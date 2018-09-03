More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Sampdoria’s Quagliarella scores incredible goal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 3, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Has the global goal of the season already been scored? Quite possibly.

Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella stunned his former club Napoli on Sunday, with the veteran Italian striker flicking home a cross with his back heel brilliantly as his side won 3-0 to grab their first Serie A win of the new season.

He has scored 179 goals in 555 career games, but surely none were better than this. Even though Quagliarella didn’t celebrate the goal (he was born and raised close to Naples), the rest of the soccer world were in shock.

Quagliarella, 35, won three-straight Serie A titles with Juventus from 2012-14 and he could be picking up FIFA’s Puskas Award next year for the best goal on the planet.

Check out the video below to see the piece of amazing individual skill.

Tottenham confirm more home games at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 3, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have issued an update on the delay to their new $1.1 billion stadium at White Hart Lane.

Spurs were originally supposed to host their first game at their 62,000 capacity home on Sept. 15 against Liverpool but issues with the “critical safety systems” at the venue caused the delay.

With the Premier league home games with Liverpool and Cardiff already move to Wembley Stadium and their League Cup third round clash with Watford switched to Stadium MK, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has now issued a further update.

Tottenham’s upcoming PL clash with Manchester City will now be played on Oct. 29 at Wembley, with the game being moved back one day due to the NFL game taking place at Wembley between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The club also confirmed that all three UEFA Champions League group stage games this season, against Barcelona (Oct. 3), PSV Eindhoven (Nov. 6) and Inter Milan (Nov. 28), will be played at Wembley.

“We should like to apologise to both our and Manchester City fans for this fixture having to be moved to a weekday evening and any inconvenience caused. Despite the possibility that our new stadium could be ready to host this match, this would not be known until much closer to the date of the game,” Levy said. “We have therefore agreed with the Premier League that, in the interests of clarity and certainty, we shall confirm this game as taking place at this time at Wembley Stadium so that fans of both teams can now make travel arrangements accordingly.”

Levy issued an apology to Tottenham’s fans, while he also thanked the FA, Man City and the Premier League for their understanding of the situation.

“The consequences of not being able to open our new stadium on 15 September against Liverpool have been immense,” Levy continued. “Building a venue of this scale that is open to the general public is a huge undertaking. We are creating, in Tottenham, a unique world class stadium with pioneering technology and engineering. Amongst the consequences of the delay have been substantial additional costs, not least of which the need for alternative venue hire, along with the inconvenience for our fans and those of our opposition.

“I want to apologise once again and thank you all for your support, many of you have taken the time to write to us and commend what we are doing for the Club. When you face times like this in an organisation it’s teamwork and pulling together that gets you through.”

When could Spurs play their first game at their new home stadium?

It seems like November 24 against London rivals Chelsea would be the perfect time to open up the doors for the first time if all the tests go smoothly on the new venue. But if that is the case, then why wouldn’t they play their final UCL group stage game v Inter (Nov. 28) at the new stadium? It’s likely that UEFA would want a guarantee of the venue for all three Champions League games to even out the playing field, so to speak.

Whispers and rumors continue to suggest that Spurs may not be able to move into their new home until January 2019 at the earliest. That would mean more games at Wembley and that would be pretty easy to set up given that there will be no international games for England or NFL clashes throughout December and January.

Not an ideal situation at all for Spurs, but at least they have a very workable solution in Wembley.

FIFA name finalists for top awards

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 3, 2018, 8:46 AM EDT
FIFA announced the finalists for their most prestigious awards on Monday, with world soccer’s governing body gearing up for the ceremony in London on Sept. 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah were nominated for the men’s award, while Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Maroszan and Marta are the finalists for the women’s award.

Zlatko Dalic, Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are the finalists for the men’s best coach award, with Lyon’s Reynald Pedros, Japan’s Asako Takakura and Holland’s Sarina Wiegman up for the women’s award.

The biggest snubs in these awards appear to Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from the men’s game, with Guardiola leading Manchester City to a record-breaking season, Mbappe ripping teams apart at the World Cup and Messi leading Barcelona to a domestic treble and carrying Argentina to qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Below are the finalists for each category in full.

Best men’s player
Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric
Mohamed Salah

Best women’s player
Ada Hegerberg
Dzsenifer Maroszan
Marta

Best goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois
Keylor Navas
Kasper Schmeichel

Best men’s coach
Zlatko Dalic
Didier Deschamps
Zinedine Zidane

Best women’s coach
Reynald Pedros
Asako Takakura
Sarina Wiegman

FIFA Puskas Award

FIFA Fan Award

Wayne Rooney’s fine form continues as DC beat Atlanta

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Wayne Rooney broke a tie on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute and set up Luciano Acosta’s two goals in D.C. United’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

Acosta opened the scoring in the 29th by running past the defense for a glancing header of a goal kick, cut back two defenders and sent in a shot from near the penalty spot. He added his second in the 77th on a one-on-one breakaway.

