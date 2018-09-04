England on Harry Kane injury watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England could give Harry Kane a much-needed rest over the international break, with Gareth Southgate set to assess the fitness of his captain.

Kane, 25, had a short break over the summer after winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as he led England to the semifinals.

According to reports, Kane had been struggling with a calf injury he suffered in the World Cup but Tottenham are adamant he has been fully fit in the opening month of the Premier League campaign as he returned to training just a few days before the new season kicked off.

The Daily Mirror reports that Southgate will sit down with Kane to discuss his fitness ahead of the UEFA National League game against Spain at Wembley on Saturday.

Although he has scored twice in August, his first-ever goals in that calendar month in his career, some of Kane’s performances have been a little below the high standard he’s set for himself.

It is believed he will likely play against Spain but could be rested for the friendly against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium next week.

Is Kane fully fit?

His sharpness and power don’t appear to have yet hit top gear and Southgate certainly won’t hear any complaints from Mauricio Pochettino if Kane is rested for either game over the next 10 days.

Like so many other Premier League players who reached the final two days of the World Cup this summer (38 in total played for the last four teams standing: England, France, Belgium or Croatia), Kane needs to be managed properly.

If he isn’t, the risk of burnout will be severe for Spurs and England. Considering his incredible goalscoring form for club and country in recent years, nobody wants that.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports