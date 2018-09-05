Premier League giants unveil UCL squads

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have released their squads for the upcoming 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Each team is required to select a List A and List B squad, with the latter comprising players who meet the below criteria according to European soccer’s governing body, UEFA.

“A player may be registered on List B if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1997 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years). Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than 24:00CET the day before a match.”

Below is a look at the squad lists in full.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Lee Grant

Sergio Romero

Defenders

Victor Lindelof

Eric Bailly

Phil Jones

Chris Smalling

Marcos Rojo

Diogo Dalot

Luke Shaw

Antonio Valencia

Matteo Darmian

Midfielders

Paul Pogba

Juan Mata

Jesse Lingard

Andreas Pereira

Fred

Ashley Young

Ander Herrera

Marouane Fellaini

Nemanja Matic

Scott McTominay

Forwards*

Alexis

Romelu Lukaku

Anthony Martial

*Marcus Rashford is on United’s ‘B’ list of eligible players, which has not been released

Tottenham Hotspur (* denotes B list players)

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Michel Vorm

Paulo Gazzaniga

Alfie Whiteman *

Defenders

Kieran Trippier

Danny Rose

Toby Alderweireld

Jan Vertonghen

Davinson Sanchez

Serge Aurier

Ben Davies

Kyle Walker-Peters *

Midfielders

Erik Lamlea

Eric Dier

Victor Waynama

Moussa Sissoko

Mousa Dembele

Dele Alli

Christian Eriksen

Lucas Moura

Harry Winks *

Anthony Georgiou *

Luke Amos *

Tashan Oakley-Boothe *

Forwards

Harry Kane

Son Heung-Min

Fernando Llorente

Kazaiah Sterling *

Liverpool (* denotes B list players)

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Simon Mignolet

Defenders

Nathaniel Clyne

Virgil Van Dijk

Dejan Lovren

Alberto Moreno

Andy Robertson

Joel Matip

Joe Gomez *

Trent Alexander-Arnold *

Midfielders

Fabinho

Georginio Wijnaldum

James Milner

Naby Keita

Sadio Mane

Jordan Henderson

Adam Lallana

Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards

Roberto Firmino

Mohamed Salah

Daniel Sturridge

Divock Origi

Dominic Solanke

