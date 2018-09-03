Sterling pulls out of England squad with back injury

England will be without winger Raheem Sterling as they take on Spain and Switzerland this weekend after the 23-year-old pulled out of international duty with a back injury.
Sterling has been a permanent fixture in the England squad since the 2014 World Cup, but has had this issue before. Sterling missed friendlies against Germany and Brazil last November with a back problem.
The news is particularly frightening for Manchester City, who is already without Kevin De Bruyne for an extended period of time, and have a few other injuries piling up. There is no word on how serious the injury is, or when it happened.
Sterling has been an important part of Gareth Southgate‘s England setup, but also has scored just four goals in 44 international appearances and has not hit the back of the net since October of 2015.
England will not replace Sterling in the squad, meaning players like Dele Alli will be in a more attacking role, while Adam Lallana could make his first start for England since June of last year. Still, they suddenly have a lack of wide players in the bunch. Without Sterling, Southgate has 22 players in his squad.
Mourinho signed a new contract back in January that pays him around $19 million a year, and the club would have to honor the deal should he be let go. The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday, and Mourinho hit out at the media, saying the stories are better when he struggles.
“I am delighted with the result,” Mourinho said. “But I think some of you must be disappointed. [For you] it would be much better if we lose.”
Mourinho had a special focus on the middle of the field against Burnley, and he was pleased with the performance. “The tactical approach, the concentration of a crucial triangle – Fellaini, Lindelof and Smalling – the creativity in midfield and then the intensity moving the ball. And in the last 10, 15 minutes even when we played at less speed and at less intensity for the counter-attack I thought the performance was very good.”
MADRID (AP) Former Brazil great Ronaldo took over Monday as the majority stakeholder in recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid, saying he is bringing his soccer expertise to help the team succeed.
Ronaldo now owns 51 percent of the shares of the club. He will preside over the board of directors while Carlos Suarez will remain club president, a job he held before Ronaldo’s arrival.
“I’m really excited,” Ronaldo said at Valladolid’s city hall. “My entire life has been about football and this is another great challenge for me, a very big one.”
The former Brazil striker said “transparency” and “competitiveness” will be part of the basis of his management.
Financial details were not immediately available, but local media said the operation was worth about 30 million euros ($35 million).
“I’ll try to put all my soccer knowledge at the players’ disposal and will try to manage the club efficiently,” he said. “I want the club and the city to grow.”
Valladolid, which is based in a city of about 300,000 people, is playing in Spain’s top division for the 41st time in its 90-year history. It last played in the top league in 2013-14.
Suarez said the deal with Ronaldo will “put Valladolid on the map.”
“This is an important step for the growth of the club,” the club president said.
Ronaldo, who played at Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career, won World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. He became a successful businessman after retiring, owning companies and managing players.
He said he will be fully committed to his new project.
“What do you think? That I’ll buy a club and then go on vacation?” Ronaldo said. “There’s a lot of work to do, you have to stay close. I’ll be as committed as possible, but there is a management team in place and I’m very happy with it.”
He said there’s a lot to handle after “hasty” negotiations to finalize the club’s take over. Ronaldo and the club were in talks during the offseason and the agreement reportedly wasn’t completed until last week.
“Little by little we will plan everything so this club can aspire to great things and grow as much as possible,” he said. “This city and this club have a lot of potential.”
Valladolid opened with a 0-0 draw at Girona, lost to defending champion Barcelona 1-0 and drew 0-0 at Getafe. It’s next game is against Alaves.
“From now on we will focus on planning for the future, prioritizing the team,” Ronaldo said. “It’s crucial that we keep gaining points so we can remain in the top.”
The Liverpool skipper, 28, has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, with the England international a mainstay in the team since he arrived from Sunderland in the summer of 2011.
Speaking about his new contract, Henderson revealed his delight at extending his stay as Jurgen Klopp‘s skipper.
“I’m very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I’m absolutely delighted,” Henderson said. “It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one – it feels like yesterday, really – but a lot has happened since then. I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.
“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now.”
Henderson has improved during his seven years at Liverpool and is a regular for Gareth Southgate‘s England in central midfield.
When he signed for Liverpool he was supposed to be the replacement for Steven Gerrard but his role has developed into a more defensive one in recent years. His range of passing has always been impressive and his high levels of energy is perfect to spark Klopp’s pressing style from midfield.
Henderson doesn’t often get the praise he deserves but he does a lot of the dirty work for Liverpool and England.
Injuries have hampered his career at key times but he’s still made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals.
Below we give each PL club a grade based on their early season performances (I can hear you screaming ‘it’s a marathon not a sprint’) and what the key takeaway has been for each so far.
