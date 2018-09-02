Watford comes back to beat Spurs, stay perfect

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hornets move to 4-0

Spurs suffer first loss

Deeney instrumental in win

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart made amends for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s own goal, as Watford stayed perfect by knocking off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match 3-0, and Spurs had to feel good about their chances for a win when Lucas Moura‘s cross was diverted into the Watford goal early in the second half.

Watford sits beneath only Liverpool and Chelsea on goal differential, while Spurs drop to fifth.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Spurs were dominant over the first hour.

Dele Alli made a good-looking run in the 12th minute to get behind the defense, but popped a difficult header over the goal.

Troy Deeney headed a ball over the Spurs end six minutes later when Daryl Janmaat‘s cross cruised into the 18.

It was a forgettable half for Dele, who was in scoring position numerous times but failed to find his finish.

Spurs were buzzing a bit more to start the second half, with Christian Eriksen hitting a low shot that was collected by Ben Foster.

Yet it was a messy own goal that put Spurs ahead, forced by in-form Lucas Moura. Doucoure had no hope of getting out of the way of Moura’s cross, which struck his torso and bounced into the goal.

Out of nothing, Andre Gray tore a shot over the goal in the 61st minute as Watford looked to find an equalizer.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

13 – Watford have now scored 13 own-goals in Premier League history. Unlucky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

And the Hornets manufactured more chances, the Vicarage Road crowd getting louder with each. Troy Deeney’s cross was headed off the bar by Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, dangerously close to an own goal.

Deeney then provided a goal with a headed finish in the 69th minute, celebrating with a knee slide.

And hold on! Jay Cathcart’s bullet header of a corner kick gave Spurs a 76th minute lead!

Follow @NicholasMendola