More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rafa Benitez knows its hard to play aggressively versus Man City, and Newcastle United visits a wounded giant on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

City drew Wolves 1-1 last weekend, and went 6-0 last season in matches following dropped points in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Leroy Sane is not even in the 18 for Manchester City, which starts both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero against the Magpies.

Salomon Rondon will lead the line for Newcastle.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Gundogan, Delph, B. Silva, Otamendi, Foden

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ki, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Sterry, Longstaff, Murphy, Atsu, Muto, Joselu.

VIDEO: Neymar’s hilarious “cry baby” goal celebration

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar Jr has a sense of humor.

The Brazilian superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain at Nimes on Saturday in Ligue 1 and his celebration was, well, interesting.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 scores, schedule ]

A banner hung in the stadium by the Nimes fans accused Neymar of being a cry baby.

So when he scored in the 36th minute, he ran over to the banner and then posed in front of it pretending to cry.

Neymar can now mark Nimes as another town he’s probably not welcome in anytime soon, as PSG came away with a 4-2 win to remain perfect in the French top-flight.

Take a look below at the crazy, and hilarious, celebration.

First PL goal for USMNT’s Yedlin has Newcastle level at Man City (video)

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DeAndre Yedlin‘s first Premier League goal has Newcastle United hanging with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s final match.

In what’s been a wild week for the USMNT man, Yedlin has a goal and an assist against Chelsea and City but was also the primary culprit in two concessions.

[ STREAM: Man City-Newcastle ]

Raheem Sterling had cooked the American right back on Man City’s opener, but Yedlin was unbowed.

The former Seattle Sounders youngster blazed down the right, past a sleepy Gabriel Jesus, to pot a terrific through ball from Salomon Rondon into the City goal.

Pellegrini vows that 0-4 West Ham will “resolve that problem”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manuel Pellegrini isn’t trying to put any sugar-coating on West Ham’s dreadful 0-4 start to the Premier League season.

The Irons lost 1-0 at home on Saturday, a late Carlos Sanchez giveaway cueing up a stoppage time winner for Wolves. If you’re scoring at home, add that to 4-0 at Liverpool, 2-1 to Bournemouth, and 3-1 at Arsenal.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-1 Wolves ]

“I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start,” Pellegrini said. “We can’t lose six points here at home like we have. Playing away against Liverpool and Arsenal and you don’t play so well is understandable. Here at home to lose we must be very worried.”

That’s a minus-8 goal differential through four matches, as West Ham will be the last Premier League team to earn a point this season.

“You can always have a lot of excuses for results, but it is not normal to lose four games,” he said. “In the training ground we are doing well, no lack of attitude. We have to take that work during the week to a game where there is that added pressure. It is just to four games, we won’t stop fighting now. We are just starting and will resolve that problem.”

It’s not so much that West Ham could be relegated, as the Irons have a lot of quality, but the idea was to compete for the Top Seven and perhaps win a Cup. Players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic didn’t sign for West Ham to help them out of relegation scraps.

Now the Irons will meet Everton, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Spurs amongst their next five matches (Brighton is the other opponent).

After perfect start, Sarri talks about Chelsea’s title hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So far, Sarri ball is perfect at Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri will be a happy man on Saturday evening in west London after a fourth-straight victory to start the season, but will he be a happy man at the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season?

[ RECAP: Chelsea edge by Bournemouth ]

The new Chelsea manager has had a perfect start to his career at Stamford Bridge and although the Blues struggled at times to break down Bournemouth in their 2-0 win, their quality showed in the latter stages.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Sarri revealed he is happy with his players but still believes they can improve.

“I’m really very happy with my players. For us now it’s not important to think of matchday four, it’s important to think of the next match,” Sarri said. “They were very organized and they defended very well but usually in this match you have to be patient because you can win in the last 20 minutes. At the moment we are doing very well but we can improve. For example, in the first half we needed to move the ball at a faster speed.”

What about Chelsea’s title hopes this season?

With the Blues on 12 points from 12, it’s a perfect start and Sarri is certainly happy to have the talented squad at his disposal. But can they seriously challenge Man City, Liverpool and others for the title?

“We won the first three matches so now we are more confident. At the moment I am lucky because I can choose Willian or Pedro, or Giroud, Loftus-Cheek or Morata,” Sarri said. “I am here – the club wanted to see me here. We are at the beginning of the season, and the gap between us and Man City was 30 points last season – it’s difficult to close that gap in one season.”

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Sarri’s boys will no doubt close that gap to Man City this season.

Their high-pressing style gradually grinds their opponents down and Bournemouth did have chances on the break and from set pieces, but Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Eden Hazard and Pedro had the quality to be patient and pick their moments.

Hazard, in particular, was superb and after a summer of rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, the Belgian star is eager to carry Chelsea’s title bid this season.

“I’m feeling confident, I’m enjoying my football, we have a new manager and lots of good players,” Hazard said. “I know when I play good the team play good, so I need to be ready for everything. The season is long, but we will fight to the end, and we will keep improving.”

If Chelsea do keep improving then they will push Man City and Liverpool all the way for the title.

The next big challenge for the Blues is the UEFA Europa League as Sarri will get to rotate his squad and give plenty of youngsters a chance to develop.

For now, wins against Huddersfield, Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth have given him a great start to life in England.