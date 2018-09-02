Lukaku powers 10-man Man Utd past Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lukaku scores two

Hart saves Pogba PK

Rashford sent off

Romelu Lukaku gave Jose Mourinho a much-needed win with two goals in a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez registered in an assist for United, which won its first league match since Opening Day.

United moves 10th on the table with six points, while Burnley remains 19th.

Red Devils substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off, and will miss three matches for a straight red card.

Jesse Lingard came very close to curling in a wonderful effort in the second minute, but the ball missed by inches and teased by bounding behind the goal.

Luke Shaw forced a save out of Joe Hart a couple of minutes later.

United went ahead in the 27th minute, as Lukaku leapt between a pair of defenders to head Alexis Sanchez’s pinpoint cross past a leaping Joe Hart.

Lukaku was on the doorstep to make it 2-0 when a blocked shot dropped into his path in the 45th minute.

Joe Hart saved Paul Pogba‘s penalty kick bid after Aaron Lennon stepped on Marcus Rashford in the box.

Burnley’s Phil Bardsley was shown a yellow card and Rashford a red after the latter headbutted the former following a dirty foul from Bardsley.

Lukaku was sprung on a breakaway from Pogba, and danced around Hart but couldn’t get past Ben Mee‘s challenge. Mee had both hands on Lukaku’s challenge, but referee Jon Moss did not award United its second penalty of the game.

23 – Manchester United have won each of their last 23 Premier League matches in which they’ve scored the opening goal. Stronghold. pic.twitter.com/aPKe4DWhiE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2018

