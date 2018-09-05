Premier League giants unveil UCL squads

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have released their squads for the upcoming 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign.
Each team is required to select a List A and List B squad, with the latter comprising players who meet the below criteria according to European soccer’s governing body, UEFA.
“A player may be registered on List B if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1997 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years). Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than 24:00CET the day before a match.”
Below is a look at the squad lists in full.
Manchester City
Manchester United
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Lee Grant
Sergio Romero
Defenders
Victor Lindelof
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Chris Smalling
Marcos Rojo
Diogo Dalot
Luke Shaw
Antonio Valencia
Matteo Darmian
Midfielders
Paul Pogba
Juan Mata
Jesse Lingard
Andreas Pereira
Fred
Ashley Young
Ander Herrera
Marouane Fellaini
Nemanja Matic
Scott McTominay
Forwards*
Alexis
Romelu Lukaku
Anthony Martial
Tottenham Hotspur (* denotes B list players)
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris
Michel Vorm
Paulo Gazzaniga
Alfie Whiteman *
Defenders
Kieran Trippier
Danny Rose
Toby Alderweireld
Jan Vertonghen
Davinson Sanchez
Serge Aurier
Ben Davies
Kyle Walker-Peters *
Midfielders
Erik Lamlea
Eric Dier
Victor Waynama
Moussa Sissoko
Mousa Dembele
Dele Alli
Christian Eriksen
Lucas Moura
Harry Winks *
Anthony Georgiou *
Luke Amos *
Tashan Oakley-Boothe *
Forwards
Harry Kane
Son Heung-Min
Fernando Llorente
Kazaiah Sterling *
Liverpool (* denotes B list players)
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Simon Mignolet
Defenders
Nathaniel Clyne
Virgil Van Dijk
Dejan Lovren
Alberto Moreno
Andy Robertson
Joel Matip
Joe Gomez *
Trent Alexander-Arnold *
Midfielders
Fabinho
Georginio Wijnaldum
James Milner
Naby Keita
Sadio Mane
Jordan Henderson
Adam Lallana
Xherdan Shaqiri
Forwards
Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah
Daniel Sturridge
Divock Origi
Dominic Solanke