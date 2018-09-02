Yaya Toure returns to Greek giants Olympiakos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Yaya Toure is back with Olympiakos after a 12-year absence.

The 35-year-old midfielder received a warm reception from Olympiakos fans at their Karaskaikis Stadium on Sunday. Perhaps inspired by Toure’s presence, Olympiakos thrashed Giannena 5-0 in the Greek league.

Toure last played for Olympiakos in the 2005-06 season. He has been a free agent since leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer.

It is an honour to be back at @olympiacos_org ! 😊 When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word. 🙌🏾 FULL STATEMENT here: https://t.co/fBBwNFNLi7#YayaIsBack pic.twitter.com/hTG7DysRet — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 2, 2018

His return has excited Olympiakos fans with the team having just had its worst season in 23 years — third place after winning 20 league titles in 22 seasons.

Olympiakos competes in this season’s Europa League after beating Burnley 4-2 on aggregate in the playoff round.

Toure said he had “offers from lots of clubs” before choosing Olympiakos.

“I cannot wait to help the club win the trophies the great fans of Olympiakos deserve,” Toure wrote on his website.

Although no financial details were given, Greek sports website Sport24 said Toure will be paid $2.9 million for one season, plus 2.3 million dollars as a signing bonus.