Arsenal
Grade: C+ Key takeaway: Plenty of work to do defensively and the possession style from the back is going to cost Petr Cech his role as a starter. Slick going forward but where does Mesut Ozil slot into Unai Emery‘s plans? Still a lot of questions unanswered with the Gunners looking likely to finish outside the top four after some early season struggles. That said, if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette get going, they could easily finish in the top four.
Bournemouth
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Eddie Howe continues to work wonders on the South Coast as the Cherries’ only defeat came at Chelsea, and they pressed the Blues pretty hard and missed some big chances. Bournemouth look like they can push for the top 10 and Callum Wilson is fired up this season. A better start than they’ve had in recent years since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2015.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Grade: B Key takeaway: Glenn Murray continues to defy father time with three goals already. Two defeats have come against Watford and Liverpool, while the win over Man United showed their improved attacking prowess. Any injuries to key defenders and they could struggle but much more adventurous this season, especially at home where their form remains fantastic. Solid and steady start for the Seagulls under Chris Hughton.
Burnley
Grade: F Key takeaway: We see it season after season. Qualifying for the Europa League will impact the fortunes of the so-called smaller PL teams and Burnley not only failed to make the Europa group stages, but they’re also without a win in the PL. Sean Dyche has had injuries to key players to contend with but their lack of defensive solidity, and goals, show how remarkable their seventh-place finish was last season. Relegation battle coming up for the Clarets.
Cardiff City
Grade: C Key takeaway: Just two points on the board for the Bluebirds but this is pretty much exactly what we expected from Neil Warnock‘s side. Hard to break down and they gave Arsenal a heck of a scare in the Welsh capital on Sunday. They will rue not beating Newcastle and Huddersfield when having a man advantage for large spells of the game, especially with a tough run of games coming up. Scoring goals will be the main issue for Cardiff with Bobby Reid and Kenneth Zohore off target through the first four weeks.
Chelsea
Grade: A- Key takeaway: They should really get an A given the way the players have already adapted to Maurizio Sarri‘s tactics, but the only real test was against Arsenal and they showed plenty of weaknesses in that game. Chelsea’s players look rejuvenated going forward, with Jorginho pulling the strings, N'Golo Kante leading the high-press in a new advanced position and Eden Hazard their main man. Defensively the duo of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in a 4-3-3 formation have been caught out at times and that will be a concern for Sarri against tougher opposition. Four wins from four is a great start for the new Italian coach. But he knows his pressing game will take months for his Chelsea side to perfect. Off the pitch, Roman Abramovich’s situation is slightly worrying but it doesn’t seem like the club will be sold anytime soon.
Crystal Palace
Grade: C Key takeaway: The Eagles had a great win at Fulham on the opening day and although they lost to Liverpool and Watford, they impressed in both games. Without Wilfried Zaha they had no answer in their third-straight defeat, which came at the hands of Southampton. We’ve learned that Palace are more reliant on Zaha this season than they were last season. Any long-term injury to Wilf and it’s tough to see where the goals will come from for Roy Hodgson‘s men.
Everton
Grade: B Key takeaway: Still unbeaten under Marco Silva, Everton have flattered to deceive a little but they’ve been superb on the counter attack which is the style the Portuguese coach loves. Richarlison was flying before his silly red card at Bournemouth and Silva’s inability to arrange his teams effectively at defensive set piece situations continues. Sloppy draws against Bournemouth and Huddersfield show their defense needs work, but in fairness they’ve had injuries galore at that position. Top seven still a real possibility for the Toffees.
Fulham
Grade: B Key takeaway: Silly defensive mistakes have riddled Fulham’s first four games. They’ve got four points on the board as they smashed Burnley and drew at Brighton, but they led the latter 2-0 before coughing up two needless goals. Slavisa Jokanovic‘s side are lovely on the eye and Mitrovic, Seri and Schurrle have impressed. More composure in both boxes needed.
Huddersfield Town
Grade: D- Key takeaway: Two points on the board shows that the Terriers are still very capable of battling for points in the Premier League, but there’s a sense of a Sophomore slump. Where will the goals come from? David Wagner isn’t getting too worried after heavy defeats to Man City and Chelsea, but it’s clear for all to see Huddersfield will be in a relegation scrap this season.
Leicester City
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Their results may not show it but Leicester have been very good early in the season. They lost 2-1 to Man United and Liverpool but could have easily won both games and deserved a point from both at the very least. Claude Puel has injected youth into the Foxes with James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray all impressing. A really nice balance about this team now compared to their previous incarnation as a counter-attacking monster.