Bill Hamid made six saves for D.C. (8-12-6), which ended a two-game scoreless losing streak. United is six points behind Montreal for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jeff Larentowicz headed in a goal for Atlanta (16-5-6) in the 39th to tie it at 1. Atlanta had a seven game unbeaten streak snapped and sit a point behind the Supporters’ Shield leader New York.

Atlanta star Josef Martinez failed to add to his MLS season record of 28 goals. With a goal, he would have set a MLS record with his 10th straight scoring game.

MLS roundup: Sounders win again; FCD, LAFC pacing the West

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
September is here, which means the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs are less than two months away.

Points won in September and October count just the same as points won in March and April, but these are the advantageous positions — and predicaments — in which the 17 teams still realistically chasing a postseason berth now find themselves…

Seattle Sounders 3-1 Sporting Kansas CityHIGHLIGHTS

Seattle’s winning streak now stands at eight games after Brian Schmetzer’s side overcame an early deficit at home to knock off the similarly hot (four straight wins) Sporting KC on Saturday.

Diego Rubio scored his fifth goal in five games, after just two minutes, but the visitors’ lead was wiped away just 10 minutes later when Raul Ruidiaz tapped the ball into an empty net on the business end of Brad Smith‘s seeing-eye cross. 1-1 was the score at halftime, but it didn’t last much longer than that.

Harry Shipp’s cross deflected off of Graham Zusi and floated over the helpless head and hands of Tim Melia to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute, and Sporting’s unraveling was complete four minutes later when Ike Opara played the ball with his upper arm. Nicolas Lodeiro stepped up to the penalty spot and converted with ease.

The win sends Seattle even further up the table, into fifth place in the Western Conference, after their torrid start to the season which saw the two-time defending West champions take just 12 points from their first 15 games. Since their current 11-game unbeaten streak began, the Sounders have won 29 of a possible 33 points.

Montreal Impact 3-0 New York Red BullsHIGHLIGHTS

Just about every week, MLS throws its viewers an unexpected curveball — a surprising result that not a single soul saw coming. This week, it was the Supporters’ Shield-leading New York Red Bulls going up to Stade Saputo and losing 3-0 to the Eastern Conference’s sixth-place side, Montreal Impact.

Rod Fanni (30th minute), Bacary Sagna (38th) and Ignacio Piatti (94rd) scored the goals for Remi Garde’s side which now sits six points clear of seventh place, though they have played three and two more games, respectively, than the seventh and eighth-place D.C. United and New England Revolution (both on 30 points).

FC Dallas 4-2 Houston DynamoHIGHLIGHTS

Back in the West, Dallas extended their lead to three points — over now-second-place Los Angeles FC — with a 4-2 home victory over Houston. It was 3-0 after 51 minutes, before Houston woke up and made a cursory effort to get back into the game.

Michael Barrios opened the scoring in the 10th minute, then Santiago Mosquera bagged a three-minute brace beginning in the 48th. Two minutes later, Mauro Manotas pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Reto Ziegler converted from the penalty spot just five minutes after that to restore the three-goal advantage. Alberth Elis’s 72nd-minute penalty conversion was as close as Houston would get as Wilmer Cabrera’s side fell to 13 points out of the West’s sixth and final playoff place.

Toronto FC 2-4 Los Angeles FCHIGHLIGHTS

LAFC’s 4-2 victory away to defending champions Toronto FC might appear equally perplexing to New York’s debacle in Montreal, but perhaps it shouldn’t anymore. After 27 games played, TFC have just 27 points and they trail the aforementioned Canadian side by nine points for a playoff place.

Like Houston, it was 3-0 — albeit on TFC’s home turf — before Greg Vanney’s Reds put up a fight. Carlos Vela (23rd minute), Diego Rossi (47th) and Lee Nguyen (49th) established the lead for Bob Bradley‘s expansion side before Jozy Altidore scored in the 74th and 93rd minutes to make things more than a little interesting. Vela sealed the three points with his second goal of the game just a minute later, though, and LAFC moved one point ahead of Sporting for second in the West.

Elsewhere in MLS action

D.C. United 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus Crew SC 2-1 New York City FC
New England Revolution 1-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City SC 2-2 Philadelphia Union
Real Salt Lake 6-2 LA Galaxy
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes