Mourinho jokes about high cost for Man United to fire him

With Manchester United sitting 10th in the Premier League table on six points through four matches, there’s plenty of talk about manager Jose Mourinho’s job status.

He’s not worried, not one bit.

“If they sent me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?!” Mourinho said to Italian publication La Repubblica. “They say I’m in danger, but I don’t think so.”

Mourinho signed a new contract back in January that pays him around $19 million a year, and the club would have to honor the deal should he be let go. The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday, and Mourinho hit out at the media, saying the stories are better when he struggles.

“I am delighted with the result,” Mourinho said. “But I think some of you must be disappointed. [For you] it would be much better if we lose.”

Mourinho had a special focus on the middle of the field against Burnley, and he was pleased with the performance. “The tactical approach, the concentration of a crucial triangle – Fellaini, Lindelof and Smalling – the creativity in midfield and then the intensity moving the ball. And in the last 10, 15 minutes even when we played at less speed and at less intensity for the counter-attack I thought the performance was very good.”

