday.

In the second half of Liverpool’s game at Leicester the Brazilian international was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho after trying to turn him. Iheanacho then squared for Rachid Ghezzal to score.

Jurgen Klopp initially responded by shrugging his shoulders, as Alisson’s first slip-up in a Liverpool shirt was extremely predictable.

He had almost been caught out last week against Brighton but he obviously didn’t learn his lesson with the pace of the Premier League catching out the former Roma goalkeeper just a few weeks into the new season.

Watch the video above to see Alisson’s blunder as Liverpool conceded for the first time this season.

