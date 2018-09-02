Mourinho on controlling Man Utd win, Rashford red, Fellaini force

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho was relaxed in his response to Manchester United’s controlling 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday, even when asked about Marcus Rashford‘s silly red card.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Mourinho said. “I would say naive: a kid and a very experienced man. Bardsley is in the game for 20 years and Marcus is still a naive boy.”

That’s the closest Mourinho came to saying anything remotely controversial during his post-match television interview on NBCSN, a far cry from his past few times in front of a microphone.

He called himself “one of the greatest managers in the world” on Friday, days after comparing the amount of goals Spurs scored at Old Trafford to the amount of Premier League titles he’s overseen from the manager’s chair.

Mourinho had complained that he’s always asked to pick out players who performed poorly, but was quizzed on Sunday’s stars this go-round.

“Lots of good performances but Fellaini was fundamental for the team and together with Smalling and Lindelof they made a fantastic group of players to cope with (Burnley’s) strength,” he said. “Luke Shaw also had a very good performance, and many others.”

Jose: "I didn't see the plane. Ed Woodward won 2-0." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 2, 2018

United now has the international break to sort out what’s been successful in their two wins and unsuccessful in two losses.

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

