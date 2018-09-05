More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

USWNT announces timeline for hiring a general manager

Sep 5, 2018
The U.S. Soccer Federation says it will identify a preliminary list of candidates for the new position of general manager for the women’s national team by November.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors announced the creation of the GM position for the men’s and women’s national teams last December. Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart started as GM of the men’s side this month.

Because the next 10 months are expected to be busy for the women’s team, with World Cup qualifying next month and the tournament set for next summer in France, the women’s GM will initially serve in an observation and support role, aiding coach Jill Ellis.

U.S. Soccer expects to identify up to 10 candidates over the next two months before conducting interviews through next year. The field will be cut to two or three before a final recommendation is made to the board.

Kroos: Sane’s body language, attitude “have to improve”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Sep 5, 2018
Leroy Sane is back with Germany after being left off Joachim Loew’s squad for the 2018 World Cup, but veteran midfielder Toni Kroos believe that everything is still not yet right with the 22-year-old attacker.

Kroos has called into question not only Sane’s “body language,” which he believes doesn’t vary greatly enough after wins and losses, but also his motivation to perform at his highest level and to continue improving as a player — quotes from the Guardian:

“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language. He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player, but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.

“He was fantastic for City last year, but Pep has the same problem at the moment — he’s trying to get the best out of him so he can perform better. If he performs, he’s a real weapon, honestly. He has the quality, especially for us, but maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn’t happy.”

The last 25 months (since he moved to the Premier League) have painted Sane something of an outsider to the typical German stereotypes — that they’re a robotic, cold and calculated, no-nonsense people — with his happy-go-lucky, whimsical personality. It’s possible that what Kroos is saying is true — no one can truly know without being inside Sane’s mind — but it’s also entirely possible (and likely, perhaps) that there’s been a massive misinterpretation of Sane’s attitude for the simple fact that he’s wholly different to anyone Kroos has encountered at any point during his illustrious career with the national team.

After Germany’s disastrous showing at this summer’s World Cup — the defending champions didn’t even make it out of the group stage — one could make a strong case that a change of culture and mindset could actually do Die Mannschaft quite well as they pick up the pieces and begin to rebuild with the 2020 European Championship just 21 months away.

PSG’s Mbappe gets 3-game ban for shove, red card

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Sep 5, 2018
Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three games after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was sent off in Ligue 1 action at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, who suffered a late — and malicious — challenge from Teji Savanier in stoppage time during the defending champions’ 4-2 victory on Saturday, received his red card for shoving the Nimes midfielder to the ground. Savanier was handed a five-game ban by the French league’s disciplinary committee.

With four goals and two assists in the first three games of the league season (he started only two of the games and has played just 225 minutes), Mbappe has picked up right where he left off at this summer’s World Cup — and last season in Ligue 1, when he scored 13 goals and assisted 8 more in league play alone.

Mbappe will miss Ligue 1 matches against Saint-Etienne (Sept. 14), Rennes (Sept. 23) and Reims (Sept. 26). He will, however, be eligible to play in PSG’s UEFA Champions League opener against Liverpool on Sept. 18.

How does the UEFA Nations League work?

Getty Images
Sep 5, 2018
GENEVA (AP) Soccer’s newest competition kicks off this week in Europe with few knowing all the details of a complex format.

The UEFA Nations League certainly will get off to a good start: Germany hosts World Cup champion France on Thursday, England faces Spain on Saturday, Portugal plays Italy on Monday and Spain takes on Croatia on Tuesday.

In simple terms, the competition involves all 55 European national teams, playing in small groups and separated into four tiers using promotion and relegation, and produces a champion at a mini-tournament next June.

It will also award at least one place at the 2020 European Championship to one of the lowest-ranked teams on the continent.

Because of the Nations League, traditional qualifying for Euro 2020 will start in March instead of the usual September following a World Cup.

UEFA believes all its member federations are getting something they like. Top-ranked nations want to play each other; the middle teams want winnable competitive games; low-ranked nations want hope of reaching major tournaments.

The North American soccer region now has its own version, while UEFA also designed a global version for about 220 teams which FIFA already has plans to adopt.

WHAT IS THE NATIONS LEAGUE?

A group stage involving 55 teams playing in four levels – Leagues A, B, C and D – from this week until November; a Final Four mini-tournament in June 2019 for the group winners of League A; playoffs in March 2020 in all four tiers to fill the last four Euro 2020 qualifying places.

The last detail is the incentive for European soccer’s smaller teams.

At least one League D team – possibly Azerbaijan, Belarus or Luxembourg, for instance – will qualify for Euro 2020.

WHY CREATE IT?

Few people seemed to like international friendlies which “really don’t interest anybody,” then-UEFA president Michel Platini said when launching the Nations League in March 2014.

Plus, the biennial format should be good for business.

“These matches are relevant for every single market so you optimize in each market,” UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein has said.

UEFA hopes promotion of group winners and relegation of last-place teams up and down the four Nations League tiers will keep it dynamic.

GROUP STAGE

Groups of three or four teams play home and away on the usual national-team match dates protected by FIFA.

Teams in the top-two tiers – League A and B, each with four groups of three nations – still have dates free for friendlies against teams like Brazil and Argentina.

Lower-ranked teams are all booked up in the four-team groups of Leagues C and D.

FINAL FOUR

The four group winners from League A advance to a Final Four to decide the Nations League champion.

The semifinals, third-place game and final will be played in one nation from June 5-9. The host will be the winner of the Italy-Poland-Portugal group.

EURO 2020 QUALIFYING

The Nations League pushes back Euro 2020 qualifying into 2019, and affects the 10 groups to be drawn on Dec. 2 in Dublin.

Top-tier teams going to the Final Four must be in one of the five smaller groups of five teams. That clears their June schedule for the mini-tournament.

The other five Euro 2020 qualifying groups have six teams, using all the FIFA dates to play 10 games from next March through November.

The top two teams in each qualifying group automatically advance to Euro 2020. The remaining four places in the 24-team lineup will be decided in Nations League playoffs.

EURO 2020 PLAYOFFS

In March 2020, each Nations League tier will have a four-team playoff bracket with the winner advancing to Euro 2020.

Playoffs will be for teams that failed to earn a direct Euro 2020 entry through the qualifying groups. Playoff entries will go to Nations League group winners, or teams with the next-best record.

The League A playoffs could be filled by League B teams because most top-tier teams will advance through the traditional qualifying format.

The Euro 2020 draw will be in April, just a few weeks before the tournament begins in Rome.

POTENTIAL LOSERS

Top European clubs who liked to keep star players out of national team squads for friendlies are not delighted with extra competitive games on the calendar.

Even if national teams are not desperate to win the Nations League, the threat of relegation should mean strong teams are fielded.

Brazil, Argentina and other non-European nations also have fewer options for lucrative friendlies, especially in 2019.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Germany coach Joachim Low rules out Mesut Ozil return

Getty Images
Sep 5, 2018
MUNICH (AP) Germany coach Joachim Low has ruled out Mesut Ozil’s return to the national team following the player’s retirement from international soccer.

Low says Ozil “clearly resigned so it’s not an issue.”

Ozil, who made 92 appearances for Germany, quit the national team in July following the furor over his photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused the German soccer federation, its president, fans and media of racism against people with Turkish roots.

The Arsenal midfielder said he felt he was being made a scapegoat for Germany’s embarrassing World Cup exit. However, he appeared to keep the door open to a return when he said he would never play for the team “as long as I have this feeling of racism and a lack of respect.”

Low previously said Ozil had not informed him of his intention to retire and that he tried several times to reach him by telephone but without success.

Low says “Mesut decided to go another way.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports