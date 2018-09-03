Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

The Liverpool skipper, 28, has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, with the England international a mainstay in the team since he arrived from Sunderland in the summer of 2011.
Speaking about his new contract, Henderson revealed his delight at extending his stay as Jurgen Klopp‘s skipper.
“I’m very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I’m absolutely delighted,” Henderson said. “It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one – it feels like yesterday, really – but a lot has happened since then. I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.
“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now.”
Henderson has improved during his seven years at Liverpool and is a regular for Gareth Southgate‘s England in central midfield.
When he signed for Liverpool he was supposed to be the replacement for Steven Gerrard but his role has developed into a more defensive one in recent years. His range of passing has always been impressive and his high levels of energy is perfect to spark Klopp’s pressing style from midfield.
Henderson doesn’t often get the praise he deserves but he does a lot of the dirty work for Liverpool and England.
Injuries have hampered his career at key times but he’s still made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals.
Below we give each PL club a grade based on their early season performances (I can hear you screaming ‘it’s a marathon not a sprint’) and what the key takeaway has been for each so far.
Arsenal
Grade: C+ Key takeaway: Plenty of work to do defensively and the possession style from the back is going to cost Petr Cech his role as a starter. Slick going forward but where does Mesut Ozil slot into Unai Emery‘s plans? Still a lot of questions unanswered with the Gunners looking likely to finish outside the top four after some early season struggles. That said, if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette get going, they could easily finish in the top four.
Bournemouth
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Eddie Howe continues to work wonders on the South Coast as the Cherries’ only defeat came at Chelsea, and they pressed the Blues pretty hard and missed some big chances. Bournemouth look like they can push for the top 10 and Callum Wilson is fired up this season. A better start than they’ve had in recent years since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2015.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Grade: B Key takeaway: Glenn Murray continues to defy father time with three goals already. Two defeats have come against Watford and Liverpool, while the win over Man United showed their improved attacking prowess. Any injuries to key defenders and they could struggle but much more adventurous this season, especially at home where their form remains fantastic. Solid and steady start for the Seagulls under Chris Hughton.
Burnley
Grade: F Key takeaway: We see it season after season. Qualifying for the Europa League will impact the fortunes of the so-called smaller PL teams and Burnley not only failed to make the Europa group stages, but they’re also without a win in the PL. Sean Dyche has had injuries to key players to contend with but their lack of defensive solidity, and goals, show how remarkable their seventh-place finish was last season. Relegation battle coming up for the Clarets.
Cardiff City
Grade: C Key takeaway: Just two points on the board for the Bluebirds but this is pretty much exactly what we expected from Neil Warnock‘s side. Hard to break down and they gave Arsenal a heck of a scare in the Welsh capital on Sunday. They will rue not beating Newcastle and Huddersfield when having a man advantage for large spells of the game, especially with a tough run of games coming up. Scoring goals will be the main issue for Cardiff with Bobby Reid and Kenneth Zohore off target through the first four weeks.
Chelsea
Grade: A- Key takeaway: They should really get an A given the way the players have already adapted to Maurizio Sarri‘s tactics, but the only real test was against Arsenal and they showed plenty of weaknesses in that game. Chelsea’s players look rejuvenated going forward, with Jorginho pulling the strings, N'Golo Kante leading the high-press in a new advanced position and Eden Hazard their main man. Defensively the duo of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in a 4-3-3 formation have been caught out at times and that will be a concern for Sarri against tougher opposition. Four wins from four is a great start for the new Italian coach. But he knows his pressing game will take months for his Chelsea side to perfect. Off the pitch, Roman Abramovich’s situation is slightly worrying but it doesn’t seem like the club will be sold anytime soon.
Crystal Palace
Grade: C Key takeaway: The Eagles had a great win at Fulham on the opening day and although they lost to Liverpool and Watford, they impressed in both games. Without Wilfried Zaha they had no answer in their third-straight defeat, which came at the hands of Southampton. We’ve learned that Palace are more reliant on Zaha this season than they were last season. Any long-term injury to Wilf and it’s tough to see where the goals will come from for Roy Hodgson‘s men.
Everton
Grade: B Key takeaway: Still unbeaten under Marco Silva, Everton have flattered to deceive a little but they’ve been superb on the counter attack which is the style the Portuguese coach loves. Richarlison was flying before his silly red card at Bournemouth and Silva’s inability to arrange his teams effectively at defensive set piece situations continues. Sloppy draws against Bournemouth and Huddersfield show their defense needs work, but in fairness they’ve had injuries galore at that position. Top seven still a real possibility for the Toffees.
