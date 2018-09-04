Premier League player Power Rankings

With Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season done and dusted, it is time to focus on the star performers.
[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]
Heading into the international break there are a ton of new entries in this list, with 12 of the top 20 coming into our latest rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 2
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 11
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Up 6
- Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 4
- Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – Down 8
- Alex McCarthy (Southampton) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
- Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
- Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
- Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 1
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Andre Schurrle (Fulham) – Down 8
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Even
- Jean Seri (Fulham) – New entry
- Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
- Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – New entry
- Glenn Murray (Brighton) – New entry
- Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry