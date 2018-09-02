Vinicius Junior appears to get bitten after scoring two vs Atleti B

Struggling Burnley hosts in-crisis Manchester United in a relatively desperate match for both sides (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Clarets’ European adventure ended Thursday, and Sean Dyche‘s men have just one point through three matches in league play.
Jose Mourinho’s United have two more points than the Clarets, and have lost back-to-back matches in giving the manager his worst start to a season.
LINEUPS
Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Barnes, Ward, Vydra, Long.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fellaini, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Grant, Bailly, Young, Herrera, Fred, Martial, Rashford.
Either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur will fall from the ranks of the perfect following a meeting at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold).
Both the Hornets and Spurs are 3-0 this young season.
A two-goal win by Spurs or three-goal win by Watford would put them atop the table.
LINEUPS
Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Gray, Deeney. Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Femenia, Masina, Chalobah, Sema, Success.
Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Winks, Llorente.