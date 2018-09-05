More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Tim Weah can’t escape famous name on back of PSG, USA jersey

Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) Tim Weah knows he can’t escape the name on the back on his jersey.

The 18-year-old midfielder is the son of George Weah, the 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current president of Liberia.

“I use that to my advantage,” Tim Weah said at training with the U.S. national team this week ahead of Friday’s exhibition against Brazil. “With whatever I do, there’s always going to be hate, there’s always going to be people who are going to say, `He’s not as good as his dad.”‘

Weah made his U.S. debut in March, just weeks after making his first senior appearance for Paris Saint-Germain, one of his dad’s former teams. Tim Weah in May became the fourth-youngest American to score, got his first competitive goal for PSG in the French Cup last month, and then scored his first Ligue 1 goal in the season opener against Caen.

His hair newly trimmed, Weah reported to camp as the youngest on the 25-man roster, already viewed as a possible part of a new-look U.S. national team for 2022 World Cup qualifying. He’s trying to join a forming core that includes midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams (both 19), midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (both 20) and defender Matt Miazga (23).

“You still have the next step. You can’t jump three places,” cautioned interim U.S. coach Dave Sarachan. “I think Tim’s certainly coming in with confidence, and he now knows me, my staff, this team, what’s expected. But he’s still very young, and so we can’t expect him to be a seasoned guy today.”

Weah is with a PSG team coming off its fifth league title in six seasons, on a roster that includes stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria. He had the chance to accept a loan for the 2018-19 season but stayed at PSG under new coach Thomas Tuchel, who in early 2016 gave Pulisic his debut with Borussia Dortmund’s senior team.

“Watching Dortmund, seeing Christian play so many games at his age, really made me believe in his coaching tactics and techniques,” Weah said. “He’s really pushing us young guys to make our mark and get out there and do our thing, and that’s what makes him happy the most. And I love him as a coach and I love him as a person. He’s just really pushed me to be a better player, and I can’t wait to see where the season takes us.”

Weah is the rare player who would rather learn in training than seek increased playing time elsewhere.

“I don’t really want to rush anything. I’m only 18 – I’m still 18 and I have a long way to go, and right now is just me being an apprentice,” he said. “Maybe next year, who knows, I’ll take my talents on loan somewhere else and see what that really does for me, but right now I’m content with what I have and I’m content at PSG.”

George Weah endorses that mindset.

“He tells me, `Just wait your turn,”‘ Tim Weah said. “You’re playing with stars. It’s not going to happen immediately.”

Weah’s first league goal was the result of unusual drudgery. With PSG ahead by two goals in the 89th minute, he chased down a back pass to defender Alexander Djiku, who played the ball back to goalkeeper Brice Samba. Weah kept tracking back and when Samba took a touch and failed to clear the ball, Weah pounced and kicked the ball in with his left foot from 2 yards before the keeper could get a second touch.

“I stayed persistent,” Weah said. “I ran after the goalkeeper. And I think that’s the thing that we’ve got to look at, is me not giving up on the play. And I feel like hard work really does pay off, as that goal shows.”

Born in Brooklyn at a time his dad commuted from Europe to New York between games, Weah grew up in the New York area and Florida, then moved to France to join PSG’s academy at age 14. He believes he is part of the group that can reboot the U.S. team, which failed to qualify for the World Cup after seven straight appearances.

“We can only go forward. We’re still young, super young,” Weah said. “We have something big here, and it’s just developing in the right way, us getting used to each other and gaining maturity and I think that’s the most important thing. And once we have that, we’ll beat any team and I feel we can even do that now. But it’s just a matter of time before things start clicking together and we start getting the job done.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge Juventus wages revealed

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
It is safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man in Serie A.

Both in terms of his fame and his fortune.

Following his summer move from Real Madrid to Juventus there have been plenty of reports about exactly how much the Portuguese superstar is making each week.

But it has now been revealed, via Gazetta dello Sport, that the 33-year-old forward is earning over $35.9 million per season. That is more than the total wage bills per season of 10 Serie A clubs, plus he earns more than the second to fifth highest earners combined. Wow.

Which other Serie A players are closest to him in terms of their salary? The top five are all contracted to Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain (on loan at AC Milan from Juve) is the second-highest earner in Italy, making $11 million per season, while Paulo Dybala is third with a salary of $8.1 million, Miralem Pjanic is next at $7.5 million and rounding out the top six is Douglas Costa at $7 million.

Yeah, Ronaldo makes more than them all combined. And he’s yet to score a goal for Juventus…

Add on commercial sponsorship from Nike and others, plus his own huge portfolio of businesses, and Ronaldo is doing pretty well for himself.

Below is the list of the top 10 earners in Serie A and how they, and separate clubs, compare to Ronaldo.

PHOTOS: Chelsea unveil new kit for 2018-19

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Chelsea have gone for a different shade of blue for their away jersey for 2018-19.

On Wednesday the west London club unveiled a new sky blue third jersey, which includes NikeConnect.

What is NikeConnect? Chelsea explain.

“The shirt is the first ever football kit to use Nike Connect technology. Download the N+ App and tap in on the shirt’s tag to activate your unique fan experience – featuring exclusive content, access to athletes, Chelsea moments, x-category activations, competitions and the chance to help create an upcoming special-edition Chelsea FC fan jersey.”

