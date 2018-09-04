More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sporting KC locks up four mainstays including Besler, Zusi

By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Sporting KC likes its corps.

Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Ilie Sanchez, and Roger Espinoza have signed new multi-year contracts with the MLS outfit.

Besler, 31, has appeared in more matches for Sporting than other player in club history, and the 32-year-old Zusi is not too far behind. The latter’s success since being moved to right back under Peter Vermes has been profound.

Coach Peter Vermes isn’t worried about the ages of the quartet. Sanchez is the youngest of the group at 27, but Espinoza is 31 like Besler. From KansasCity.com:

“We think all of them are in their prime,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “We just feel they have a lot of years left to give.”

While Besler hasn’t had an exceptionally strong season, the other three have been quite good for third-place KC. Zusi and Sanchez have played every league minute for the club, while Espinoza’s six assists trail only Daniel Salloi (7) on the team.

Sporting have played the fewest matches in the West, and sit four points back of the Western lead with a match-in-hand on LAFC and FC Dallas. They close the season with matches against each.

Report: Pellegrini safe at West Ham despite 0-4 start

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Four games into a new Premier League season, West Ham United is already being rumored to be switching coaches.

Sky Sports says there’s nothing to worry about yet for the 64-year-old Pellegrini, whose club made a good investment in players this summer but has started 0-4.

Pellegrini has won hardware in five countries, including a Premier League title and two League Cups with Manchester City.

Firing Pellegrini would not be a good look for West Ham, and it would cost plenty, too. From Sky Sports:

It has been reported that sacking Pellegrini would cost West Ham as much as £15m in compensation payments but SSN understands that Pellegrini would only receive half of that, with payments to his backroom staff inflating that figure to around £10m.

Let’s take a look at West Ham’s situation: They’ve taken three more yellow cards than anyone in the league, but are midtable in a lot of decent categories: possession, passing, tackles, interceptions, and are third in dribbles per game.

They should be absolutely fine, and I’m not sure there are managers of Pellegrini’s ilk lining up for the gig. That said, maybe Jose Mourinho and Pellegrini could switch gigs, ease everyone’s burden a bit?

Colombia coach Pekerman exits after 6 years and 2 World Cups

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Colombia coach Jose Pekerman let his contract run out after six years and two World Cups with the team.

Pekerman’s deal ended last Friday, and the Argentine’s decision not to extend the contract was confirmed by Colombia Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun on Tuesday.

Arturo Reyes was appointed as interim coach for friendlies on Friday against Venezuela then on Tuesday against Argentina. Both games are in the United States.

Pekerman led Colombia to its first World Cup in 16 years, in 2014 in Brazil, and the team reached the quarterfinals.

He qualified Colombia again for the World Cup in Russia, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by England in a penalty shootout.

Jesurun said last week he hoped the 69-year-old Pekerman would lead the team’s effort to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

“My Colombian daughter must be sad, but I leave with happiness for having people’s support,” Pekerman said after meeting with the federation.

“There has been a lot of damage to Colombia with all these rumors and conjectures. I said it when I arrived, we need to work together, support the national team to achieve great things. There is a hard path that has been walked and we need to keep up the great work.”

An end to away goals? Wenger, Emery, Mourinho among those proposing

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Some of UEFA’s biggest names in management are asking the confederation to eliminate the away goals rule and bring about an earlier transfer window deadline for all clubs.

The Premier League closed its transfer window before the season began, but Spain, Germany, and France all took their business deep into August.

The away goals rule has been in place for better than a half-century, but managers argued that easier travel and progress in the game make it less of an advantage.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said the confederation will review both ideas. From the BBC:

“The coaches think that scoring goals away is not as difficult as it was in the past. They think the rule should be reviewed and that’s what we will do.”

Who led the charge? Arsenal’s Unai Emery and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho were among the coaches on hand, with Arsene Wenger, Max Allegri, Julen Lopetegui, Carlos Ancelotti, and Thomas Tuchel some of the others.

How would it have changed last season’s Champions League? Home teams may’ve attacked with more abandoned, with away teams bunkering down. The score lines rarely finish level, anyway, but home stadia want to see their sides with every intention of scoring as many goals as possible. This would help that.

Barcelona-Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk-Roma were the only knockout round matches to end deadlocked on goals last season, with Roma advancing on both counts.

Five friendlies to watch closely over the next week

Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
The UEFA Nations League is taking center stage in this international break, but there are several other interesting matches on the docket outside of the new, formal UEFA competition.

A pair of them involve the United States.

In some circles, you could call that bias (and we certainly care more about U.S. matches than the rest of the world). But there’s hardly such a thing as a friendly against El Tri, and people will have one eye tuned-in any time Neymar hits the pitch.

Here are five top matches to scout this week.

Mexico vs. Uruguay — Friday (Houston)

These two sides boast an even rivalry, though plenty of eyes will be on Mexico without manager Juan Carlos Osorio (he’s off to Paraguay). El Tri‘s hot start to the World Cup cooled with a blowout loss to Sweden and 2-0 defeat by Brazil, and interim boss Ricardo Ferretti will bring a lot of youth to Texas; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, and Hector Moreno are among the big names left home.

Uruguay’s World Cup quarterfinal run ended with a loss to champions France, and that was the CONMEBOL side’s lone loss of 2018. Fabian Colto is the caretaker boss as legendary manager Oscar Tabarez’s future is mulled, and Uruguay will have most of its big names: Suarez, Cavani, Godin.

Portugal vs. Croatia — Thursday

We’ll get some tantalizing intra-Europe matches with the top groups of the UEFA Nations League featuring just three teams. This one sees Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo and with plenty of interesting pieces; Ruben Neves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Renato Sanches all bear close watching against a Croatian squad bringing its whole crew.

Colombia vs. Argentina — Sept. 4

While the reception Argentina receives at home to Guatemala earlier in the window will be fascinating, how Lionel Messi-less Argentina reacts to a match-up with Colombia will tell us more much more about the Albiceleste.

This is Paulo Dybala’s chance to shine bright, with no Messi, Sergio Aguero, nor Gonzalo Higuain in sight. Argentina will also hope to see plenty from its inexperienced but tantalizing offensive talent: Giovanni Simeone and Lautaro Martinez are among those hoping to join Dybala in restoring hope to Argentina.

Colombia? James Rodriguez is not coming, but Carlos Bacca, Luis Muriel, and Juan Cuadrado are in the fold, and Los Cafeteros have a lot of young bucks, too; Pay mind to Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Spurs center back Davinson Sanchez.

USMNT vs. Brazil — Friday (NJ)
USMNT vs. Mexico — Sept. 4 (Nashville)

We’ll dive deeper into these two over the next few days, but the American side’s visits from Brazil and Mexico give us these three fun plot lines.

A) Was the stingy 1-1 draw against France pre-World Cup a fine indicator of progress?

2) How will the Yanks fare in both matches without Christian Pulisic, who’s injured?

D) Who’s deeper: next generation USMNT, or next generation Mexico (the latter featuring relatively-ignored-by-the-Yanks dual citizen Jonathan Gonzalez)?