Fulham
Grade: B Key takeaway: Silly defensive mistakes have riddled Fulham’s first four games. They’ve got four points on the board as they smashed Burnley and drew at Brighton, but they led the latter 2-0 before coughing up two needless goals. Slavisa Jokanovic‘s side are lovely on the eye and Mitrovic, Seri and Schurrle have impressed. More composure in both boxes needed.
Huddersfield Town
Grade: D- Key takeaway: Two points on the board shows that the Terriers are still very capable of battling for points in the Premier League, but there’s a sense of a Sophomore slump. Where will the goals come from? David Wagner isn’t getting too worried after heavy defeats to Man City and Chelsea, but it’s clear for all to see Huddersfield will be in a relegation scrap this season.
Leicester City
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Their results may not show it but Leicester have been very good early in the season. They lost 2-1 to Man United and Liverpool but could have easily won both games and deserved a point from both at the very least. Claude Puel has injected youth into the Foxes with James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray all impressing. A really nice balance about this team now compared to their previous incarnation as a counter-attacking monster.
Liverpool
Grade: A Key takeaway: Jurgen Klopp‘s men have found a handy knack of not playing well but still winning games. Four wins from four suggests it’s a great start. They edged by Brighton and Leicester despite not being at their best and that came after blowing past West Ham and Crystal Palace. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are developing a strong partnership at center back, while Alisson had a solid start but his huge blunder against Leicester should help him out, in the long run, as he figures out the Premier League. The usual suspects continue to fire in attack and with Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri arriving, plus Daniel Sturridge fit, Klopp’s squad is a lot deeper this season.
Manchester City
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: The only blot on the copybook was the 1-1 draw at Wolves and without the injured Kevin De Bruyne City have struggled to break down teams as easily as they did last season. That said, big wins against Arsenal and Huddersfield proved their strength in-depth and they look set for a big title charge again this season. Pep Guardiola‘s men will have to deal with teams sitting even deeper against them this season. How is that possible? Still, Sergio Aguero and David Silva are delivering again for the reigning champs but both Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez have struggled early in the season.
Manchester United
Grade: D Key takeaway: Jose Mourinho’s men have had a tumultuous start to the season and the main issue has been defensive deficiencies. After a summer of searching for new center backs and not buying any, Mourinho’s current defenders are all over the place. Add in rumors about Paul Pogba not being happy, Mourinho’s post-Tottenham meltdown and two-straight defeats and there was an air of panic around Old Trafford. The win at Burnley settled things down before the international break but Mourinho is still in fighting mode as many believe another third-season syndrome is in full-flow. Six points on the board from four games isn’t great, but United will still be challenging for the top four at the very least.
Newcastle United
Grade: D Key takeaway: No wins yet for Rafael Benitez’s men but they were handed a pretty awful start in terms of the fixture list. Narrow defeats to Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City have seen him set up his team differently for each and key injuries haven’t helped. The main takeaway is that Benitez is working miracles with the squad at his disposal and Newcastle’s fans shouldn’t forgot that after many criticized his ultra-defensive tactics against Chelsea, where they almost grabbed a point. A season above the relegation zone would be a huge success.
Southampton
Grade: C+ Key takeaway: Mark Hughes‘ men have every right to feel a little hard done by with their points tally after four games. But at least they have their first win on the board after beating Crystal Palace. Danny Ings will be their savior this season as he looks sharp and Hughes has finally settled on his best starting lineup in a 4-4-2 formation. Narrow defeats against Everton and Leicester prove they probably aren’t good enough to challenge for Europe this season but they shouldn’t be dragged into another relegation scrap.
Tottenham Hotspur
Grade: B- Key takeaway: Heading towards four wins on the spin to open the season, a late implosion at Watford ahead of the international broke showcased the reason for Mauricio Pochettino‘s recent pessimism. Even after Spurs’ 3-0 shellacking of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Poch warned his side they weren’t performing well. Given the fact plenty of his starting lineup reached the final two days of the World Cup, there is a healthy hangover among this squad. Throw in their stadium delay and no new signings this summer and three wins from four is very decent. Lucas Moura‘s form has been a huge boost and he’s been like a new signing, plus Harry Kane has actually scored (twice) in August. Spurs will be in the top four mix again.
Watford
Grade: A+ Key takeaway: The surprise package of the season so far, Watford have four wins from four after their comeback win against Tottenham. Javi Gracia‘s men were one of the relegation favorites before a ball was kicked but they’ve once again started a season on fire. Can they keep it up? They seem to have many contributors this season rather than relying on Richarlison like they did before he left for Everton. Abdoulaye Doucoure has taken his game to another level, plus Andre Gray, Tory Deeney and Roberto Pereyra have all chipped in. It seems like the Hornets could challenge the top six this season. What a huge surprise.
