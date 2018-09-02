Lukaku says Mourinho “totally different behind the scenes”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brace-scoring Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku laughed when formulating his answer to a postgame question on manager Jose Mourinho.

“He’s totally different behind the scenes, a really good guy,” Lukaku said.

United and Mourinho had been under fire following a second-successive loss, a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

So what was training like this week? Pretty by the book.

“We prepared ourselves for what Burnley was going to do,” said Lukaku. “We trained a lot with the Under 23s and they had to play like Burnley.”

As for Mourinho, he was a bit caught off guard when informed of Lukaku’s comments that he had different personalities in public and private.

“Normally people that know me, they like me,” Mourinho said. “If you don’t like me, you do not know me.”

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

