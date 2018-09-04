More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season done and dusted, it is time to focus on the star performers.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Heading into the international break there are a ton of new entries in this list, with 12 of the top 20 coming into our latest rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 2
  2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 11
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  4. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Up 6
  5. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
  6. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 4
  7. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – Down 8
  8. Alex McCarthy (Southampton) – New entry
  9. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
  11. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
  12. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 1
  13. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  14. Andre Schurrle (Fulham) – Down 8
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Even
  16. Jean Seri (Fulham) – New entry
  17. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – New entry
  19. Glenn Murray (Brighton) – New entry
  20. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry

England on Harry Kane injury watch

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

England could give Harry Kane a much-needed rest over the international break, with Gareth Southgate set to assess the fitness of his captain.

Kane, 25, had a short break over the summer after winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as he led England to the semifinals.

According to reports, Kane had been struggling with a calf injury he suffered in the World Cup but Tottenham are adamant he has been fully fit in the opening month of the Premier League campaign as he returned to training just a few days before the new season kicked off.

The Daily Mirror reports that Southgate will sit down with Kane to discuss his fitness ahead of the UEFA National League game against Spain at Wembley on Saturday.

Although he has scored twice in August, his first-ever goals in that calendar month in his career, some of Kane’s performances have been a little below the high standard he’s set for himself.

It is believed he will likely play against Spain but could be rested for the friendly against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium next week.

Is Kane fully fit?

His sharpness and power don’t appear to have yet hit top gear and Southgate certainly won’t hear any complaints from Mauricio Pochettino if Kane is rested for either game over the next 10 days.

Like so many other Premier League players who reached the final two days of the World Cup this summer (38 in total played for the last four teams standing: England, France, Belgium or Croatia), Kane needs to be managed properly.

If he isn’t, the risk of burnout will be severe for Spurs and England. Considering his incredible goalscoring form for club and country in recent years, nobody wants that.

Real Madrid in draw for 7-team Club World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Real Madrid will face either the champions of Asia or Mexican club Guadalajara in the Club World Cup semifinals.

FIFA made the draw Tuesday for the seven-team tournament, which will be played from Dec. 12-22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Copa Libertadores champion will represent South America in the semifinals against the African champion or the winner of a preliminary-round game between Al Ain and Oceania champion Team Wellington. Al Ain will enter as the host nation’s champion, joining the six continental champions.

FIFA wants to launch a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence in Spain

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

According to reports in Spain, Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence over allegations tax fraud.

Per multiple reports in the Spanish media, including one from El MundoMourinho has accepted a one-year jail sentence and has agreed to pay a $2.2 million fine as he’s alleged to have not paid tax on over $3.7 million earned in image rights in 2011 and 2012 when he was manager of Real Madrid.

As the report points out, Mourinho is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish authorities on two occasions which carry a prison sentence of six months for each occasion.

“Mourinho will accept in writing that he concealed from the Treasury his income for image rights corresponding to the years 2011 and 2012, which he received through a company located in the British Virgin Islands, Koper Services, SA,” the report said. “This conduct will entail a six-month sentence of prison for each of the crimes against the Public Treasury and a fine that will amount to 60% of the fee defrauded.”

They also point to the fact that he previously paid $5 million back to the tax authorities in 2014 when the file against him was closed, but proceedings were then opened up against him in 2015 as Football Leaks stated he had “hidden the property of a New Zealand company, Kaitaia Trust” which was linked to Koper Services.

Mourinho also appeared in court in Madrid last November over tax fraud allegations, as he stated he “answered, I didn’t contest it, I paid and I signed an official agreement with the state under which everything was definitively closed.”

Will he go to jail? Nope. Under Spanish law, when a first time offender is handed a sentence of under two years it is served on probation.

Similar sentences have been handed out to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, plus several other high-profile players for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ronaldo paid a huge tax bill of over $19.2 million after accepting he was guilty of not paying tax on image rights between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo and Mourinho are managed by the same agency, Gestifute.

Report: Man United lagging on offering Herrera new contract

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ander Herrera‘s Manchester United contract expires this coming summer, and according to reports in England, the club’s lack of urgency in resolving the situation is causing the 29-year-old to consider his future more heavily than he has recently.

The Spaniard joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and signed a four year deal with an option for a fifth. That option was exercised last season, meaning the contract expires this summer. Herrera has been a vocal presence in the locker room, often speaking to the media in a positive manner, promoting his teammates and coaching staff.

According to English tabloid Metro, Herrera is frustrated that his contract situation has lagged to this point, and is now willing to listen to offers from other clubs, which he can accept starting in January.

It is very likely that this leak is a tactic on Herrera’s side to bring publicity to his contract situation, but the fact they feel the need to make this play still speaks to the current status of negotiations. The Metro reports that Herrera has intentionally not gone public with his wage demands to this point out of club loyalty, not wanting to upset the squad chemistry, but that he feels that has been taken for granted.

Manchester United has been particularly indecisive with a number of contract situations of late. Marouane Fellaini in particular faced a long and very public negotiation period before the club gave in to his wage demands, with manager Jose Mourinho publicly on the player’s side. It is possible that one could argue Herrera is more important to the club than Fellaini, but his age could be a factor in the club’s hesitancy. Herrera has also been used sparingly this season, making just one appearance of the club’s four matches and not even making the matchday squad for two of them.

Herrera is not the only Red Devil with a future in serious question. Fellow Spaniard Juan Mata has a deal set to expire this summer as well, with his one-year option also picked up in January. 33-year-old England international Ashley Young is another in the same situation, as is fellow Englishman Luke Shaw.

Chief Executive Ed Woodward has come under fire recently for Manchester United’s failure to recapture the dominance found under Sir Alex Ferguson. The club has not won the Premier League since Sir Alex retired in 2013, with Woodward mostly in control of roster construction since that time. Manchester United fans flew an airplane banner over Turf Moor prior to the club’s away win over Burnley on Sunday that read, “Ed Woodward: A specialist in failure.”