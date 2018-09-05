Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals name, logo

The team will be known more commonly as Inter Miami CF and per a statement released on their website, they believe the team name and logo fits perfectly with the international feel of South Florida.
“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” Managing Owner Jorge Mas said.
As for Beckham, his long-term project (Miami was originally awarded an expansion franchise in 2014) is taking shape as they plan for their arrival in MLS in 2020.
“Club Internacional de Fuutbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly,” Beckham said. “Our club will be a home for all – no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020.”
Recent expansion teams in MLS have gone with very similar sounding names: Atlanta United, Minnesota United, LA FC, Austin FC.
Miami has blown them all out of the water with their originality and a tip of the cap to their citizens. The logo may look a little quirky to some, but it screams Florida and certainly has enough color to make it stand out from the crowd.
All in all, it has taken Beckham and Co. a long time to release a team name and logo amid plenty of uncertainty along the way if there would ever actually be a team in Miami. It was certainly worth the wait.
Up next: getting the soccer-specific stadium deal sorted ahead of their entry to MLS in 2020.
Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.
A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.
20. West Ham United — This is a bit ceremonial, as West Ham United is too talented to finish this low on the table or, probably, even in the Bottom Three. But right now, the Irons are 0-4 and have found unusual ways to lose games (WYD, Carlos Sanchez?!?). Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly safe, which is wise. Last week: 18 Season high: 17 Season low: 20
19. Cardiff City — Plenty of spunk from Neil Warnock‘s men this week and a pair of goals against Arsenal, but there are so many questions regarding how the Bluebirds will stack up when they need … that … goal.Two total shots on target both producing goals won’t happen every week. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20
18. Huddersfield Town — The gutsy draw against Everton is a step in the right direction, but there’s still so little danger coming out of David Wagner‘s Terriers. Last week: 19 Season high: 18 Season low: 20
17. Newcastle United —Rafa Benitez‘s men probably would’ve been justified with a point against either Chelsea or Man City, but one-goal losses limited plenty of damage. If they can escape this awful run to start the season by getting a point against Arsenal, life will feel better. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
16. Burnley — The excuses are over now that Europa League congestion has finished for the season, and Burnley’s lack of threat against 10-man Manchester United was a real cry for help. Last week: 15 Season high: 15 Season low: 16
15. Crystal Palace —Wilfried Zaha was out last week, so Palace lost. It’s been that simple in the last 10 matches without the Ivorian, and three losses in four is moving toward alarm. Last week: 13 Season high: 6 Season low: 13
14. Fulham — The Cottagers need to settle into a groove and find consistency in defense, but my goodness are they a fun team to watch. Last week: 12 Season high: 11 Season low: 17
13. Southampton — Danny Ings‘ return to regular playing time and the score sheet is one of the solid early stories of the season. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
12. Bournemouth — Weren’t poor against Chelsea in a 2-0 loss, and will get a true litmus test after the international break when Leicester City visits the Vitality Stadium. Last week: 10 Season high: 10 Season low: 12
11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men came back from a late 2-0 deficit thanks to wily Glenn Murray‘s two goals in 17 minutes. The Gulls have looked decent after an Opening Day stumble. Last week: 9 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
10. Leicester City — Probably deserved a point against Liverpool, but paid for allowing Roberto Firmino to double the Reds advantage just before halftime of a 2-1 loss. Last week: 8 Season high: 8 Season low: 11
9. Manchester United — A convincing win against Burnley with style in spades. Last week: 14 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
8. Wolves — Ruben Neves is a star, and his turning over of Carlos Sanchez to cue the stoppage time goal that beat West Ham was a moment that showed his complete repertoire. Last week: 11 Season high: 8 Season low: 13
7. Arsenal — A visit to Newcastle could provide three wins in-a-row for Unai Emery after his 0-2 start as Arsenal boss. Last week: 7 Season high: 7 Season low: 9
6. Everton — Still unbeaten, but the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town leaves the Toffees with no one to blame but themselves. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 8
5. Spurs — Watford is going really well, but Sunday’s loss to the Hornets felt a whole lot more like a Spurs loss we’ve seen five times a year for three seasons. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 5
4. Watford — Give manager Javi Gracia his due — and Abdoulaye Doucoure, too — Watford looks very much like a Top Seven contender in opening the season 4-0. A visit from Manchester United is next. Last week: 5 Season high: 4 Season low: 7
3. Chelsea — Enjoying a down run on the fixture list ahead of a circled Sept. 29 date against Liverpool. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 4
2. Man City — Handled Newcastle without Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane (what’s going on there?) but need to find their finishing boots with only one more match to go before Liverpool. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — Chelsea (Sept. 29) and Man City (Oct. 7) in back-to-back weeks will give us a true reading on whether the Reds are simply skating on early season scheduling or a true threat to the throne, but Spurs are first and just as dangerous. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
Pellegrini has won hardware in five countries, including a Premier League title and two League Cups with Manchester City.
Firing Pellegrini would not be a good look for West Ham, and it would cost plenty, too. From Sky Sports:
It has been reported that sacking Pellegrini would cost West Ham as much as £15m in compensation payments but SSN understands that Pellegrini would only receive half of that, with payments to his backroom staff inflating that figure to around £10m.
Let’s take a look at West Ham’s situation: They’ve taken three more yellow cards than anyone in the league, but are midtable in a lot of decent categories: possession, passing, tackles, interceptions, and are third in dribbles per game.
They should be absolutely fine, and I’m not sure there are managers of Pellegrini’s ilk lining up for the gig. That said, maybe Jose Mourinho and Pellegrini could switch gigs, ease everyone’s burden a bit?
Arturo Reyes was appointed as interim coach for friendlies on Friday against Venezuela then on Tuesday against Argentina. Both games are in the United States.
Pekerman led Colombia to its first World Cup in 16 years, in 2014 in Brazil, and the team reached the quarterfinals.
He qualified Colombia again for the World Cup in Russia, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by England in a penalty shootout.
Jesurun said last week he hoped the 69-year-old Pekerman would lead the team’s effort to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
“My Colombian daughter must be sad, but I leave with happiness for having people’s support,” Pekerman said after meeting with the federation.
“There has been a lot of damage to Colombia with all these rumors and conjectures. I said it when I arrived, we need to work together, support the national team to achieve great things. There is a hard path that has been walked and we need to keep up the great work.”
Besler, 31, has appeared in more matches for Sporting than other player in club history, and the 32-year-old Zusi is not too far behind. The latter’s success since being moved to right back under Peter Vermes has been profound.
Coach Peter Vermes isn’t worried about the ages of the quartet. Sanchez is the youngest of the group at 27, but Espinoza is 31 like Besler. From KansasCity.com:
“We think all of them are in their prime,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “We just feel they have a lot of years left to give.”