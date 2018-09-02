Serie A: Napoli hammered by Sampdoria; Sassuolo win, go 2nd

ROME (AP) Fabio Quagliarella’s airborne back-heel volley against Napoli is already in the running for Serie A goal of the season.
The former Italy striker athletically flicked the ball into the far corner to complete Sampdoria’s 3-0 win over visiting Napoli on Sunday.
In the Genoa club’s first home match since 43 people were killed in the Morandi Bridge collapse in the port city last month, Quagliarella’s goal prompted celebrations inside the Luigi Ferraris stadium.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, meanwhile, will need to figure out a better approach after falling behind early for the third consecutive match – even though it came back to win its first two.
Gregoire Defrel scored twice for Sampdoria in the first half, with Quagliarella playing a part in both goals.
A minute’s silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of the Aug. 14 bridge collapse, which occurred during a fierce storm.
Napoli dropped three points behind perfect Juventus.
Marco Benassi scored his third goal in two matches as Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0 to remain perfect through two matches – with its postponed opener at Sampdoria to be made up later this month.
Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the opener as Sassuolo topped Genoa 5-3 to go second in the league table.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Lazio 1-0 Frosinone
Torino 1-0 SPAL
Atalanta 0-1 Cagliari
Chievo 0-0 Empoli
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Yaya Toure is back with Olympiakos after a 12-year absence.
The 35-year-old midfielder received a warm reception from Olympiakos fans at their Karaskaikis Stadium on Sunday. Perhaps inspired by Toure’s presence, Olympiakos thrashed Giannena 5-0 in the Greek league.
Toure last played for Olympiakos in the 2005-06 season. He has been a free agent since leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer.
His return has excited Olympiakos fans with the team having just had its worst season in 23 years — third place after winning 20 league titles in 22 seasons.
Olympiakos competes in this season’s Europa League after beating Burnley 4-2 on aggregate in the playoff round.
Toure said he had “offers from lots of clubs” before choosing Olympiakos.
“I cannot wait to help the club win the trophies the great fans of Olympiakos deserve,” Toure wrote on his website.
Although no financial details were given, Greek sports website Sport24 said Toure will be paid $2.9 million for one season, plus 2.3 million dollars as a signing bonus.
For 15 minutes on Sunday, Barcelona were faced the prospect of suffering the biggest upset in La Liga history, trailing 1-0 to newly-promoted minnow Huesca.
The next 75 minutes saw the Blaugrana score eight times en route to an 8-2 victory at the Camp Nou. Five different Barca players scored — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each netted twice — plus an own goal.
Messi made it 1-1 in the 16th minute — weaving his way past, around and through four defenders before firing a pinpoint strike past the goalkeeper — followed by the own goal (Jorge Pulido) in the 24th. Suarez got the final goal, which proved to be the winner, six minutes before halftime. Alex Gallar scored three minutes later to make it a one-goal game once again.
Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic made it 4-2 and 5-2 inside the first seven minutes of the second half, at which point the floodgates were wide open. Messi poured in Barca’s sixth in the 61st minute, and Jordi Alba made it seven in the 81st. Suarez got his brace, from the penalty spot, in stoppage time.
The victory keeps Barca perfect on the league season — three wins in three games — and boosts Ernesto Valverde’s side’s goal differential to a league-leading +10 in the process, two better than second-place Real Madrid, who also have nine points from their first three games.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Levante 2-2 Valencia
Alaves 2-1 Espanyol
Real Betis 1-0 Sevilla
Brace-scoring Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku laughed when formulating his answer to a postgame question on manager Jose Mourinho.
“He’s totally different behind the scenes, a really good guy,” Lukaku said.
United and Mourinho had been under fire following a second-successive loss, a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
So what was training like this week? Pretty by the book.
“We prepared ourselves for what Burnley was going to do,” said Lukaku. “We trained a lot with the Under 23s and they had to play like Burnley.”
As for Mourinho, he was a bit caught off guard when informed of Lukaku’s comments that he had different personalities in public and private.
“Normally people that know me, they like me,” Mourinho said. “If you don’t like me, you do not know me.”
A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.