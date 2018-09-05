More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
HOK Architects

Nashville’s $275 million MLS stadium approved

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nashville Soccer Club’s soccer-specific stadium has been given the green light.

Late Tuesday the Metro Council gave final approval for the $275 million stadium at Fairgrounds Nashville, as the vote won by a 31-8 margin to get work going south of downtown Nashville.

[ MORE: Miami reveal team name, logo ]

After Nashville were awarded an MLS expansion franchise in November 2017, majority owner John Ingram and his group have pushed hard to seal the stadium deal. Ingram, a billionaire businessman, has been successful in making it happen with Mayor David Briley backing the deal heavily.

With some political changes in Tennessee’s capital city over recent months it has proved a little trickier than first through, but a complex deal has now been approved to fund the stadium development as housing, retail and hotel facilities will also be built on the Fairgrounds site.

Below is a little more detail from the Tennessean.com on exactly how this stadium deal will work financially.

Under the stadium plan, the city would pay $225 million in revenue bonds for the stadium while the team would would chip in an initial $25 million capital contribution. The team has committed to cover all cost overruns, and separately is tasked with covering a $150 million expansion fee with MLS.

Under a 30-year stadium lease agreement, the Ingram-led ownership group would pay around $9 million annually to help retire an estimated $13 million in annual debt.

Metro has guaranteed at least $4 million from sales tax revenue collected at the stadium and a $1.75 ticket tax, but the city would be on the hook if those streams don’t create the expected amount.

The 99-year ground lease for the 10-acre development calls for the ownership club to pay a minimum of $200,000 annually for the first 30 years, at which point the amount would escalate, totaling at least $22.8 million over the entire 99 years.

Nashville SC is expected to move into this stadium in February 2021, with the club to arrive in MLS for the 2020 season and play their inaugural season at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge Juventus wages revealed

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It is safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man in Serie A.

Both in terms of his fame and his fortune.

Following his summer move from Real Madrid to Juventus there have been plenty of reports about exactly how much the Portuguese superstar is making each week.

But it has now been revealed, via Gazetta dello Sport, that the 33-year-old forward is earning over $35.9 million per season. That is more than the total wage bills per season of 10 Serie A clubs, plus he earns more than the second to fifth highest earners combined. Wow.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Which other Serie A players are closest to him in terms of their salary? The top five are all contracted to Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain (on loan at AC Milan from Juve) is the second-highest earner in Italy, making $11 million per season, while Paulo Dybala is third with a salary of $8.1 million, Miralem Pjanic is next at $7.5 million and rounding out the top six is Douglas Costa at $7 million.

Yeah, Ronaldo makes more than them all combined. And he’s yet to score a goal for Juventus…

Add on commercial sponsorship from Nike and others, plus his own huge portfolio of businesses, and Ronaldo is doing pretty well for himself.

Below is the list of the top 10 earners in Serie A and how they, and separate clubs, compare to Ronaldo.

Tim Weah can’t escape famous name on back of PSG, USA jersey

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) Tim Weah knows he can’t escape the name on the back on his jersey.

[ MORE: Best XI, USMNT v Brazil ]

The 18-year-old midfielder is the son of George Weah, the 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current president of Liberia.

“I use that to my advantage,” Tim Weah said at training with the U.S. national team this week ahead of Friday’s exhibition against Brazil. “With whatever I do, there’s always going to be hate, there’s always going to be people who are going to say, `He’s not as good as his dad.”‘

Weah made his U.S. debut in March, just weeks after making his first senior appearance for Paris Saint-Germain, one of his dad’s former teams. Tim Weah in May became the fourth-youngest American to score, got his first competitive goal for PSG in the French Cup last month, and then scored his first Ligue 1 goal in the season opener against Caen.

His hair newly trimmed, Weah reported to camp as the youngest on the 25-man roster, already viewed as a possible part of a new-look U.S. national team for 2022 World Cup qualifying. He’s trying to join a forming core that includes midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams (both 19), midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (both 20) and defender Matt Miazga (23).

“You still have the next step. You can’t jump three places,” cautioned interim U.S. coach Dave Sarachan. “I think Tim’s certainly coming in with confidence, and he now knows me, my staff, this team, what’s expected. But he’s still very young, and so we can’t expect him to be a seasoned guy today.”

Weah is with a PSG team coming off its fifth league title in six seasons, on a roster that includes stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria. He had the chance to accept a loan for the 2018-19 season but stayed at PSG under new coach Thomas Tuchel, who in early 2016 gave Pulisic his debut with Borussia Dortmund’s senior team.

“Watching Dortmund, seeing Christian play so many games at his age, really made me believe in his coaching tactics and techniques,” Weah said. “He’s really pushing us young guys to make our mark and get out there and do our thing, and that’s what makes him happy the most. And I love him as a coach and I love him as a person. He’s just really pushed me to be a better player, and I can’t wait to see where the season takes us.”

Weah is the rare player who would rather learn in training than seek increased playing time elsewhere.

“I don’t really want to rush anything. I’m only 18 – I’m still 18 and I have a long way to go, and right now is just me being an apprentice,” he said. “Maybe next year, who knows, I’ll take my talents on loan somewhere else and see what that really does for me, but right now I’m content with what I have and I’m content at PSG.”

George Weah endorses that mindset.

“He tells me, `Just wait your turn,”‘ Tim Weah said. “You’re playing with stars. It’s not going to happen immediately.”

Weah’s first league goal was the result of unusual drudgery. With PSG ahead by two goals in the 89th minute, he chased down a back pass to defender Alexander Djiku, who played the ball back to goalkeeper Brice Samba. Weah kept tracking back and when Samba took a touch and failed to clear the ball, Weah pounced and kicked the ball in with his left foot from 2 yards before the keeper could get a second touch.

“I stayed persistent,” Weah said. “I ran after the goalkeeper. And I think that’s the thing that we’ve got to look at, is me not giving up on the play. And I feel like hard work really does pay off, as that goal shows.”

Born in Brooklyn at a time his dad commuted from Europe to New York between games, Weah grew up in the New York area and Florida, then moved to France to join PSG’s academy at age 14. He believes he is part of the group that can reboot the U.S. team, which failed to qualify for the World Cup after seven straight appearances.

“We can only go forward. We’re still young, super young,” Weah said. “We have something big here, and it’s just developing in the right way, us getting used to each other and gaining maturity and I think that’s the most important thing. And once we have that, we’ll beat any team and I feel we can even do that now. But it’s just a matter of time before things start clicking together and we start getting the job done.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHOTOS: Chelsea unveil new kit for 2018-19

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea have gone for a different shade of blue for their away jersey for 2018-19.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

On Wednesday the west London club unveiled a new sky blue third jersey, which includes NikeConnect.

What is NikeConnect? Chelsea explain.

“The shirt is the first ever football kit to use Nike Connect technology. Download the N+ App and tap in on the shirt’s tag to activate your unique fan experience – featuring exclusive content, access to athletes, Chelsea moments, x-category activations, competitions and the chance to help create an upcoming special-edition Chelsea FC fan jersey.”

Eden Hazard can be seen sporting the new kit in the photos below, as fans having a quick flick through social media this morning may have been a little surprised to see Hazard in sky blue and though he had signed for Manchester City.

Don’t worry, Chelsea fans. He’s still at Stamford Bridge.

Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals name, logo

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

Welcome to Major League Soccer.

David Beckham’s Miami MLS franchise revealed its team name and logo on Wednesday, and they’re both sublime.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

The team will be known more commonly as Inter Miami CF and per a statement released on their website, they believe the team name and logo fits perfectly with the international feel of South Florida.

“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” Managing Owner Jorge Mas said.

As for Beckham, his long-term project (Miami was originally awarded an expansion franchise in 2014) is taking shape as they plan for their arrival in MLS in 2020.

“Club Internacional de Fuutbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly,” Beckham said. “Our club will be a home for all – no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020.”

Recent expansion teams in MLS have gone with very similar sounding names: Atlanta United, Minnesota United, LA FC, Austin FC.

Miami has blown them all out of the water with their originality and a tip of the cap to their citizens. The logo may look a little quirky to some, but it screams Florida and certainly has enough color to make it stand out from the crowd.

All in all, it has taken Beckham and Co. a long time to release a team name and logo amid plenty of uncertainty along the way if there would ever actually be a team in Miami. It was certainly worth the wait.

Up next: getting the soccer-specific stadium deal sorted ahead of their entry to MLS in 2020. There is a key referendum in November regarding the plans to build a 25,000 capacity venue at Freedom Park. After several failed attempts to build Inter Miami a home across Miami, it looked like a site at Overtown would perfect, but now the Freedom Park site, close to Miami International Airport, has emerged as the frontrunner.