Eden Hazard can be seen sporting the new kit in the photos below, as fans having a quick flick through social media this morning may have been a little surprised to see Hazard in sky blue and though he had signed for Manchester City.

Don’t worry, Chelsea fans. He’s still at Stamford Bridge.

Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals name, logo

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 5, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

Welcome to Major League Soccer.

David Beckham’s Miami MLS franchise revealed its team name and logo on Wednesday, and they’re both sublime.

The team will be known more commonly as Inter Miami CF and per a statement released on their website, they believe the team name and logo fits perfectly with the international feel of South Florida.

“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” Managing Owner Jorge Mas said.

As for Beckham, his long-term project (Miami was originally awarded an expansion franchise in 2014) is taking shape as they plan for their arrival in MLS in 2020.

“Club Internacional de Fuutbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly,” Beckham said. “Our club will be a home for all – no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020.”

Recent expansion teams in MLS have gone with very similar sounding names: Atlanta United, Minnesota United, LA FC, Austin FC.

Miami has blown them all out of the water with their originality and a tip of the cap to their citizens. The logo may look a little quirky to some, but it screams Florida and certainly has enough color to make it stand out from the crowd.

All in all, it has taken Beckham and Co. a long time to release a team name and logo amid plenty of uncertainty along the way if there would ever actually be a team in Miami. It was certainly worth the wait.

Up next: getting the soccer-specific stadium deal sorted ahead of their entry to MLS in 2020. There is a key referendum in November regarding the plans to build a 25,000 capacity venue at Freedom Park. After several failed attempts to build Inter Miami a home across Miami, it looked like a site at Overtown would perfect, but now the Freedom Park site, close to Miami International Airport, has emerged as the frontrunner.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 4

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

20. West Ham United — This is a bit ceremonial, as West Ham United is too talented to finish this low on the table or, probably, even in the Bottom Three. But right now, the Irons are 0-4 and have found unusual ways to lose games (WYD, Carlos Sanchez?!?). Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly safe, which is wise.
Last week: 18
Season high: 17
Season low: 20

19. Cardiff City — Plenty of spunk from Neil Warnock‘s men this week and a pair of goals against Arsenal, but there are so many questions regarding how the Bluebirds will stack up when they need … that … goal. Two total shots on target both producing goals won’t happen every week.
Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20

18. Huddersfield Town — The gutsy draw against Everton is a step in the right direction, but there’s still so little danger coming out of David Wagner‘s Terriers.
Last week: 19
Season high: 18
Season low: 20

17. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez‘s men probably would’ve been justified with a point against either Chelsea or Man City, but one-goal losses limited plenty of damage. If they can escape this awful run to start the season by getting a point against Arsenal, life will feel better.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 17

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

16. Burnley — The excuses are over now that Europa League congestion has finished for the season, and Burnley’s lack of threat against 10-man Manchester United was a real cry for help.
Last week: 15
Season high: 15
Season low: 16

15. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha was out last week, so Palace lost. It’s been that simple in the last 10 matches without the Ivorian, and three losses in four is moving toward alarm.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 13

14. Fulham — The Cottagers need to settle into a groove and find consistency in defense, but my goodness are they a fun team to watch.
Last week: 12
Season high: 11
Season low: 17

13. Southampton — Danny Ings‘ return to regular playing time and the score sheet is one of the solid early stories of the season.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 17

12. Bournemouth — Weren’t poor against Chelsea in a 2-0 loss, and will get a true litmus test after the international break when Leicester City visits the Vitality Stadium.
Last week: 10
Season high: 10
Season low: 12

11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men came back from a late 2-0 deficit thanks to wily Glenn Murray‘s two goals in 17 minutes. The Gulls have looked decent after an Opening Day stumble.
Last week: 9
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

10. Leicester City — Probably deserved a point against Liverpool, but paid for allowing Roberto Firmino to double the Reds advantage just before halftime of a 2-1 loss.
Last week: 8
Season high: 8
Season low: 11

9. Manchester United — A convincing win against Burnley with style in spades.
Last week: 14
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

8. Wolves — Ruben Neves is a star, and his turning over of Carlos Sanchez to cue the stoppage time goal that beat West Ham was a moment that showed his complete repertoire.
Last week: 11
Season high: 8
Season low: 13

(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

7. Arsenal — A visit to Newcastle could provide three wins in-a-row for Unai Emery after his 0-2 start as Arsenal boss.
Last week: 7
Season high: 7
Season low: 9

6. Everton — Still unbeaten, but the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town leaves the Toffees with no one to blame but themselves.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 8

5. Spurs — Watford is going really well, but Sunday’s loss to the Hornets felt a whole lot more like a Spurs loss we’ve seen five times a year for three seasons.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 5

4. Watford — Give manager Javi Gracia his due — and Abdoulaye Doucoure, too — Watford looks very much like a Top Seven contender in opening the season 4-0. A visit from Manchester United is next.
Last week: 5
Season high: 4
Season low: 7

3. Chelsea — Enjoying a down run on the fixture list ahead of a circled Sept. 29 date against Liverpool.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 4

2. Man City — Handled Newcastle without Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane (what’s going on there?) but need to find their finishing boots with only one more match to go before Liverpool.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 2

1. Liverpool — Chelsea (Sept. 29) and Man City (Oct. 7) in back-to-back weeks will give us a true reading on whether the Reds are simply skating on early season scheduling or a true threat to the throne, but Spurs are first and just as dangerous.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 2