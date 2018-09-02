More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

No Pulisic on USMNT roster for Brazil, Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
United States men’s national team interim coach Dave Sarachan will not have Christian Pulisic for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Mexico, as the federation announced its call-ups on Sunday.

Pulisic was left off Borussia Dortmund’s roster this weekend with an unspecified muscle injury.

In-form center back John Brooks and right back DeAndre Yedlin headline the group, which includes Tim Weah, Julian Green, and Andriya Novakovich.

New York Red Bulls youngster Tyler Adams is joined by uncapped teammate Aaron Long and veteran center back Tim Parker.

Ethan Horvath is the third goalkeeper called up to join MLS stars Alex Bono and Zack Steffen.

Full roster (Clubs, Caps/goals provided by USSF)

GoalkeepersAlex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0)

DefendersJohn Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 33/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 4/0), Eric Lichaj (Hull City/ENG; 15/1), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 7/1), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu/ESP; 2/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 2/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 52/0)

MidfieldersKellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 17/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 16/2), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 10/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 3/1), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 4/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; 3/1)

ForwardsAndrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED; 2/0), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 39/12), Gyasi Zardes (37/6; Columbus Crew SC)

Vinicius Junior appears to get bitten after scoring two vs Atleti B

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Call it El Clasico practice.

Vinicius Junior had a terrific day in Real Madrid Castilla’s 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid B on Sunday, but experienced two very different screamers in the match.

The barely 18-year-old scored both of Castilla’s goals, including a wonderful hit, then got tangled up with Tachi. The Atleti captain appears to get toothy with the Brazilian star-in-waiting.

Here’s that outstanding second goal.

Lacazette speaks after star turn; Watch his, Auba’s beauties (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 11:06 AM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored gorgeous goals, living up the stardust potential of their partnership atop Arsenal’s strike force.

Aubameyang smashed Arsenal into a second half lead with a fantastic goal at Cardiff City Stadium, and Lacazette set it up.

[ RECAP: Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal ]

The Gunners had been frustrated by Cardiff’s shot blocking and tight zone for much of the early second half, and were locked at 1 with the Bluebirds.

But Lacazette’s gorgeous back heel flick of Mesut Ozil’s pass was smashed home by Aubameyang.

Following a Cardiff equalizer, it was Lacazette’s time to shine.

Played in by substitute Lucas Torreira, the Frenchman turned nicely before smashing a high shot beyond the hopes of Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Aaron Ramsey returned to Wales in the win, the former Cardiff City youth excited to be home but focused on keeping Arsenal on the up.

“We wanted to take full advantage against the opposition today. We had a difficult start losing to Manchester City and Chelsea but we have bounced back. We know going to be difficult here, the crowd is superb, so if you give them any chance you can really feel the atmosphere, so we did well to overcome this.”

Cardiff scoring twice — they had yet to find the net this season — a real question for Emery’s defense, but the attack was electric. The two elite strikers up top may be his answer.

Beauties from Lacazette, Aubameyang lead Arsenal to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Mustafi, Aubameyang score
  • Cardiff equalizes twice
  • Lacazette the difference late

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal and an assist as Arsenal was too much for stubborn Cardiff City in a 3-2 win at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkrodan Mustafi also scored for the Gunners, who held three one-goal leads in winning their second successive match under Unai Emery.

Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward scored equalizers with Cardiff City’s only efforts on target, as Cardiff remains on two points.

Petr Cech passed the ball to Cardiff’s Harry Arter just outside the 18, but Arter slipped in cutting to make the interception and Cech was able to cover the frame before Arter zipped a shot over the goal.

Shkrodan Mustafi’s sliding effort missed high at the other end moments later before making good on his threat in the 11th minute. Mustafi shook Sol Bamba on a corner kick and pounded a header home.

Alexandre Lacazette zinged an effort off the far post in the 33rd minute, the Gunners in clear control of the match aside from a nervy moment or two via Cardiff counter.

That changed in the final few minutes of the half, as the Bluebirds burst through the door to get their first goal of the season (the final team of the 92 English clubs to do so).

Camarasa missed badly on a volley effort, but he quickly found the loose ball and belted it past Cech. 1-1 in first half stoppage time? Cardiff boss Neil Warnock would’ve signed up for that.

The Gunners were frustrated by Cardiff’s shot blocking and tight zone for much of the early second half, but Alexandre Lacazette’s gorgeous back heel flick of Mesut Ozil’s pass was smashed home by Aubameyang.

Cardiff improved after conceding, with a pair of corners and an Arter-won free kick yielding hope for the home support. The latter paid off, with Ward heading off the post and into the goal.

Lacazette’s swaggering celebration came in the 81st minute after he turned Lucas Torreira‘s pass into space and shot an arrow near post and into the upper 90.

Neil Etheridge made a pair of saves on Lacazette and Ramsey in stoppage time.

Watch Live: Burnley-Manchester United, Watford-Spurs

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Struggling Burnley hosts in-crisis Manchester United in a relatively desperate match for both sides (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Clarets’ European adventure ended Thursday, and Sean Dyche‘s men have just one point through three matches in league play.

Jose Mourinho’s United have two more points than the Clarets, and have lost back-to-back matches in giving the manager his worst start to a season.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Barnes, Ward, Vydra, Long.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fellaini, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Grant, Bailly, Young, Herrera, Fred, Martial, Rashford.

Either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur will fall from the ranks of the perfect following a meeting at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold).

Both the Hornets and Spurs are 3-0 this young season.

A two-goal win by Spurs or three-goal win by Watford would put them atop the table.

LINEUPS

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Gray, Deeney. Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Femenia, Masina, Chalobah, Sema, Success.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Winks, Llorente.