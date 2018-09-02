More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey returns home when the Arsenal star heads into Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cardiff has two 0-0 draws on its PL resume, while Unai Emery‘s Gunners are coming off their first win of the season.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Arter, Ralls, Ward, De Cordova-Reid, Camarasa, Bamba, Hoilett. Subs: Murphy, Peltier, Zohore, Paterson, Cunningham, Mathurin-Harris, Madine

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Elneny, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.

Celtic extend Old Firm streak with win over Gerrard’s Rangers

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard‘s first taste of the Old Firm Derby is quite sour.

Rangers were well-drilled in its visit to Celtic Park on Sunday, but Olivier Ntcham‘s 62nd minute goal extended Celtic’s unbeaten derby run into an eighth season.

The match was full of fouls, hard tackles, and struck cross bars, as both teams threatened the goal but Celtic controlled play.

The win moves Celtic to 3-1 on the season, three points back of leaders Hearts. Rangers are now seven points back of first.

Ntcham is a former Man City player, and capped off a tremendous counter attack to put Celtic in front. Tom Rogic started the play on the edge of the Celtic area, and both Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest played parts in setting up Ntcham.

Ryan Christie dove to win a free kick from Connor Goldson on the edge of the 18, but Allan McGregor made an outstanding save to deny Chris Griffith’s solid effort.

Gerrard, Rodgers set for long-awaited first Old Firm clash

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images & Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers only spent three seasons together while the former played for the latter at Liverpool, but those 36 months were plenty memory — for reasons both good and bad.

The duo — with a bit of help from Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, if memory serves well — nearly won the Premier League title in 2014, but the two reportedly had a falling-out over Gerrard’s role as he approached his 35th birthday the following season. In the end, Rodgers won out as Gerrard left his boyhood club for one an adventure with the LA Galaxy. Rodgers’ victory was short-lived, though, as he was fired five months later.

On Sunday, Gerrard and Rodgers will meet again — only this time, it’ll be as adversaries, each of them pacing the technical area for a Glaswegian giant (7 a.m. ET).

While much will understandably be made of the reunion, Gerrard insists there is no friction between himself and his former manager. He won’t treat Sunday’s showdown at Celtic Park any differently than he would the usual Old Firm derby, which never needs any additional spice added to it in the first place — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think everybody wants there to be a problem. I think they want a UFC match on the side. There’s no problem, [our relationship] is fine.

“I know a lot about him and his tactics. I know how he wants to play but Brendan is a clever coach and always has something up his sleeve. The reason why I respect him as a coach is that he always had something different. I think it would be very naive of me to expect what we see a lot of from the Celtic team. It wouldn’t surprise me if he tried something different to try and catch us cold. That’s what he would do as Liverpool manager.”

Rangers haven’t beaten Celtic in a league game since 2011. Gerrard and Co., have their work cut out for them, to say the least.

La Liga: One half of Madrid is happy, the other is not

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes

Julen Lopetegui’s Real Madrid improved to a perfect 3-for-3 record on the season with a mostly comfortable victory over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale scored his third goal in as many games to put Los Blancos ahead after just 17 minutes before Guido Carillo converted from the penalty spot to pull the visitors back to level terms in the 24th. The score would remain 1-1 until halftime, but not much longer than that.

Karim Benzema bagged a 13-minute brace — heading home the first in the 48th minute, and finishing off a clever one-two with Luka Modric in the 61st — that would prove to be the difference on the day. Sergio Ramos added the fourth, from the penalty spot, in the 66th minute.

Video review was required to confirm Benzema’s first goal, and while it’s a bit of a buzzkill with regard to post-goal celebrations, Ramos feels it’s a necessary sacrifice for the good of the game.

“It is true that the goal celebration is somewhat muted (after the wait), but I have always said that I am in favor of , because it was a goal that had been disallowed,” he said after the game. “I am sure that one day it will be our turn to be on the other end of things, but it is positive.”

Celta Vigo 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Saturday wasn’t so joyous for the other half of Madrid, as 10-man Atleti suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Celta. The game was well and truly in hand before Stefan Savic’s 70th-minute red card, though, as Maxi Gomez and Iago Aspas hit Los Rojiblancos for a goal each during the first seven minutes of the second half.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone doesn’t see the result as a reason to panic, but more of a wake-up call so early in the season. He also shoulders the blame for his side’s poor start to the second half.

“It is a good wake-up call. Above all for me,” he said after the game. “I am responsible for our start to the second half because the second half depends a lot on what the manager says at halftime.”

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Levante vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Espanyol — 10:15 a.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Huesca — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Sevilla — 2:45 p.m. ET

Serie A: Ronaldo still scoreless, but Juventus still perfect

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoreless after three matches with Juventus.

Juventus, however, is doing just fine.

Mario Mandzukic scored one and set up another with a backheel pass as the Bianconeri won at promoted Parma 2-1 on Saturday to remain perfect.

With Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa in attendance at Parma’s Ennio Tardini Stadium, the closest Ronaldo came to scoring was with a header off a corner that went just wide midway through the first half.

Ronaldo was also visibly upset when Mandzukic prevented the Portugal captain from connecting on a volley early on by getting there first – prompting an apology from Mandzukic.

“I’m happy with what he’s doing and the international break will help him get in better condition – because the league really starts after the break,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the offseason in a Serie A-record $132-million transfer, but he is still figuring out how to score in a league known for its defensive qualities. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also didn’t score in Real Madrid’s opening three Spanish league matches last season – although he did score in other competitions for Madrid during that spell.

Mandzukic put Juventus ahead two minutes in with an easy tap in following a failed clearance but it wasn’t straightforward for the visitors as Parma began to threaten consistently.

Parma’s Leo Stulac struck a free kick off the crossbar and former Arsenal and Roma forward Gervinho equalized from close range after the half-hour mark.

Blaise Matuidi restored Juve’s lead in the 58th, taking a delightful backheel assist from Mandzukic inside the area before blasting in from a sharp angle.

“I didn’t expect (Mandzukic) in this form after the World Cup but he’s in top condition,” Allegri said of the Croatia international.

Napoli and Spal, which are also perfect, each play on Sunday. Napoli visits Sampdoria and Spal visits Torino.

Ronaldo’s next chance to break his drought won’t come until after the international break, when Juventus hosts Sassuolo on Sept. 16.

When Radja Nainggolan signed with Inter Milan in June, coach Luciano Spalletti said he would give the underachieving squad the “boost” it needed.

The Belgian midfielder, who is nicknamed “Ninja,” fulfilled Spalletti’s wishes in Inter’s 3-0 win at Bologna, scoring the opener on debut to send the Nerazzurri on their way to their first Serie A victory of the season.

After a draw and loss in its opening two matches, Inter was looking at another disappointing result until Nainggolan scored in the 66th minute.

Using his left foot to control a pass from Matteo Politano, Nainggolan unleashed a powerful shot with his right foot into the far bottom corner from the center of the area.

“He still needs to improve his condition. He didn’t do all that much but the little he did was good,” said Spalletti, who previously coached Nainggolan at Roma.