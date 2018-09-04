More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Denmark scrambles together new squad, coach amid pay dispute

Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Denmark scrambled together a new squad and an interim coach on Tuesday to fulfil the national team’s obligations for upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales amid a pay dispute involving its best players.

Former Denmark midfielder John Jensen will take charge for the friendly with Slovakia in Bratislava on Wednesday, the Danish soccer association said. Denmark coach Age Hareide has reportedly returned to his native Norway.

The names of the players will be published later Tuesday. They are set to come from the country’s lower leagues, with Danish media reporting some futsal players could also be called up.

Negotiations have collapsed between Denmark’s players’ union and the DBU over a new collective agreement regarding commercial rights, meaning players from the original squad – including Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel – were sent back to their clubs on Monday.

Denmark plays Wales in a UEFA Nations League group game on Sunday.

“We must field teams in the two international matches to avoid millions in fines and possible exclusion of the national team for several years,” said Kim Hallberg, the federation’s elite manager. “On behalf of the DBU and Danish football, I am pleased that John Faxe Jensen has taken the hard task of being coach for both matches.”

Jensen, a member of Denmark’s European Championship-winning team in 1992, said he was helping out to “mitigate the negative consequences.”

“Where we are now,” Jensen said, “I see only losers in the conflict, and Danish football loses most of all.”

The previous collective agreement between the players and the federation expired on July 31 and the two parties haven’t been able to agree on a new one.

The union says players want sponsorship deals made by the federation to continue to focus on the team and not individual players. The federation said it has offered improved terms and met a “large number of the players’ wishes in the commercial areas,” adding that the current situation was “serious and annoying.”

“We need to solve this conflict now,” Eriksen said, “not just dig the trenches deeper.”

The players are offering to extend the previous contract for another month to allow for more negotiations.

“Together we enter the deal and we all save the face of Danish football,” the playmaker added. “We are right here and we want to play football for Denmark as always.”

Last year, Denmark’s women’s team signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the federation, ending a dispute that saw the cancellation of a World Cup qualifier.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season done and dusted, it is time to focus on the star performers.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Heading into the international break there are a ton of new entries in this list, with 12 of the top 20 coming into our latest rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 2
  2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 11
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  4. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Up 6
  5. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
  6. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 4
  7. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – Down 8
  8. Alex McCarthy (Southampton) – New entry
  9. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
  11. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
  12. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 1
  13. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  14. Andre Schurrle (Fulham) – Down 8
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Even
  16. Jean Seri (Fulham) – New entry
  17. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – New entry
  19. Glenn Murray (Brighton) – New entry
  20. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry

England on Harry Kane injury watch

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

England could give Harry Kane a much-needed rest over the international break, with Gareth Southgate set to assess the fitness of his captain.

Kane, 25, had a short break over the summer after winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as he led England to the semifinals.

According to reports, Kane had been struggling with a calf injury he suffered in the World Cup but Tottenham are adamant he has been fully fit in the opening month of the Premier League campaign as he returned to training just a few days before the new season kicked off.

The Daily Mirror reports that Southgate will sit down with Kane to discuss his fitness ahead of the UEFA National League game against Spain at Wembley on Saturday.

Although he has scored twice in August, his first-ever goals in that calendar month in his career, some of Kane’s performances have been a little below the high standard he’s set for himself.

It is believed he will likely play against Spain but could be rested for the friendly against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium next week.

Is Kane fully fit?

His sharpness and power don’t appear to have yet hit top gear and Southgate certainly won’t hear any complaints from Mauricio Pochettino if Kane is rested for either game over the next 10 days.

Like so many other Premier League players who reached the final two days of the World Cup this summer (38 in total played for the last four teams standing: England, France, Belgium or Croatia), Kane needs to be managed properly.

If he isn’t, the risk of burnout will be severe for Spurs and England. Considering his incredible goalscoring form for club and country in recent years, nobody wants that.

Real Madrid in draw for 7-team Club World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Real Madrid will face either the champions of Asia or Mexican club Guadalajara in the Club World Cup semifinals.

FIFA made the draw Tuesday for the seven-team tournament, which will be played from Dec. 12-22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Copa Libertadores champion will represent South America in the semifinals against the African champion or the winner of a preliminary-round game between Al Ain and Oceania champion Team Wellington. Al Ain will enter as the host nation’s champion, joining the six continental champions.

FIFA wants to launch a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence in Spain

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

According to reports in Spain, Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence over allegations tax fraud.

Per multiple reports in the Spanish media, including one from El MundoMourinho has accepted a one-year jail sentence and has agreed to pay a $2.2 million fine as he’s alleged to have not paid tax on over $3.7 million earned in image rights in 2011 and 2012 when he was manager of Real Madrid.

As the report points out, Mourinho is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish authorities on two occasions which carry a prison sentence of six months for each occasion.

“Mourinho will accept in writing that he concealed from the Treasury his income for image rights corresponding to the years 2011 and 2012, which he received through a company located in the British Virgin Islands, Koper Services, SA,” the report said. “This conduct will entail a six-month sentence of prison for each of the crimes against the Public Treasury and a fine that will amount to 60% of the fee defrauded.”

They also point to the fact that he previously paid $5 million back to the tax authorities in 2014 when the file against him was closed, but proceedings were then opened up against him in 2015 as Football Leaks stated he had “hidden the property of a New Zealand company, Kaitaia Trust” which was linked to Koper Services.

Mourinho also appeared in court in Madrid last November over tax fraud allegations, as he stated he “answered, I didn’t contest it, I paid and I signed an official agreement with the state under which everything was definitively closed.”

Will he go to jail? Nope. Under Spanish law, when a first time offender is handed a sentence of under two years it is served on probation.

Similar sentences have been handed out to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, plus several other high-profile players for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ronaldo paid a huge tax bill of over $19.2 million after accepting he was guilty of not paying tax on image rights between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo and Mourinho are managed by the same agency, Gestifute.