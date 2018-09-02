Serie A: Napoli hammered by Sampdoria; Sassuolo win, go 2nd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ROME (AP) Fabio Quagliarella’s airborne back-heel volley against Napoli is already in the running for Serie A goal of the season.

The former Italy striker athletically flicked the ball into the far corner to complete Sampdoria’s 3-0 win over visiting Napoli on Sunday.

Oh my! Fabio Quagliarella delivers goal of the year candidate as Sampdoria shock Napoli in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/ZjcOZGsl0b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2018

In the Genoa club’s first home match since 43 people were killed in the Morandi Bridge collapse in the port city last month, Quagliarella’s goal prompted celebrations inside the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, meanwhile, will need to figure out a better approach after falling behind early for the third consecutive match – even though it came back to win its first two.

Gregoire Defrel scored twice for Sampdoria in the first half, with Quagliarella playing a part in both goals.

A minute’s silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of the Aug. 14 bridge collapse, which occurred during a fierce storm.

Napoli dropped three points behind perfect Juventus.

Marco Benassi scored his third goal in two matches as Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0 to remain perfect through two matches – with its postponed opener at Sampdoria to be made up later this month.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the opener as Sassuolo topped Genoa 5-3 to go second in the league table.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Lazio 1-0 Frosinone

Torino 1-0 SPAL

Atalanta 0-1 Cagliari

Chievo 0-0 Empoli