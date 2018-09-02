Barcelona trailed tiny Huesca after 3 minutes, then won 8-2

For 15 minutes on Sunday, Barcelona were faced the prospect of suffering the biggest upset in La Liga history, trailing 1-0 to newly-promoted minnow Huesca.

The next 75 minutes saw the Blaugrana score eight times en route to an 8-2 victory at the Camp Nou. Five different Barca players scored — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each netted twice — plus an own goal.

Messi made it 1-1 in the 16th minute — weaving his way past, around and through four defenders before firing a pinpoint strike past the goalkeeper — followed by the own goal (Jorge Pulido) in the 24th. Suarez got the final goal, which proved to be the winner, six minutes before halftime. Alex Gallar scored three minutes later to make it a one-goal game once again.

Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic made it 4-2 and 5-2 inside the first seven minutes of the second half, at which point the floodgates were wide open. Messi poured in Barca’s sixth in the 61st minute, and Jordi Alba made it seven in the 81st. Suarez got his brace, from the penalty spot, in stoppage time.

The victory keeps Barca perfect on the league season — three wins in three games — and boosts Ernesto Valverde’s side’s goal differential to a league-leading +10 in the process, two better than second-place Real Madrid, who also have nine points from their first three games.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Levante 2-2 Valencia

Alaves 2-1 Espanyol

Real Betis 1-0 Sevilla

