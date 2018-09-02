More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Anti-Woodward banner to reportedly fly over Burnley-Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
Fans paying money to fly banners above stadia, that’s nothing new, but using a manager’s former words about a rival to describe a chairman is a new twist.

According to the BBC, a plane will fly a banner reading “Ed Woodward – a specialist in failure” over Turf Moor on Sunday before kickoff between Burnley and Manchester United.

Woodward, the United chairman, has come under fire for not providing manager Jose Mourinho with the majority of his transfer requests this summer.

And Mourinho’s stumbled out of the gates, a 1W-2L start making his seat pretty hot as the manager attempts to avoid his “third season syndrome.”

Mourinho once called Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger a “specialist in failure,” which does beg the sarcastic among us to ask whether the group “A Voice From The Terrace” is really just Mourinho paying for a banner that criticizes his boss.

Beauties from Lacazette, Aubameyang lead Arsenal to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Mustafi, Aubameyang score
  • Cardiff equalizes twice
  • Lacazette the difference late

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal and an assist as Arsenal was too much for stubborn Cardiff City in a 3-2 win at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkrodan Mustafi also scored for the Gunners, who held three one-goal leads in winning their second successive match under Unai Emery.

Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward scored equalizers with Cardiff City’s only efforts on target, as Cardiff remains on two points.

Petr Cech passed the ball to Cardiff’s Harry Arter just outside the 18, but Arter slipped in cutting to make the interception and Cech was able to cover the frame before Arter zipped a shot over the goal.

Shkrodan Mustafi’s sliding effort missed high at the other end moments later before making good on his threat in the 11th minute. Mustafi shook Sol Bamba on a corner kick and pounded a header home.

Alexandre Lacazette zinged an effort off the far post in the 33rd minute, the Gunners in clear control of the match aside from a nervy moment or two via Cardiff counter.

That changed in the final few minutes of the half, as the Bluebirds burst through the door to get their first goal of the season (the final team of the 92 English clubs to do so).

Camarasa missed badly on a volley effort, but he quickly found the loose ball and belted it past Cech. 1-1 in first half stoppage time? Cardiff boss Neil Warnock would’ve signed up for that.

The Gunners were frustrated by Cardiff’s shot blocking and tight zone for much of the early second half, but Alexandre Lacazette’s gorgeous back heel flick of Mesut Ozil’s pass was smashed home by Aubameyang.

Cardiff improved after conceding, with a pair of corners and an Arter-won free kick yielding hope for the home support. The latter paid off, with Ward heading off the post and into the goal.

Lacazette’s swaggering celebration came in the 81st minute after he turned Lucas Torreira‘s pass into space and shot an arrow near post and into the upper 90.

Neil Etheridge made a pair of saves on Lacazette and Ramsey in stoppage time.

Watch Live: Burnley-Manchester United, Watford-Spurs

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Struggling Burnley hosts in-crisis Manchester United in a relatively desperate match for both sides (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Clarets’ European adventure ended Thursday, and Sean Dyche‘s men have just one point through three matches in league play.

Jose Mourinho’s United have two more points than the Clarets, and have lost back-to-back matches in giving the manager his worst start to a season.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Barnes, Ward, Vydra, Long.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fellaini, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Grant, Bailly, Young, Herrera, Fred, Martial, Rashford.

Either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur will fall from the ranks of the perfect following a meeting at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold).

Both the Hornets and Spurs are 3-0 this young season.

A two-goal win by Spurs or three-goal win by Watford would put them atop the table.

LINEUPS

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Gray, Deeney. Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Femenia, Masina, Chalobah, Sema, Success.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Winks, Llorente.

Celtic extend Old Firm streak with win over Gerrard’s Rangers

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard‘s first taste of the Old Firm Derby is quite sour.

Rangers were well-drilled in its visit to Celtic Park on Sunday, but Olivier Ntcham‘s 62nd minute goal extended Celtic’s unbeaten derby run into an eighth season.

The match was full of fouls, hard tackles, and struck cross bars, as both teams threatened the goal but Celtic controlled play.

The win moves Celtic to 3-1 on the season, three points back of leaders Hearts. Rangers are now seven points back of first.

Ntcham is a former Man City player, and capped off a tremendous counter attack to put Celtic in front. Tom Rogic started the play on the edge of the Celtic area, and both Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest played parts in setting up Ntcham.

Ryan Christie dove to win a free kick from Connor Goldson on the edge of the 18, but Allan McGregor made an outstanding save to deny Chris Griffith’s solid effort.

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey returns home when the Arsenal star heads into Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cardiff has two 0-0 draws on its PL resume, while Unai Emery‘s Gunners are coming off their first win of the season.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Arter, Ralls, Ward, De Cordova-Reid, Camarasa, Bamba, Hoilett. Subs: Murphy, Peltier, Zohore, Paterson, Cunningham, Mathurin-Harris, Madine

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Elneny, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.