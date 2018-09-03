More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Paraguay hires former Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A highly coveted head coaching candidate has come off the board.

Former Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has landed with Paraguay, the federation announced Monday. According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, Osorio had offers from Costa Rica, South Korea and Egypt, as well as Brazilian clubs Santos and Palmeiras. Mexico offered Osorio a new contract after the World Cup, but he declined.

Galarcep also revealed that the United States National Team did not make an offer to Osorio, because new General Manager Earnie Stewart has yet to begin interviewing candidates. Osorio’s home country of Colombia was also not apparently among those who made an offer, although he was thought to be in the running to replace Jose Pekerman.

According to Galarcep, Paraguay made the most attractive offer to Osorio, giving him “lots of control” over the squad and program.

Paraguay missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup by just two points in CONMEBOL qualifying, falling narrowly to Venezuela on the final matchday of the cycle. The team has a promising backbone of youth to it, led by Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron and New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku, who made the one-time switch from Argentina in May and earned his first cap in June.

Former manager Francisco “Chiqui” Arce was let go when the team did not qualify for the World Cup, but was hired soon after by Paraguayan club General Diaz. Paraguay has played just two matches in all of 2018, falling to both the United States and Japan in friendlies.

Osorio’s time with Mexico had ups and downs, but he was generally considered a successful boss. Known as a lineup tinkerer, Osorio had a 33-10-9 record with Mexico, and defeated Germany in the World Cup, helping to stunningly boot the defending champions in the group stage.

Weah chose to fight for PSG spot over loan spell

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While USMNT youngster Timothy Weah may be just 18 years old, he has hopes of competing not just with the best players on his team, but the best players in the world.

At USMNT camp this morning, the American teenager told the media today that he made the decision himself to reject a loan spell this season in favor of staying at PSG and attempting to earn a place in the team. Sticking around at a team with Champions League title aspirations might sound daunting enough, even before considering who he’s competing with.

[ MORE: Paraguay hires former Mexico boss Osorio ]

Weah had a strong preseason and earned a spot in the PSG squad early in the season, and found the field enough to score his first competitive goal for the club in the 4-0 season-opening Trophee des Champions victory over Monaco. He then came off the bench to score in the regular season opener against Caen. Unfortunately, that was before the big guns came back.

As superstars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani slowly trickled back from World Cup duty and regained their fitness, Weah once again faded into the background. 31-year-old Cavani was the last to return, and once that happened, Weah was no longer even among the substitutes.

However, now that Mbappe will miss three matches due to a red card suspension, it’s possible that Weah could make a return to the matchday squad and play a part. That’s likely what Weah’s season hinges on – injuries, suspensions, and anything else that creates an opening in the otherwise logjammed attacking presence at Parc de Princes.

Aside from Neymar, Mbappe, and Cavani, Weah has to compete with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Jese, fellow PSG youth product Moussa Diaby, and now new signing Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting. That’s an absolutely star-studded squad that Weah might find it hard to crack. Nonetheless, his performances in both preseason and the beginning of competition this season may go a long way towards helping him earn Thomas Tuchel’s trust.

It will be interesting to see if Weah can find playing time with so much major competition, but even if he’s simply a bit-part player, at just 18 years old, being with that first team could provide valuable experience and go a long way towards his future development. If the opportunities don’t arise, he could always move out on loan in January.

Mourinho jokes about high cost for Man United to fire him

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With Manchester United sitting 10th in the Premier League table on six points through four matches, there’s plenty of talk about manager Jose Mourinho’s job status.

He’s not worried, not one bit.

“If they sent me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?!” Mourinho said to Italian publication La Repubblica. “They say I’m in danger, but I don’t think so.”

[ MORE: Grading PL teams so far ]

Mourinho signed a new contract back in January that pays him around $19 million a year, and the club would have to honor the deal should he be let go. The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday, and Mourinho hit out at the media, saying the stories are better when he struggles.

“I am delighted with the result,” Mourinho said. “But I think some of you must be disappointed. [For you] it would be much better if we lose.”

Mourinho had a special focus on the middle of the field against Burnley, and he was pleased with the performance. “The tactical approach, the concentration of a crucial triangle – Fellaini, Lindelof and Smalling – the creativity in midfield and then the intensity moving the ball. And in the last 10, 15 minutes even when we played at less speed and at less intensity for the counter-attack I thought the performance was very good.”

Sterling pulls out of England squad with back injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England will be without winger Raheem Sterling as they take on Spain and Switzerland this weekend after the 23-year-old pulled out of international duty with a back injury.

Sterling has been a permanent fixture in the England squad since the 2014 World Cup, but has had this issue before. Sterling missed friendlies against Germany and Brazil last November with a back problem.

[ MORE: PL grades through 4 weeks ]

The news is particularly frightening for Manchester City, who is already without Kevin De Bruyne for an extended period of time, and have a few other injuries piling up. There is no word on how serious the injury is, or when it happened.

Sterling has been an important part of Gareth Southgate‘s England setup, but also has scored just four goals in 44 international appearances and has not hit the back of the net since October of 2015.

England will not replace Sterling in the squad, meaning players like Dele Alli will be in a more attacking role, while Adam Lallana could make his first start for England since June of last year. Still, they suddenly have a lack of wide players in the bunch. Without Sterling, Southgate has 22 players in his squad.

Brazil great Ronaldo takes over Spanish club

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Former Brazil great Ronaldo took over Monday as the majority stakeholder in recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid, saying he is bringing his soccer expertise to help the team succeed.

Ronaldo now owns 51 percent of the shares of the club. He will preside over the board of directors while Carlos Suarez will remain club president, a job he held before Ronaldo’s arrival.

“I’m really excited,” Ronaldo said at Valladolid’s city hall. “My entire life has been about football and this is another great challenge for me, a very big one.”

The former Brazil striker said “transparency” and “competitiveness” will be part of the basis of his management.

Financial details were not immediately available, but local media said the operation was worth about 30 million euros ($35 million).

“I’ll try to put all my soccer knowledge at the players’ disposal and will try to manage the club efficiently,” he said. “I want the club and the city to grow.”

Valladolid, which is based in a city of about 300,000 people, is playing in Spain’s top division for the 41st time in its 90-year history. It last played in the top league in 2013-14.

Suarez said the deal with Ronaldo will “put Valladolid on the map.”

“This is an important step for the growth of the club,” the club president said.

Ronaldo, who played at Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career, won World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. He became a successful businessman after retiring, owning companies and managing players.

He said he will be fully committed to his new project.

“What do you think? That I’ll buy a club and then go on vacation?” Ronaldo said. “There’s a lot of work to do, you have to stay close. I’ll be as committed as possible, but there is a management team in place and I’m very happy with it.”

He said there’s a lot to handle after “hasty” negotiations to finalize the club’s take over. Ronaldo and the club were in talks during the offseason and the agreement reportedly wasn’t completed until last week.

“Little by little we will plan everything so this club can aspire to great things and grow as much as possible,” he said. “This city and this club have a lot of potential.”

Valladolid opened with a 0-0 draw at Girona, lost to defending champion Barcelona 1-0 and drew 0-0 at Getafe. It’s next game is against Alaves.

“From now on we will focus on planning for the future, prioritizing the team,” Ronaldo said. “It’s crucial that we keep gaining points so we can remain in the top.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports