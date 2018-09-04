More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Girona-Barcelona could be headed for Miami

By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Girona will be the first team to lose a home match as a result of La Liga’s plan to stage season matches in the United States, and will make traveling concessions for season ticket holders set to miss Barcelona at Estadi Montilivi.

It’ll be a Catalan Derby staged in Miami at the home of the NFL’s Dolphins, and the match is set for Jan. 27, 2019, according to Sport.

[ MORE: USMNT strongest XI ]

There have been questions as to whether FIFA would approve the playing of meaningful domestic matches abroad, and players have threatened to strike over the plan.

Sport reports that Girona will fund up to 1500 round trip tickets to Miami for season ticket holders, with another 5000 free tickets available when Girona plays the away leg at Barcelona (Fans would have to pay a refundable deposit if flying to Miami).

Girona made waves when it knocked off Real Madrid at what could be considered the height of Catalan protests last year. It also beat Villarreal and drew Atletico Madrid twice, and has three players on loan from Man City.

An end to away goals? Wenger, Emery, Mourinho among those proposing

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some of UEFA’s biggest names in management are asking the confederation to eliminate the away goals rule and bring about an earlier transfer window deadline for all clubs.

The Premier League closed its transfer window before the season began, but Spain, Germany, and France all took their business deep into August.

[ MORE: Girona-Barcelona in Miami ]

The away goals rule has been in place for better than a half-century, but managers argued that easier travel and progress in the game make it less of an advantage.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said the confederation will review both ideas. From the BBC:

“The coaches think that scoring goals away is not as difficult as it was in the past. They think the rule should be reviewed and that’s what we will do.”

Who led the charge? Arsenal’s Unai Emery and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho were among the coaches on hand, with Arsene Wenger, Max Allegri, Julen Lopetegui, Carlos Ancelotti, and Thomas Tuchel some of the others.

How would it have changed last season’s Champions League? Home teams may’ve attacked with more abandoned, with away teams bunkering down. The score lines rarely finish level, anyway, but home stadia want to see their sides with every intention of scoring as many goals as possible. This would help that.

Barcelona-Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk-Roma were the only knockout round matches to end deadlocked on goals last season, with Roma advancing on both counts.

Five friendlies to watch closely over the next week

Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Nations League is taking center stage in this international break, but there are several other interesting matches on the docket outside of the new, formal UEFA competition.

[ MORE: Girona-Barcelona in Miami ]

A pair of them involve the United States.

In some circles, you could call that bias (and we certainly care more about U.S. matches than the rest of the world). But there’s hardly such a thing as a friendly against El Tri, and people will have one eye tuned-in any time Neymar hits the pitch.

Here are five top matches to scout this week.

Mexico vs. Uruguay — Friday (Houston)

These two sides boast an even rivalry, though plenty of eyes will be on Mexico without manager Juan Carlos Osorio (he’s off to Paraguay). El Tri‘s hot start to the World Cup cooled with a blowout loss to Sweden and 2-0 defeat by Brazil, and interim boss Ricardo Ferretti will bring a lot of youth to Texas; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, and Hector Moreno are among the big names left home.

Uruguay’s World Cup quarterfinal run ended with a loss to champions France, and that was the CONMEBOL side’s lone loss of 2018. Fabian Colto is the caretaker boss as legendary manager Oscar Tabarez’s future is mulled, and Uruguay will have most of its big names: Suarez, Cavani, Godin.

Portugal vs. Croatia — Thursday

We’ll get some tantalizing intra-Europe matches with the top groups of the UEFA Nations League featuring just three teams. This one sees Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo and with plenty of interesting pieces; Ruben Neves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Renato Sanches all bear close watching against a Croatian squad bringing its whole crew.

Colombia vs. Argentina — Sept. 4

While the reception Argentina receives at home to Guatemala earlier in the window will be fascinating, how Lionel Messi-less Argentina reacts to a match-up with Colombia will tell us more much more about the Albiceleste.

This is Paulo Dybala’s chance to shine bright, with no Messi, Sergio Aguero, nor Gonzalo Higuain in sight. Argentina will also hope to see plenty from its inexperienced but tantalizing offensive talent: Giovanni Simeone and Lautaro Martinez are among those hoping to join Dybala in restoring hope to Argentina.

Colombia? James Rodriguez is not coming, but Carlos Bacca, Luis Muriel, and Juan Cuadrado are in the fold, and Los Cafeteros have a lot of young bucks, too; Pay mind to Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Spurs center back Davinson Sanchez.

USMNT vs. Brazil — Friday (NJ)
USMNT vs. Mexico — Sept. 4 (Nashville)

We’ll dive deeper into these two over the next few days, but the American side’s visits from Brazil and Mexico give us these three fun plot lines.

A) Was the stingy 1-1 draw against France pre-World Cup a fine indicator of progress?

2) How will the Yanks fare in both matches without Christian Pulisic, who’s injured?

D) Who’s deeper: next generation USMNT, or next generation Mexico (the latter featuring relatively-ignored-by-the-Yanks dual citizen Jonathan Gonzalez)?

Mancini’s training sessions are music to the ears

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy coach Roberto Mancini is trying something new to motivate his players.

For the first time in Italy training sessions, music is being played from a speaker attached to a mobile phone.

[ MORE: Girona-Barcelona in Miami ]

“It’s a new thing. I’ve been here for three years and until now I’ve only heard it in the changing room,” Italy and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, we trained with a bit of music, it seemed strange to me, and I asked the goalkeeping coach. He explained to me that Mancini likes working like this because it gives a bit of extra enthusiasm.”

The playlist for Monday’s session included the likes of Queen, Miley Cyrus, The Rolling Stones, and The Killers. Interestingly, there wasn’t a single Italian song played.

Mancini is trying everything as he tries to haul Italy out of its lowest point, after missing the World Cup for the first time in nearly six decades.

Italy hosts Poland in Bologna on Friday then visits Portugal three days later. They are Mancini’s first competitive matches in charge and the Azzurri’s first since failing to qualify for the World Cup last November.

Music is not the only new thing in the Italy training camp. Five players received their first callups, although 17-year-old Monaco forward Pietro Pellegri has pulled out with injury.

Mancini launched an appeal on Monday for Italian clubs to play Italians and to have the “courage” to use young players but Nicolo Barella believes it is up to them to prove they’re worth the risk.

“It is up to us who are playing to try to always improve more and raise the level while waiting for others to come through to give us a hand in the national team,” the 21-year-old Cagliari midfielder said.

“There are talented Italian youngsters, who are ready to take the step up. We just have to wait and have faith.”

Barella has been called up by Mancini before but has yet to play for the senior national team.

Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi agreed with Mancini, having worked under coaches who have given him the chance and others who have kept him sidelined.

“Mancini is right, you need courage to send youngsters onto the pitch,” the 23-year-old Benassi said. “(Andrea) Stramaccioni had that when he gave me my debut at 18 with Inter.

“At Torino, I spent two months on the bench and so two years ago, I told myself there wasn’t any space for me, I don’t know if that was because of technique or age. However, I decided to change clubs and I was right.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tim Cahill to play final game for Australia against Lebanon

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SYDNEY (AP) Tim Cahill will play his 108th – and last – game for Australia in November before ending his international career.

The 38-year-old Cahill, who has scored a record 50 goals for the Socceroos, will be honored by his country at the Nov. 20 friendly against Lebanon at the Olympic Stadium.

“It’s going to be incredibly special to represent my country for the final time,” Cahill said, “and I can’t wait to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career.”

Cahill will be one short of retired goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer‘s record of 109 appearances for Australia. The attacker announced his retirement from international soccer after becoming the first Australian to appear at four World Cups when he came off the bench in the final group stage game against Peru in June.

“We feel that there is no better way to honor Tim’s contribution to the game than by giving him the opportunity to hear the roar of the crowd as he plays in his backyard of Sydney one last time,” Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop said. “At the same time we feel that Australian football fans also deserve the chance to see Tim play for the Socceroos one final time.”

Cahill is not stopping playing completely, however. He recently signed for Indian club Jamshedpur.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports