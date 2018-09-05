More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Ronald Zak

Denmark, without stars protesting pay dispute, hammered by Slovakia

Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
TRNAVA, Slovakia (AP) Denmark, fielding a severely weakened team containing footballers from the third tier of the national league because of a pay dispute involving its best players, was beaten 3-0 by Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday.

Slovakia strolled to victory against a Danish side lacking star names like Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel.

Organizers dropped ticket prices to 1 euro ($1.16) because of the depleted visiting team.

Slovakia, which fielded top performers like Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik and former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, said before the game that its squad had been harmed by the Danish dispute and asked European football’s governing body UEFA to deal with the case, and confer “adequate consequences”.

The home side went ahead when forward Adam Nemec beat Denmark goalkeeper Christoffer Haagh, who is a futsal player, with a header in the 11th minute.

Albert Rusnak made it 2-0 in the 37th minute before substitute Adam Fogt put through his own net with 11 minutes left.

Negotiations collapsed between the Danish footballers’ union and the national federation (DBU) over a new collective bargaining agreement regarding commercial rights, and players from the original squad were sent back to their club teams on Monday.

The previous collective bargaining agreement expired on July 31 and the two parties have been unable to agree a new one.

It remains to be seen what sort of team Denmark will field in its opening UEFA Nations League game at home to Wales on Sunday. Slovakia begins its campaign in Ukraine on the same day.

NYCFC’s slump continues with 1st home loss, to NE Revs

Photo credit: @NYCFC
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Brian Wright scored his first MLS goal in the 71st minute and the New England Revolution beat New York City 1-0 on Wednesday night for FC’s first home loss of the season.

New England (8-10-9) snapped a nine-game winless streak to move within three points of sixth-place Montreal. NYC (14-8-6) has just one win in its last seven games.

Wright was in front of the goal to one-touch home Cristian Penilla’s blocked shot from the left side.

Wright also sent a breakaway shot off the post in the 25th minute and Isaac Angking, making his MLS debut, hit the frame in the 80th on a sliding rebound attempt. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton started in his first game of the season.

NYCFC controlled the game with 66 percent possession, but couldn’t find the back of the net on 28 shots.

What’s at stake for young USMNT in Brazil, Mexico friendlies?

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
As soon as the U.S. men’s national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, everything the program would do in the 11 months since that fateful night in Couva, Trinidad & Tobago, has been about (re-)building for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

This year, this month, this week are no different, with the Yanks in camp once again for a pair of friendlies against two sides who faced off in the round of 16 this summer: Brazil and Mexico. The following players have the most to gain (or lose) with strong (or poor) showing on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET) and Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET).

(You won’t find blue-chip prospects likes Christian Pulisic — who’s not eveon on the roster — Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams or Tim Weah on this list, as they have already established themselves as likely building-block pieces for the 2022 and 2026 cycles.)

John Brooks and Matt Miazga

In a perfect world, Brooks (who’s now 25) and Miazga (23) are the ready-made left-right center-back partnership that comes good at multiple tournaments this throughout World Cup cycle, culminating in a dominant defensive display in Qatar. Extra emphasis on “a perfect world,” as Brooks has been injured far more than not the last two or three years. On the plus side, Miazga has made steps up in competition — with coinciding performances — each of the last two club seasons; now is the time for that to translate to a purple patch of international form, and having a consistent, stable partner would go a long way to that end.

Antonee Robinson

Speaking of defensive positions just begging to be won, the starting left back job has been up for grabs for 15 or 20 years. With more than 48 months left before the next World Cup (remember, it’ll be played in November and December), there’s no reason Dave Sarachan — and eventually a permanent coach, hopefully — shouldn’t give every possible chance to an exciting 21-year-old currently playing in England’s second division. Robinson, who’s on loan at Wigan Athletic (from Everton), shone brightly in his first two senior-team appearances earlier this year, against Bolivia and France.

Kellyn Acosta

As bad as the last 12 months have been for the USMNT, one could make a strong case that Acosta has had an even worse 15-month downturn which began last summer, after the 2017 Gold Cup. Acosta, then 21, reportedly had multiple offers to go to Europe — which he badly wanted to do, but was prevented from doing by FC Dallas, his club at the time. His form plummeted, right alongside with Dallas’ season, and 2018 has somehow been even worse: sports hernia surgery in February, more lackluster performances for FCD, and eventually a trade to the then-last-place Colorado Rapids. Since making the move to Colorado in July, Acosta has trended upward while playing for a very bad team that has had nothing to play for since the season was less than a month old. For now, Acosta’s youth will be enough to continue being called up, but that’ll stop sometime over the next 24 months, at which point he’ll be 25. Still an immensely talented player, we just need to see the best version of Acosta re-emerge.

Julian Green

If we were to pretend that I asked you how old you think Julian Green is right, what would you say? That’s a great question, he has to be about 25 or 26 by now, right? Wrong, he only turned 23 a couple months ago. Theoretically speaking, there’s still time for him to become the best player in the world play the UEFA Champions League be a serviceable player for the USMNT. Here’s why that’s unlikely: he’s made more than five first-team appearances just once in his career. Once. That was last season while on loan to Greuther Furth (he scored three goals in league 24 appearance), the club he signed for on a permanent basis this summer. He’s likely running out of options in Europe, but he’ll get one or two more chances stateside before his career runs out, which means he’ll likely get one or two more chances with the national team, the first — and possibly last — of which comes this week.

Zaha makes “substantial” contribution to Crystal Palace Ladies

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Wilfried Zaha wasn’t born in south London, but he was raised there from the age of four, and it’s clear that the community — and Crystal Palace, his boyhood club since the age of 12 — mean a great deal to him.

In response to a Guardian report, the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has pledged “a substantial financial contribution” to alleviate some of the financial troubles of Crystal Palace Ladies — some of which falls at the feet of the players themselves, and was reportedly threatening their employment with the club’s reserve team.

According the report, reserve players were told they must raise £250 (roughly $322) through sponsorships, or pay out of their own pockets. The alternative? They would be unable to play for the club without paying the requisite annual membership fees.

The club has since denied the report in a statement, saying, “We encourage players to seek personal sponsorship to help raise the club’s profile and build links with the business community, but it is not a condition of playing for Palace Ladies.

“All our other teams operate on an amateur basis and, as with any grass-roots membership club, players pay an annual subscription fee. To help the development of our reserve team players, we have heavily subsidized their annual membership fees.”

In the end, it all appears to be a moot point, as Zaha has put to very good use one small piece of his new contract which pays him a reported $168,000 per week.

“Everyone knows what Crystal Palace means to Wilf and he wants to give the same opportunities to the next generation of aspiring players at Palace Ladies that he enjoyed when coming up through junior teams.”

USWNT announces timeline for hiring a general manager

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation says it will identify a preliminary list of candidates for the new position of general manager for the women’s national team by November.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors announced the creation of the GM position for the men’s and women’s national teams last December. Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart started as GM of the men’s side this month.

Because the next 10 months are expected to be busy for the women’s team, with World Cup qualifying next month and the tournament set for next summer in France, the women’s GM will initially serve in an observation and support role, aiding coach Jill Ellis.

U.S. Soccer expects to identify up to 10 candidates over the next two months before conducting interviews through next year. The field will be cut to two or three before a final recommendation is made to the board.