West Ham United
Grade: F Key takeaway: If we could give them a lower grade, we would. A simply shocking start for the Hammers under new manager Manuel Pellegrini. They spent over $130 million on new players in the summer but there’s no balance to their team, huge holes in central midfield and they’re leaking goals galore. Not a great combo, right? West Ham’s owners will soon see protests and more from the fans if this run continues. That means Pellegrini, quite unbelievably, is the bookmakers favorite to be the next PL manager to get the sack. Defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal were expected but home losses to Bournemouth and Wolves were not. Felipe Anderson has shown bright sparks along with Marko Arnautovic up top, but that’s about it.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Wolves look the part in the Premier League. Ruben Neves is a wizard alongside Joao Moutinho in midfield, Raul Jimenez is a handful up top and Rui Patricio is a star in goal. New arrivals throughout their spine have helped Nuno Espirito Santo keep the core of his team which won promotion last season but also take to life in the top-flight effortlessly. Wolves could easily have won all four games (they’ve had to settle for five points instead) and they are a team which has a clear identity to press high in a 3-5-2 formation. As the season wears on we should expect to see them in the top 10.
Has the global goal of the season already been scored? Quite possibly.
Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella stunned his former club Napoli on Sunday, with the veteran Italian striker flicking home a cross with his back heel brilliantly as his side won 3-0 to grab their first Serie A win of the new season.
He has scored 179 goals in 555 career games, but surely none were better than this. Even though Quagliarella didn’t celebrate the goal (he was born and raised close to Naples), the rest of the soccer world were in shock.
With the Premier league home games with Liverpool and Cardiff already move to Wembley Stadium and their League Cup third round clash with Watford switched to Stadium MK, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has now issued a further update.
Tottenham’s upcoming PL clash with Manchester City will now be played on Oct. 29 at Wembley, with the game being moved back one day due to the NFL game taking place at Wembley between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The club also confirmed that all three UEFA Champions League group stage games this season, against Barcelona (Oct. 3), PSV Eindhoven (Nov. 6) and Inter Milan (Nov. 28), will be played at Wembley.
“We should like to apologise to both our and Manchester City fans for this fixture having to be moved to a weekday evening and any inconvenience caused. Despite the possibility that our new stadium could be ready to host this match, this would not be known until much closer to the date of the game,” Levy said. “We have therefore agreed with the Premier League that, in the interests of clarity and certainty, we shall confirm this game as taking place at this time at Wembley Stadium so that fans of both teams can now make travel arrangements accordingly.”
Levy issued an apology to Tottenham’s fans, while he also thanked the FA, Man City and the Premier League for their understanding of the situation.
“The consequences of not being able to open our new stadium on 15 September against Liverpool have been immense,” Levy continued. “Building a venue of this scale that is open to the general public is a huge undertaking. We are creating, in Tottenham, a unique world class stadium with pioneering technology and engineering. Amongst the consequences of the delay have been substantial additional costs, not least of which the need for alternative venue hire, along with the inconvenience for our fans and those of our opposition.
“I want to apologise once again and thank you all for your support, many of you have taken the time to write to us and commend what we are doing for the Club. When you face times like this in an organisation it’s teamwork and pulling together that gets you through.”
When could Spurs play their first game at their new home stadium?
It seems like November 24 against London rivals Chelsea would be the perfect time to open up the doors for the first time if all the tests go smoothly on the new venue. But if that is the case, then why wouldn’t they play their final UCL group stage game v Inter (Nov. 28) at the new stadium? It’s likely that UEFA would want a guarantee of the venue for all three Champions League games to even out the playing field, so to speak.
Whispers and rumors continue to suggest that Spurs may not be able to move into their new home until January 2019 at the earliest. That would mean more games at Wembley and that would be pretty easy to set up given that there will be no international games for England or NFL clashes throughout December and January.
Not an ideal situation at all for Spurs, but at least they have a very workable solution in Wembley.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah were nominated for the men’s award, while Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Maroszan and Marta are the finalists for the women’s award.
Zlatko Dalic, Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are the finalists for the men’s best coach award, with Lyon’s Reynald Pedros, Japan’s Asako Takakura and Holland’s Sarina Wiegman up for the women’s award.
The biggest snubs in these awards appear to Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from the men’s game, with Guardiola leading Manchester City to a record-breaking season, Mbappe ripping teams apart at the World Cup and Messi leading Barcelona to a domestic treble and carrying Argentina to qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Below are the finalists for each category in full.
Best men’s player
Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric
Mohamed Salah
Best women’s player
Ada Hegerberg
Dzsenifer Maroszan
Marta