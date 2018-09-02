No Pulisic on USMNT roster for Brazil, Mexico

United States men’s national team interim coach Dave Sarachan will not have Christian Pulisic for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Mexico, as the federation announced its call-ups on Sunday.
Pulisic was left off Borussia Dortmund’s roster this weekend with an unspecified muscle injury.
[ MORE: Vinicius Junior scores 2, bitten ]
In-form center back John Brooks and right back DeAndre Yedlin headline the group, which includes Tim Weah, Julian Green, and Andriya Novakovich.
New York Red Bulls youngster Tyler Adams is joined by uncapped teammate Aaron Long and veteran center back Tim Parker.
Ethan Horvath is the third goalkeeper called up to join MLS stars Alex Bono and Zack Steffen.
Full roster (Clubs, Caps/goals provided by USSF)
Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0)
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 33/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 4/0), Eric Lichaj (Hull City/ENG; 15/1), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 7/1), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu/ESP; 2/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 2/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 52/0)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 17/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 16/2), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 10/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 3/1), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 4/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; 3/1)
Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED; 2/0), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 39/12), Gyasi Zardes (37/6; Columbus Crew SC)