Report: Pellegrini safe at West Ham despite 0-4 start

Four games into a new Premier League season, West Ham United is already being rumored to be switching coaches.

Sky Sports says there’s nothing to worry about yet for the 64-year-old Pellegrini, whose club made a good investment in players this summer but has started 0-4.

Pellegrini has won hardware in five countries, including a Premier League title and two League Cups with Manchester City.

Firing Pellegrini would not be a good look for West Ham, and it would cost plenty, too. From Sky Sports:

It has been reported that sacking Pellegrini would cost West Ham as much as £15m in compensation payments but SSN understands that Pellegrini would only receive half of that, with payments to his backroom staff inflating that figure to around £10m.

Let’s take a look at West Ham’s situation: They’ve taken three more yellow cards than anyone in the league, but are midtable in a lot of decent categories: possession, passing, tackles, interceptions, and are third in dribbles per game.

They should be absolutely fine, and I’m not sure there are managers of Pellegrini’s ilk lining up for the gig. That said, maybe Jose Mourinho and Pellegrini could switch gigs, ease everyone’s burden a bit?

