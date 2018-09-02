Anti-Woodward banner to reportedly fly over Burnley-Manchester United

Fans paying money to fly banners above stadia, that’s nothing new, but using a manager’s former words about a rival to describe a chairman is a new twist.
According to the BBC, a plane will fly a banner reading “Ed Woodward – a specialist in failure” over Turf Moor on Sunday before kickoff between Burnley and Manchester United.
Woodward, the United chairman, has come under fire for not providing manager Jose Mourinho with the majority of his transfer requests this summer.
And Mourinho’s stumbled out of the gates, a 1W-2L start making his seat pretty hot as the manager attempts to avoid his “third season syndrome.”
Mourinho once called Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger a “specialist in failure,” which does beg the sarcastic among us to ask whether the group “A Voice From The Terrace” is really just Mourinho paying for a banner that criticizes his boss.