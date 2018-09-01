Watch Live: Leicester v. Liverpool

Leicester City and Liverpool collide at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch Live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp’s side aiming to remain perfect.
Leicester are looking for their third-straight win but Claude Puel’s men will have to do that without the suspended Jamie Vardy.
In team news Leicester bring in Rachid Ghezzal for his first Premier League start as Puel plays without a recognized central striker.
Liverpool make one change as Jordan Henderson comes in for Naby Keita.
LINEUPS
MADRID (AP) Villarreal’s struggles at the start of the Spanish league continued in a 1-0 home loss to Girona on Friday.
Cristhian Stuani scored shortly after halftime for the visitors, giving Villarreal its second loss in three matches.
Coming off a fifth-place finish last season, Villarreal opened with a 2-1 home loss to Real Sociedad, then drew Sevilla 0-0 in the second round.
Villarreal had a first-half goal disallowed for offside courtesy of VAR, which is making its Spanish league debut this season.
Girona also hadn’t won yet, having drawn with promoted Valladolid 0-0 and losing to Real Madrid 4-1.
Also, Eibar halted its two-match losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Real Sociedad.
Substitute Charles scored the winner with a header in stoppage time.
Sociedad has yet to win in five matches at Eibar’s Ipurua Stadium.
Getafe and promoted Valladolid played to a scoreless draw in Getafe’s Alfonso Perez Coliseum.
Defending champion Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only teams to open with consecutive victories. Madrid hosts Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, while Barcelona faces promoted Huesca at Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.
—
- Man City 4W-1D in last 5 vs. NUFC
- Magpies won cup game at Etihad in 2014
- Newcastle leads all-time 71W-39D-67L
This could get ugly.
Manchester City dropped points six times in last season’s title run, and won each and every follow-up match with a combined score line of 19-6.
So Newcastle United can enter Saturday’s contest at the Etihad Stadium knowing it will face a feisty bunch of reigning champs when it kicks off against City at 12:30 p.m. ET (Watch live on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Magpies haven’t won a league contest against City in 21 tries, and have just one point this season. Losses to Spurs and Chelsea are sandwiched around a draw at Cardiff, and the Magpies lost a League Cup outing at Nottingham Forest at midweek.
What they’re saying
Pep Guardiola on if Rafa Benitez will use five at the back: “Last season he did it against us away and at home, so I don’t know. I didn’t speak with Rafa so I don’t know. We have to adapt. He believes that’s the best way for them to get points and we’re going to adapt and we’ll try to defend well against any system they want to play. We see the quality of our players. I guess the way they’re going to play. After five minutes I’ll know their idea and pick up the behaviors of my players, the way they are training and what we need exactly for that game.”
Benitez on facing Man City: “We know that it’s not easy to play against Man City or Chelsea and we know our players better than anybody. We are trying to get a result for the club and for the team. The way to do it? Of course I’d like to play with three strikers and attack them from the beginning and press high. But we have seen a lot of examples of what happens when you try that against Man City. They are really good at counter attacking. When you are in the middle of the pitch they can still kill you in the wide areas. They have pace, ability and runs behind the defenders. Anybody that has played as a defender knows what that means.”
Prediction
Man City runs a bit wild, but Benitez limits the damage to a 4-1 loss.
While the Premier League wrapped up its business early, the rest of Europe is waiting another year to adjust to the new summer transfer window deadline.
That means there was a flurry of activity this week, perhaps highlighted by a few notable moves involving English teams sending players elsewhere.
Chelsea has sent a number of players on loan (Insert joke here).
Forward Tammy Abraham has opted for playing time over staying with Maurizio Sarri, and will go on loan to Aston Villa. Club Brugge is the destination for Eden Hazard‘s younger brother Kylian, while Charly Musonda will head to Vitesse Arnhem.
Lyon signed $23 million Moussa Dembele from Celtic, who will take Filip Benkovic on loan from Leicester City.
Stoke City has sold Maxim Choupo-Moting to Paris Saint-Germain, where the Cameroon attacker signed a two-year deal. PSG also signed Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich.
Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson signed a new deal with the club, then headed on loan to join Hoffenheim. He’ll get the chance to face Man City in the Champions League.
Man City’s Douglas Luiz is again facing work permit issues, and will head back for a second season on loan at Girona.
- Cherries won fixture last season
- Blues 3-0 since Community Shield loss
- Chelsea leads all-time 8W-3L
Maurizio Sarri puts his perfect Premier League record on the line when his Chelsea hosts upstart Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s a match-up of unbeaten sides, with Chelsea 3-0 and Bournemouth 2-1.
Chelsea has beaten Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, while the Cherries drew Everton after beating West Ham and Cardiff City.
What they’re saying
Sarri praises Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “Eddie came to Empoli three or four years ago for a few days, and then I had three days with him when Napoli played a friendly in Bournemouth last year. I know him very well. He is a very interesting young coach. He will make a mark in English football in the future. Bournemouth are very dangerous opponents for us. They are well organised, they are dangerous in counter-attacks, so the match will be very difficult for us, but we want to be in control of the match, and try to gain points.”
Howe on Sarri’s leadership: “I had heard a lot about his Empoli team and how impressive they were tactically. I was really keen to watch him work so made contact with his people and he was kind enough to allow me to come. I spent a period of time with Maurizio and he was brilliant with me. I learned so much and it is no surprise to now see that he is one of the best coaches in the world. I was hugely impressed and learned a lot from that experience.”
Prediction
The Blues were a little off against Newcastle’s stifling, packed-in defense, but Eddie Howe doesn’t like to play that way. That’s good news for neutrals, but perhaps a bit too much glad tidings for Chelsea. Sarri’s men win, 3-1.