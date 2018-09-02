More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news


The 2 Robbies: Lukaku, Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho

By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss gameweek 4 of the Premier League. Man United beat Burnley to ease the pressure on Jose Mourinho (01:00), Spurs slip up at Vicarage Road (14:30), Arsenal’s strike force rescues all 3 points against Cardiff City (19:00) and they debate the highs and lows from Saturday’s action.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Barcelona trailed tiny Huesca after 3 minutes, then won 8-2


By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
For 15 minutes on Sunday, Barcelona were faced the prospect of suffering the biggest upset in La Liga history, trailing 1-0 to newly-promoted minnow Huesca.

The next 75 minutes saw the Blaugrana score eight times en route to an 8-2 victory at the Camp Nou. Five different Barca players scored — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each netted twice — plus an own goal.

Messi made it 1-1 in the 16th minute — weaving his way past, around and through four defenders before firing a pinpoint strike past the goalkeeper — followed by the own goal (Jorge Pulido) in the 24th. Suarez got the final goal, which proved to be the winner, six minutes before halftime. Alex Gallar scored three minutes later to make it a one-goal game once again.

Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic made it 4-2 and 5-2 inside the first seven minutes of the second half, at which point the floodgates were wide open. Messi poured in Barca’s sixth in the 61st minute, and Jordi Alba made it seven in the 81st. Suarez got his brace, from the penalty spot, in stoppage time.

The victory keeps Barca perfect on the league season — three wins in three games — and boosts Ernesto Valverde’s side’s goal differential to a league-leading +10 in the process, two better than second-place Real Madrid, who also have nine points from their first three games.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Levante 2-2 Valencia
Alaves 2-1 Espanyol
Real Betis 1-0 Sevilla

Lukaku says Mourinho “totally different behind the scenes”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
Brace-scoring Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku laughed when formulating his answer to a postgame question on manager Jose Mourinho.

“He’s totally different behind the scenes, a really good guy,” Lukaku said.

United and Mourinho had been under fire following a second-successive loss, a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

So what was training like this week? Pretty by the book.

“We prepared ourselves for what Burnley was going to do,” said Lukaku. “We trained a lot with the Under 23s and they had to play like Burnley.”

As for Mourinho, he was a bit caught off guard when informed of Lukaku’s comments that he had different personalities in public and private.

“Normally people that know me, they like me,” Mourinho said. “If you don’t like me, you do not know me.”

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

Mourinho on controlling Man Utd win, Rashford red, Fellaini force

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho was relaxed in his response to Manchester United’s controlling 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday, even when asked about Marcus Rashford‘s silly red card.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Mourinho said. “I would say naive: a kid and a very experienced man. Bardsley is in the game for 20 years and Marcus is still a naive boy.”

That’s the closest Mourinho came to saying anything remotely controversial during his post-match television interview on NBCSN, a far cry from his past few times in front of a microphone.

He called himself “one of the greatest managers in the world” on Friday, days after comparing the amount of goals Spurs scored at Old Trafford to the amount of Premier League titles he’s overseen from the manager’s chair.

Mourinho had complained that he’s always asked to pick out players who performed poorly, but was quizzed on Sunday’s stars this go-round.

“Lots of good performances but Fellaini was fundamental for the team and together with Smalling and Lindelof they made a fantastic group of players to cope with (Burnley’s) strength,” he said. “Luke Shaw also had a very good performance, and many others.”

Oh, and this:

United now has the international break to sort out what’s been successful in their two wins and unsuccessful in two losses.

A trip to perfect Watford is next, followed by Young Boys in the Champions League, and a visit from Wolves.

Watford comes back to beat Spurs, stay perfect

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
  • Hornets move to 4-0
  • Spurs suffer first loss
  • Deeney instrumental in win

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart made amends for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s own goal, as Watford stayed perfect by knocking off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match 3-0, and Spurs had to feel good about their chances for a win when Lucas Moura‘s cross was diverted into the Watford goal early in the second half.

Watford sits beneath only Liverpool and Chelsea on goal differential, while Spurs drop to fifth.

Spurs were dominant over the first hour.

Dele Alli made a good-looking run in the 12th minute to get behind the defense, but popped a difficult header over the goal.

Troy Deeney headed a ball over the Spurs end six minutes later when Daryl Janmaat‘s cross cruised into the 18.

It was a forgettable half for Dele, who was in scoring position numerous times but failed to find his finish.

Spurs were buzzing a bit more to start the second half, with Christian Eriksen hitting a low shot that was collected by Ben Foster.

Yet it was a messy own goal that put Spurs ahead, forced by in-form Lucas Moura. Doucoure had no hope of getting out of the way of Moura’s cross, which struck his torso and bounced into the goal.

Out of nothing, Andre Gray tore a shot over the goal in the 61st minute as Watford looked to find an equalizer.

And the Hornets manufactured more chances, the Vicarage Road crowd getting louder with each. Troy Deeney’s cross was headed off the bar by Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, dangerously close to an own goal.

Deeney then provided a goal with a headed finish in the 69th minute, celebrating with a knee slide.

And hold on! Jay Cathcart’s bullet header of a corner kick gave Spurs a 76th minute lead!