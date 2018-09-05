Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals name, logo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.

A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

20. West Ham United — This is a bit ceremonial, as West Ham United is too talented to finish this low on the table or, probably, even in the Bottom Three. But right now, the Irons are 0-4 and have found unusual ways to lose games (WYD, Carlos Sanchez?!?). Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly safe, which is wise.

19. Cardiff City — Plenty of spunk from Neil Warnock‘s men this week and a pair of goals against Arsenal, but there are so many questions regarding how the Bluebirds will stack up when they need … that … goal. Two total shots on target both producing goals won’t happen every week.

18. Huddersfield Town — The gutsy draw against Everton is a step in the right direction, but there’s still so little danger coming out of David Wagner‘s Terriers.

17. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez‘s men probably would’ve been justified with a point against either Chelsea or Man City, but one-goal losses limited plenty of damage. If they can escape this awful run to start the season by getting a point against Arsenal, life will feel better.

16. Burnley — The excuses are over now that Europa League congestion has finished for the season, and Burnley’s lack of threat against 10-man Manchester United was a real cry for help.

15. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha was out last week, so Palace lost. It’s been that simple in the last 10 matches without the Ivorian, and three losses in four is moving toward alarm.

14. Fulham — The Cottagers need to settle into a groove and find consistency in defense, but my goodness are they a fun team to watch.

13. Southampton — Danny Ings‘ return to regular playing time and the score sheet is one of the solid early stories of the season.

12. Bournemouth — Weren’t poor against Chelsea in a 2-0 loss, and will get a true litmus test after the international break when Leicester City visits the Vitality Stadium.

11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men came back from a late 2-0 deficit thanks to wily Glenn Murray‘s two goals in 17 minutes. The Gulls have looked decent after an Opening Day stumble.

10. Leicester City — Probably deserved a point against Liverpool, but paid for allowing Roberto Firmino to double the Reds advantage just before halftime of a 2-1 loss.

9. Manchester United — A convincing win against Burnley with style in spades.

8. Wolves — Ruben Neves is a star, and his turning over of Carlos Sanchez to cue the stoppage time goal that beat West Ham was a moment that showed his complete repertoire.

7. Arsenal — A visit to Newcastle could provide three wins in-a-row for Unai Emery after his 0-2 start as Arsenal boss.

6. Everton — Still unbeaten, but the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town leaves the Toffees with no one to blame but themselves.

5. Spurs — Watford is going really well, but Sunday’s loss to the Hornets felt a whole lot more like a Spurs loss we’ve seen five times a year for three seasons.

4. Watford — Give manager Javi Gracia his due — and Abdoulaye Doucoure, too — Watford looks very much like a Top Seven contender in opening the season 4-0. A visit from Manchester United is next.

3. Chelsea — Enjoying a down run on the fixture list ahead of a circled Sept. 29 date against Liverpool.

2. Man City — Handled Newcastle without Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane (what’s going on there?) but need to find their finishing boots with only one more match to go before Liverpool.

1. Liverpool — Chelsea (Sept. 29) and Man City (Oct. 7) in back-to-back weeks will give us a true reading on whether the Reds are simply skating on early season scheduling or a true threat to the throne, but Spurs are first and just as dangerous.

