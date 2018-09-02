More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

MLS roundup: Sounders win again; FCD, LAFC pacing the West

By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
September is here, which means the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs are less than two months away.

Points won in September and October count just the same as points won in March and April, but these are the advantageous positions — and predicaments — in which the 17 teams still realistically chasing a postseason berth now find themselves…

Seattle Sounders 3-1 Sporting Kansas CityHIGHLIGHTS

Seattle’s winning streak now stands at eight games after Brian Schmetzer’s side overcame an early deficit at home to knock off the similarly hot (four straight wins) Sporting KC on Saturday.

Diego Rubio scored his fifth goal in five games, after just two minutes, but the visitors’ lead was wiped away just 10 minutes later when Raul Ruidiaz tapped the ball into an empty net on the business end of Brad Smith‘s seeing-eye cross. 1-1 was the score at halftime, but it didn’t last much longer than that.

Harry Shipp’s cross deflected off of Graham Zusi and floated over the helpless head and hands of Tim Melia to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute, and Sporting’s unraveling was complete four minutes later when Ike Opara played the ball with his upper arm. Nicolas Lodeiro stepped up to the penalty spot and converted with ease.

The win sends Seattle even further up the table, into fifth place in the Western Conference, after their torrid start to the season which saw the two-time defending West champions take just 12 points from their first 15 games. Since their current 11-game unbeaten streak began, the Sounders have won 29 of a possible 33 points.

Montreal Impact 3-0 New York Red BullsHIGHLIGHTS

Just about every week, MLS throws its viewers an unexpected curveball — a surprising result that not a single soul saw coming. This week, it was the Supporters’ Shield-leading New York Red Bulls going up to Stade Saputo and losing 3-0 to the Eastern Conference’s sixth-place side, Montreal Impact.

Rod Fanni (30th minute), Bacary Sagna (38th) and Ignacio Piatti (94rd) scored the goals for Remi Garde’s side which now sits six points clear of seventh place, though they have played three and two more games, respectively, than the seventh and eighth-place D.C. United and New England Revolution (both on 30 points).

FC Dallas 4-2 Houston DynamoHIGHLIGHTS

Back in the West, Dallas extended their lead to three points — over now-second-place Los Angeles FC — with a 4-2 home victory over Houston. It was 3-0 after 51 minutes, before Houston woke up and made a cursory effort to get back into the game.

Michael Barrios opened the scoring in the 10th minute, then Santiago Mosquera bagged a three-minute brace beginning in the 48th. Two minutes later, Mauro Manotas pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Reto Ziegler converted from the penalty spot just five minutes after that to restore the three-goal advantage. Alberth Elis’s 72nd-minute penalty conversion was as close as Houston would get as Wilmer Cabrera’s side fell to 13 points out of the West’s sixth and final playoff place.

Toronto FC 2-4 Los Angeles FCHIGHLIGHTS

LAFC’s 4-2 victory away to defending champions Toronto FC might appear equally perplexing to New York’s debacle in Montreal, but perhaps it shouldn’t anymore. After 27 games played, TFC have just 27 points and they trail the aforementioned Canadian side by nine points for a playoff place.

Like Houston, it was 3-0 — albeit on TFC’s home turf — before Greg Vanney’s Reds put up a fight. Carlos Vela (23rd minute), Diego Rossi (47th) and Lee Nguyen (49th) established the lead for Bob Bradley‘s expansion side before Jozy Altidore scored in the 74th and 93rd minutes to make things more than a little interesting. Vela sealed the three points with his second goal of the game just a minute later, though, and LAFC moved one point ahead of Sporting for second in the West.

Elsewhere in MLS action

D.C. United 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus Crew SC 2-1 New York City FC
New England Revolution 1-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City SC 2-2 Philadelphia Union
Real Salt Lake 6-2 LA Galaxy
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Allegri: It will “take time” for Ronaldo to adjust to Serie A

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo is three games into his Juventus career, and the Portuguese superstar is yet to score his first Serie A goal.

While fans of the Bianconeri might be growing a tad worried about this club’s $128-million investment, manager Massimiliano Allegri insists he is cool as a cucumber. As far he’s concerned, Ronaldo isn’t the first player to adjust to life in the Italian league, and he won’t be the last — quotes from the BBC:Most Used

“Italian football presents different problems.”

“It takes time. He’s not getting the rub of the green at the moment either – the ball is not bouncing right for him or he’s shooting just off target.

“We’ll all be fresher after the break and that’s when the real season starts.”

There’s also the fact that Juve didn’t sign Ronaldo to help them win Serie A again — they already managed to do that seven straight seasons prior to his arrival. In truth, he wasn’t signed to help them during the group stage of the Champions League either — they’ve had no trouble passing that particular test.

Fairly or unfairly, Ronaldo’s time at Juve will be judged solely on what he does in up to seven games spanning four months, from February to May. If he comes through during the latter stages of European competition and delivers the Champions League trophy to Turin, he’ll be a hero for an eternity, whether he scores 50 or zero goals the rest of the season.

Serie A: Napoli hammered by Sampdoria; Sassuolo win, go 2nd

Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP
Associated PressSep 2, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Fabio Quagliarella’s airborne back-heel volley against Napoli is already in the running for Serie A goal of the season.

The former Italy striker athletically flicked the ball into the far corner to complete Sampdoria’s 3-0 win over visiting Napoli on Sunday.

In the Genoa club’s first home match since 43 people were killed in the Morandi Bridge collapse in the port city last month, Quagliarella’s goal prompted celebrations inside the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, meanwhile, will need to figure out a better approach after falling behind early for the third consecutive match – even though it came back to win its first two.

Gregoire Defrel scored twice for Sampdoria in the first half, with Quagliarella playing a part in both goals.

A minute’s silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of the Aug. 14 bridge collapse, which occurred during a fierce storm.

Napoli dropped three points behind perfect Juventus.

Marco Benassi scored his third goal in two matches as Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0 to remain perfect through two matches – with its postponed opener at Sampdoria to be made up later this month.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the opener as Sassuolo topped Genoa 5-3 to go second in the league table.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Lazio 1-0 Frosinone
Torino 1-0 SPAL
Atalanta 0-1 Cagliari
Chievo 0-0 Empoli

Yaya Toure returns to Greek giants Olympiakos

Photo credit: @ olympiacos_org
Associated PressSep 2, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Yaya Toure is back with Olympiakos after a 12-year absence.

The 35-year-old midfielder received a warm reception from Olympiakos fans at their Karaskaikis Stadium on Sunday. Perhaps inspired by Toure’s presence, Olympiakos thrashed Giannena 5-0 in the Greek league.

Toure last played for Olympiakos in the 2005-06 season. He has been a free agent since leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer.

His return has excited Olympiakos fans with the team having just had its worst season in 23 years — third place after winning 20 league titles in 22 seasons.

Olympiakos competes in this season’s Europa League after beating Burnley 4-2 on aggregate in the playoff round.

Toure said he had “offers from lots of clubs” before choosing Olympiakos.

“I cannot wait to help the club win the trophies the great fans of Olympiakos deserve,” Toure wrote on his website.

Although no financial details were given, Greek sports website Sport24 said Toure will be paid $2.9 million for one season, plus 2.3 million dollars as a signing bonus.

The 2 Robbies: Lukaku, Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho

Martin Ricket/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss gameweek 4 of the Premier League. Man United beat Burnley to ease the pressure on Jose Mourinho (01:00), Spurs slip up at Vicarage Road (14:30), Arsenal’s strike force rescues all 3 points against Cardiff City (19:00) and they debate the highs and lows from Saturday’s action.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

