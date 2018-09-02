Beauties from Lacazette, Aubameyang lead Arsenal to win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mustafi, Aubameyang score

Cardiff equalizes twice

Lacazette the difference late

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal and an assist as Arsenal was too much for stubborn Cardiff City in a 3-2 win at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkrodan Mustafi also scored for the Gunners, who held three one-goal leads in winning their second successive match under Unai Emery.

Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward scored equalizers with Cardiff City’s only efforts on target, as Cardiff remains on two points.

Petr Cech passed the ball to Cardiff’s Harry Arter just outside the 18, but Arter slipped in cutting to make the interception and Cech was able to cover the frame before Arter zipped a shot over the goal.

Shkrodan Mustafi’s sliding effort missed high at the other end moments later before making good on his threat in the 11th minute. Mustafi shook Sol Bamba on a corner kick and pounded a header home.

Alexandre Lacazette zinged an effort off the far post in the 33rd minute, the Gunners in clear control of the match aside from a nervy moment or two via Cardiff counter.

That changed in the final few minutes of the half, as the Bluebirds burst through the door to get their first goal of the season (the final team of the 92 English clubs to do so).

Camarasa missed badly on a volley effort, but he quickly found the loose ball and belted it past Cech. 1-1 in first half stoppage time? Cardiff boss Neil Warnock would’ve signed up for that.

415 – Victor Camarasa’s goal for Cardiff City was the Bluebirds’ first in league competition in 415 minutes of play since they last scored through Sean Morrison against Hull in April. Timely. pic.twitter.com/s7jHnE3fqw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2018

The Gunners were frustrated by Cardiff’s shot blocking and tight zone for much of the early second half, but Alexandre Lacazette’s gorgeous back heel flick of Mesut Ozil’s pass was smashed home by Aubameyang.

Cardiff improved after conceding, with a pair of corners and an Arter-won free kick yielding hope for the home support. The latter paid off, with Ward heading off the post and into the goal.

Lacazette’s swaggering celebration came in the 81st minute after he turned Lucas Torreira‘s pass into space and shot an arrow near post and into the upper 90.

Neil Etheridge made a pair of saves on Lacazette and Ramsey in stoppage time.

