Lacazette speaks after star turn; Watch his, Auba’s beauties (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored gorgeous goals, living up the stardust potential of their partnership atop Arsenal’s strike force.

Aubameyang smashed Arsenal into a second half lead with a fantastic goal at Cardiff City Stadium, and Lacazette set it up.

[ RECAP: Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal ]

The Gunners had been frustrated by Cardiff’s shot blocking and tight zone for much of the early second half, and were locked at 1 with the Bluebirds.

But Lacazette’s gorgeous back heel flick of Mesut Ozil’s pass was smashed home by Aubameyang.

Following a Cardiff equalizer, it was Lacazette’s time to shine.

Played in by substitute Lucas Torreira, the Frenchman turned nicely before smashing a high shot beyond the hopes of Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Alexandre Lacazette: "For me, it was important to start well. I wnated to show to the coach I can be in the first 11, and we played well today so I'm happy. We saw some highlights from the goalkeeper, and I knew if I shot with a lot of power I could score so I did!" — AFCPressWatch (@AFCPressWatch2) September 2, 2018

Aaron Ramsey returned to Wales in the win, the former Cardiff City youth excited to be home but focused on keeping Arsenal on the up.

“We wanted to take full advantage against the opposition today. We had a difficult start losing to Manchester City and Chelsea but we have bounced back. We know going to be difficult here, the crowd is superb, so if you give them any chance you can really feel the atmosphere, so we did well to overcome this.”

Cardiff scoring twice — they had yet to find the net this season — a real question for Emery’s defense, but the attack was electric. The two elite strikers up top may be his answer.

Follow @NicholasMendola