Liverpool
Grade: A Key takeaway: Jurgen Klopp‘s men have found a handy knack of not playing well but still winning games. Four wins from four suggests it’s a great start. They edged by Brighton and Leicester despite not being at their best and that came after blowing past West Ham and Crystal Palace. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are developing a strong partnership at center back, while Alisson had a solid start but his huge blunder against Leicester should help him out, in the long run, as he figures out the Premier League. The usual suspects continue to fire in attack and with Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri arriving, plus Daniel Sturridge fit, Klopp’s squad is a lot deeper this season.
Manchester City
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: The only blot on the copybook was the 1-1 draw at Wolves and without the injured Kevin De Bruyne City have struggled to break down teams as easily as they did last season. That said, big wins against Arsenal and Huddersfield proved their strength in-depth and they look set for a big title charge again this season. Pep Guardiola‘s men will have to deal with teams sitting even deeper against them this season. How is that possible? Still, Sergio Aguero and David Silva are delivering again for the reigning champs but both Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez have struggled early in the season.
Manchester United
Grade: D Key takeaway: Jose Mourinho’s men have had a tumultuous start to the season and the main issue has been defensive deficiencies. After a summer of searching for new center backs and not buying any, Mourinho’s current defenders are all over the place. Add in rumors about Paul Pogba not being happy, Mourinho’s post-Tottenham meltdown and two-straight defeats and there was an air of panic around Old Trafford. The win at Burnley settled things down before the international break but Mourinho is still in fighting mode as many believe another third-season syndrome is in full-flow. Six points on the board from four games isn’t great, but United will still be challenging for the top four at the very least.
Newcastle United
Grade: D Key takeaway: No wins yet for Rafael Benitez’s men but they were handed a pretty awful start in terms of the fixture list. Narrow defeats to Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City have seen him set up his team differently for each and key injuries haven’t helped. The main takeaway is that Benitez is working miracles with the squad at his disposal and Newcastle’s fans shouldn’t forgot that after many criticized his ultra-defensive tactics against Chelsea, where they almost grabbed a point. A season above the relegation zone would be a huge success.
Southampton
Grade: C+ Key takeaway: Mark Hughes‘ men have every right to feel a little hard done by with their points tally after four games. But at least they have their first win on the board after beating Crystal Palace. Danny Ings will be their savior this season as he looks sharp and Hughes has finally settled on his best starting lineup in a 4-4-2 formation. Narrow defeats against Everton and Leicester prove they probably aren’t good enough to challenge for Europe this season but they shouldn’t be dragged into another relegation scrap.
Tottenham Hotspur
Grade: B- Key takeaway: Heading towards four wins on the spin to open the season, a late implosion at Watford ahead of the international break showcased the reason for Mauricio Pochettino‘s recent pessimism. Even after Spurs’ 3-0 shellacking of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Poch warned his side they weren’t performing well. Given the fact plenty of his starting lineup reached the final two days of the World Cup, there is a healthy hangover among this squad. Throw in their stadium delay and no new signings this summer and three wins from four is very decent. Lucas Moura‘s form has been a huge boost and he’s been like a new signing, plus Harry Kane has actually scored (twice) in August. Spurs will be in the top four mix again.
Watford
Grade: A+ Key takeaway: The surprise package of the season so far, Watford have four wins from four after their comeback win against Tottenham. Javi Gracia‘s men were one of the relegation favorites before a ball was kicked but they’ve once again started a season on fire. Can they keep it up? They seem to have many contributors this season rather than relying on Richarlison like they did before he left for Everton. Abdoulaye Doucoure has taken his game to another level, plus Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra have all chipped in. It seems like the Hornets could challenge the top six this season. What a huge surprise.
West Ham United
Grade: F Key takeaway: If we could give them a lower grade, we would. A simply shocking start for the Hammers under new manager Manuel Pellegrini. They spent over $130 million on new players in the summer but there’s no balance to their team, huge holes in central midfield and they’re leaking goals galore. Not a great combo, right? West Ham’s owners will soon see protests and more from the fans if this run continues. That means Pellegrini, quite unbelievably, is the bookmakers favorite to be the next PL manager to get the sack. Defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal were expected but home losses to Bournemouth and Wolves were not. Felipe Anderson has shown bright sparks along with Marko Arnautovic up top, but that’s about it.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grade: B+ Key takeaway: Wolves look the part in the Premier League. Ruben Neves is a wizard alongside Joao Moutinho in midfield, Raul Jimenez is a handful up top and Rui Patricio is a star in goal. New arrivals throughout their spine have helped Nuno Espirito Santo keep the core of his team which won promotion last season but also take to life in the top-flight effortlessly. Wolves could easily have won all four games (they’ve had to settle for five points instead) and they are a team which has a clear identity to press high in a 3-5-2 formation. As the season wears on we should expect to see them in the top 10.