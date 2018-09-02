More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Mourinho on controlling Man Utd win, Rashford red, Fellaini force

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho was relaxed in his response to Manchester United’s controlling 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday, even when asked about Marcus Rashford‘s silly red card.

[ RECAP: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd ]

“I really don’t know what happened,” Mourinho said. “I would say naive: a kid and a very experienced man. Bardsley is in the game for 20 years and Marcus is still a naive boy.”

That’s the closest Mourinho came to saying anything remotely controversial during his post-match television interview on NBCSN, a far cry from his past few times in front of a microphone.

He called himself “one of the greatest managers in the world” on Friday, days after comparing the amount of goals Spurs scored at Old Trafford to the amount of Premier League titles he’s overseen from the manager’s chair.

Mourinho had complained that he’s always asked to pick out players who performed poorly, but was quizzed on Sunday’s stars this go-round.

“Lots of good performances but Fellaini was fundamental for the team and together with Smalling and Lindelof they made a fantastic group of players to cope with (Burnley’s) strength,” he said. “Luke Shaw also had a very good performance, and many others.”

Oh, and this:

United now has the international break to sort out what’s been successful in their two wins and unsuccessful in two losses.

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

Lukaku says Mourinho “totally different behind the scenes”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Brace-scoring Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku laughed when formulating his answer to a postgame question on manager Jose Mourinho.

“He’s totally different behind the scenes, a really good guy,” Lukaku said.

[ MORE: Recap | Mourinho postgame on NBCSN ]

United and Mourinho had been under fire following a second-successive loss, a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

So what was training like this week? Pretty by the book.

“We prepared ourselves for what Burnley was going to do,” said Lukaku. “We trained a lot with the Under 23s and they had to play like Burnley.”

As for Mourinho, he was a bit caught off guard when informed of Lukaku’s comments that he had different personalities in public and private.

“Normally people that know me, they like me,” Mourinho said. “If you don’t like me, you do not know me.”

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

Watford comes back to beat Spurs, stay perfect

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
  • Hornets move to 4-0
  • Spurs suffer first loss
  • Deeney instrumental in win

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart made amends for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s own goal, as Watford stayed perfect by knocking off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match 3-0, and Spurs had to feel good about their chances for a win when Lucas Moura‘s cross was diverted into the Watford goal early in the second half.

Watford sits beneath only Liverpool and Chelsea on goal differential, while Spurs drop to fifth.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Spurs were dominant over the first hour.

Dele Alli made a good-looking run in the 12th minute to get behind the defense, but popped a difficult header over the goal.

Troy Deeney headed a ball over the Spurs end six minutes later when Daryl Janmaat‘s cross cruised into the 18.

It was a forgettable half for Dele, who was in scoring position numerous times but failed to find his finish.

Spurs were buzzing a bit more to start the second half, with Christian Eriksen hitting a low shot that was collected by Ben Foster.

Yet it was a messy own goal that put Spurs ahead, forced by in-form Lucas Moura. Doucoure had no hope of getting out of the way of Moura’s cross, which struck his torso and bounced into the goal.

Out of nothing, Andre Gray tore a shot over the goal in the 61st minute as Watford looked to find an equalizer.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

And the Hornets manufactured more chances, the Vicarage Road crowd getting louder with each. Troy Deeney’s cross was headed off the bar by Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, dangerously close to an own goal.

Deeney then provided a goal with a headed finish in the 69th minute, celebrating with a knee slide.

And hold on! Jay Cathcart’s bullet header of a corner kick gave Spurs a 76th minute lead!

Lukaku powers 10-man Man Utd past Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
  • Lukaku scores two
  • Hart saves Pogba PK
  • Rashford sent off

Romelu Lukaku gave Jose Mourinho a much-needed win with two goals in a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez registered in an assist for United, which won its first league match since Opening Day.

United moves 10th on the table with six points, while Burnley remains 19th.

Red Devils substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off, and will miss three matches for a straight red card.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Jesse Lingard came very close to curling in a wonderful effort in the second minute, but the ball missed by inches and teased by bounding behind the goal.

Luke Shaw forced a save out of Joe Hart a couple of minutes later.

United went ahead in the 27th minute, as Lukaku leapt between a pair of defenders to head Alexis Sanchez’s pinpoint cross past a leaping Joe Hart.

Lukaku was on the doorstep to make it 2-0 when a blocked shot dropped into his path in the 45th minute.

Joe Hart saved Paul Pogba‘s penalty kick bid after Aaron Lennon stepped on Marcus Rashford in the box.

Burnley’s Phil Bardsley was shown a yellow card and Rashford a red after the latter headbutted the former following a dirty foul from Bardsley.

Lukaku was sprung on a breakaway from Pogba, and danced around Hart but couldn’t get past Ben Mee‘s challenge. Mee had both hands on Lukaku’s challenge, but referee Jon Moss did not award United its second penalty of the game.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

No Pulisic on USMNT roster for Brazil, Mexico

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
United States men’s national team interim coach Dave Sarachan will not have Christian Pulisic for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Mexico, as the federation announced its call-ups on Sunday.

Pulisic was left off Borussia Dortmund’s roster this weekend with an unspecified muscle injury.

[ MORE: Vinicius Junior scores 2, bitten ]

In-form center back John Brooks and right back DeAndre Yedlin headline the group, which includes Tim Weah, Julian Green, and Andriya Novakovich.

New York Red Bulls youngster Tyler Adams is joined by uncapped teammate Aaron Long and veteran center back Tim Parker.

Ethan Horvath is the third goalkeeper called up to join MLS stars Alex Bono and Zack Steffen.

Full roster (Clubs, Caps/goals provided by USSF)

GoalkeepersAlex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0)

DefendersJohn Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 33/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 4/0), Eric Lichaj (Hull City/ENG; 15/1), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 7/1), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu/ESP; 2/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 2/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 52/0)

MidfieldersKellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 17/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 16/2), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 10/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 3/1), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 4/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; 3/1)

ForwardsAndrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED; 2/0), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 39/12), Gyasi Zardes (37/6; Columbus Crew SC)