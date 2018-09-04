Report: Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence in Spain

According to reports in Spain, Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence over allegations tax fraud.

Per multiple reports in the Spanish media, including one from El Mundo, Mourinho has accepted a one-year jail sentence and has agreed to pay a $2.2 million fine as he’s alleged to have not paid tax on over $3.7 million earned in image rights in 2011 and 2012 when he was manager of Real Madrid.

As the report points out, Mourinho is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish authorities on two occasions which carry a prison sentence of six months for each occasion.

“Mourinho will accept in writing that he concealed from the Treasury his income for image rights corresponding to the years 2011 and 2012, which he received through a company located in the British Virgin Islands, Koper Services, SA,” the report said. “This conduct will entail a six-month sentence of prison for each of the crimes against the Public Treasury and a fine that will amount to 60% of the fee defrauded.”

They also point to the fact that he previously paid $5 million back to the tax authorities in 2014 when the file against him was closed, but proceedings were then opened up against him in 2015 as Football Leaks stated he had “hidden the property of a New Zealand company, Kaitaia Trust” which was linked to Koper Services.

Mourinho also appeared in court in Madrid last November over tax fraud allegations, as he stated he “answered, I didn’t contest it, I paid and I signed an official agreement with the state under which everything was definitively closed.”

Will he go to jail? Nope. Under Spanish law, when a first time offender is handed a sentence of under two years it is served on probation.

Similar sentences have been handed out to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, plus several other high-profile players for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ronaldo paid a huge tax bill of over $19.2 million after accepting he was guilty of not paying tax on image rights between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo and Mourinho are managed by the same agency, Gestifute.

