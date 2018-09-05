More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Premier League giants unveil UCL squads

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have released their squads for the upcoming 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Each team is required to select a List A and List B squad, with the latter comprising players who meet the below criteria according to European soccer’s governing body, UEFA.

“A player may be registered on List B if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1997 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years). Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than 24:00CET the day before a match.”

Below is a look at the squad lists in full.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Lee Grant
Sergio Romero

Defenders
Victor Lindelof
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Chris Smalling
Marcos Rojo
Diogo Dalot
Luke Shaw
Antonio Valencia
Matteo Darmian

Midfielders
Paul Pogba
Juan Mata
Jesse Lingard
Andreas Pereira
Fred
Ashley Young
Ander Herrera
Marouane Fellaini
Nemanja Matic
Scott McTominay

Forwards*
Alexis
Romelu Lukaku
Anthony Martial

*Marcus Rashford is on United’s ‘B’ list of eligible players, which has not been released

Tottenham Hotspur (* denotes B list players)

Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris
Michel Vorm
Paulo Gazzaniga
Alfie Whiteman *

Defenders
Kieran Trippier
Danny Rose
Toby Alderweireld
Jan Vertonghen
Davinson Sanchez
Serge Aurier
Ben Davies
Kyle Walker-Peters *

Midfielders
Erik Lamlea
Eric Dier
Victor Waynama
Moussa Sissoko
Mousa Dembele
Dele Alli
Christian Eriksen
Lucas Moura
Harry Winks *
Anthony Georgiou *
Luke Amos *
Tashan Oakley-Boothe *

Forwards
Harry Kane
Son Heung-Min
Fernando Llorente
Kazaiah Sterling *

Liverpool (* denotes B list players)

Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Simon Mignolet

Defenders
Nathaniel Clyne
Virgil Van Dijk
Dejan Lovren
Alberto Moreno
Andy Robertson
Joel Matip
Joe Gomez *
Trent Alexander-Arnold *

Midfielders
Fabinho
Georginio Wijnaldum
James Milner
Naby Keita
Sadio Mane
Jordan Henderson
Adam Lallana
Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards
Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah
Daniel Sturridge
Divock Origi
Dominic Solanke

Nashville’s $275 million MLS stadium approved

HOK Architects
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Nashville Soccer Club’s soccer-specific stadium has been given the green light.

Late Tuesday the Metro Council gave final approval for the $275 million stadium at Fairgrounds Nashville, as the vote won by a 31-8 margin to get work going south of downtown Nashville.

After Nashville were awarded an MLS expansion franchise in November 2017, majority owner John Ingram and his group have pushed hard to seal the stadium deal. Ingram, a billionaire businessman, has been successful in making it happen with Mayor David Briley backing the deal heavily.

With some political changes in Tennessee’s capital city over recent months it has proved a little trickier than first through, but a complex deal has now been approved to fund the stadium development as housing, retail and hotel facilities will also be built on the Fairgrounds site.

Below is a little more detail from the Tennessean.com on exactly how this stadium deal will work financially.

Under the stadium plan, the city would pay $225 million in revenue bonds for the stadium while the team would would chip in an initial $25 million capital contribution. The team has committed to cover all cost overruns, and separately is tasked with covering a $150 million expansion fee with MLS.

Under a 30-year stadium lease agreement, the Ingram-led ownership group would pay around $9 million annually to help retire an estimated $13 million in annual debt.

Metro has guaranteed at least $4 million from sales tax revenue collected at the stadium and a $1.75 ticket tax, but the city would be on the hook if those streams don’t create the expected amount.

The 99-year ground lease for the 10-acre development calls for the ownership club to pay a minimum of $200,000 annually for the first 30 years, at which point the amount would escalate, totaling at least $22.8 million over the entire 99 years.

Nashville SC is expected to move into this stadium in February 2021, with the club to arrive in MLS for the 2020 season and play their inaugural season at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge Juventus wages revealed

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
It is safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man in Serie A.

Both in terms of his fame and his fortune.

Following his summer move from Real Madrid to Juventus there have been plenty of reports about exactly how much the Portuguese superstar is making each week.

But it has now been revealed, via Gazetta dello Sport, that the 33-year-old forward is earning over $35.9 million per season. That is more than the total wage bills per season of 10 Serie A clubs, plus he earns more than the second to fifth highest earners combined. Wow.

Which other Serie A players are closest to him in terms of their salary? The top five are all contracted to Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain (on loan at AC Milan from Juve) is the second-highest earner in Italy, making $11 million per season, while Paulo Dybala is third with a salary of $8.1 million, Miralem Pjanic is next at $7.5 million and rounding out the top six is Douglas Costa at $7 million.

Yeah, Ronaldo makes more than them all combined. And he’s yet to score a goal for Juventus…

Add on commercial sponsorship from Nike and others, plus his own huge portfolio of businesses, and Ronaldo is doing pretty well for himself.

Below is the list of the top 10 earners in Serie A and how they, and separate clubs, compare to Ronaldo.