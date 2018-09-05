More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Zaha makes “substantial” contribution to Crystal Palace Ladies

By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Wilfried Zaha wasn’t born in south London, but he was raised there from the age of four, and it’s clear that the community — and Crystal Palace, his boyhood club since the age of 12 — mean a great deal to him.

In response to a Guardian report, the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has pledged “a substantial financial contribution” to alleviate some of the financial troubles of Crystal Palace Ladies — some of which falls at the feet of the players themselves, and was reportedly threatening their employment with the club’s reserve team.

According the report, reserve players were told they must raise £250 (roughly $322) through sponsorships, or pay out of their own pockets. The alternative? They would be unable to play for the club without paying the requisite annual membership fees.

The club has since denied the report in a statement, saying, “We encourage players to seek personal sponsorship to help raise the club’s profile and build links with the business community, but it is not a condition of playing for Palace Ladies.

“All our other teams operate on an amateur basis and, as with any grass-roots membership club, players pay an annual subscription fee. To help the development of our reserve team players, we have heavily subsidized their annual membership fees.”

In the end, it all appears to be a moot point, as Zaha has put to very good use one small piece of his new contract which pays him a reported $168,000 per week.

“Everyone knows what Crystal Palace means to Wilf and he wants to give the same opportunities to the next generation of aspiring players at Palace Ladies that he enjoyed when coming up through junior teams.”

What’s at stake for young USMNT in Brazil, Mexico friendlies?

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
As soon as the U.S. men’s national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, everything the program would do in the 11 months since that fateful night in Couva, Trinidad & Tobago, has been about (re-)building for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

This year, this month, this week are no different, with the Yanks in camp once again for a pair of friendlies against two sides who faced off in the round of 16 this summer: Brazil and Mexico. The following players have the most to gain (or lose) with strong (or poor) showing on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET) and Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET).

(You won’t find blue-chip prospects likes Christian Pulisic — who’s not eveon on the roster — Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams or Tim Weah on this list, as they have already established themselves as likely building-block pieces for the 2022 and 2026 cycles.)

John Brooks and Matt Miazga

In a perfect world, Brooks (who’s now 25) and Miazga (23) are the ready-made left-right center-back partnership that comes good at multiple tournaments this throughout World Cup cycle, culminating in a dominant defensive display in Qatar. Extra emphasis on “a perfect world,” as Brooks has been injured far more than not the last two or three years. On the plus side, Miazga has made steps up in competition — with coinciding performances — each of the last two club seasons; now is the time for that to translate to a purple patch of international form, and having a consistent, stable partner would go a long way to that end.

Antonee Robinson

Speaking of defensive positions just begging to be won, the starting left back job has been up for grabs for 15 or 20 years. With more than 48 months left before the next World Cup (remember, it’ll be played in November and December), there’s no reason Dave Sarachan — and eventually a permanent coach, hopefully — shouldn’t give every possible chance to an exciting 21-year-old currently playing in England’s second division. Robinson, who’s on loan at Wigan Athletic (from Everton), shone brightly in his first two senior-team appearances earlier this year, against Bolivia and France.

Kellyn Acosta

As bad as the last 12 months have been for the USMNT, one could make a strong case that Acosta has had an even worse 15-month downturn which began last summer, after the 2017 Gold Cup. Acosta, then 21, reportedly had multiple offers to go to Europe — which he badly wanted to do, but was prevented from doing by FC Dallas, his club at the time. His form plummeted, right alongside with Dallas’ season, and 2018 has somehow been even worse: sports hernia surgery in February, more lackluster performances for FCD, and eventually a trade to the then-last-place Colorado Rapids. Since making the move to Colorado in July, Acosta has trended upward while playing for a very bad team that has had nothing to play for since the season was less than a month old. For now, Acosta’s youth will be enough to continue being called up, but that’ll stop sometime over the next 24 months, at which point he’ll be 25. Still an immensely talented player, we just need to see the best version of Acosta re-emerge.

Julian Green

If we were to pretend that I asked you how old you think Julian Green is right, what would you say? That’s a great question, he has to be about 25 or 26 by now, right? Wrong, he only turned 23 a couple months ago. Theoretically speaking, there’s still time for him to become the best player in the world play the UEFA Champions League be a serviceable player for the USMNT. Here’s why that’s unlikely: he’s made more than five first-team appearances just once in his career. Once. That was last season while on loan to Greuther Furth (he scored three goals in league 24 appearance), the club he signed for on a permanent basis this summer. He’s likely running out of options in Europe, but he’ll get one or two more chances stateside before his career runs out, which means he’ll likely get one or two more chances with the national team, the first — and possibly last — of which comes this week.

USWNT announces timeline for hiring a general manager

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation says it will identify a preliminary list of candidates for the new position of general manager for the women’s national team by November.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors announced the creation of the GM position for the men’s and women’s national teams last December. Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart started as GM of the men’s side this month.

Because the next 10 months are expected to be busy for the women’s team, with World Cup qualifying next month and the tournament set for next summer in France, the women’s GM will initially serve in an observation and support role, aiding coach Jill Ellis.

U.S. Soccer expects to identify up to 10 candidates over the next two months before conducting interviews through next year. The field will be cut to two or three before a final recommendation is made to the board.

Kroos: Sane’s body language, attitude “have to improve”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leroy Sane is back with Germany after being left off Joachim Loew’s squad for the 2018 World Cup, but veteran midfielder Toni Kroos believe that everything is still not yet right with the 22-year-old attacker.

Kroos has called into question not only Sane’s “body language,” which he believes doesn’t vary greatly enough after wins and losses, but also his motivation to perform at his highest level and to continue improving as a player — quotes from the Guardian:

“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language. He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player, but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.

“He was fantastic for City last year, but Pep has the same problem at the moment — he’s trying to get the best out of him so he can perform better. If he performs, he’s a real weapon, honestly. He has the quality, especially for us, but maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn’t happy.”

The last 25 months (since he moved to the Premier League) have painted Sane something of an outsider to the typical German stereotypes — that they’re a robotic, cold and calculated, no-nonsense people — with his happy-go-lucky, whimsical personality. It’s possible that what Kroos is saying is true — no one can truly know without being inside Sane’s mind — but it’s also entirely possible (and likely, perhaps) that there’s been a massive misinterpretation of Sane’s attitude for the simple fact that he’s wholly different to anyone Kroos has encountered at any point during his illustrious career with the national team.

After Germany’s disastrous showing at this summer’s World Cup — the defending champions didn’t even make it out of the group stage — one could make a strong case that a change of culture and mindset could actually do Die Mannschaft quite well as they pick up the pieces and begin to rebuild with the 2020 European Championship just 21 months away.

PSG’s Mbappe gets 3-game ban for shove, red card

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Andy EdwardsSep 5, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three games after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was sent off in Ligue 1 action at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, who suffered a late — and malicious — challenge from Teji Savanier in stoppage time during the defending champions’ 4-2 victory on Saturday, received his red card for shoving the Nimes midfielder to the ground. Savanier was handed a five-game ban by the French league’s disciplinary committee.

With four goals and two assists in the first three games of the league season (he started only two of the games and has played just 225 minutes), Mbappe has picked up right where he left off at this summer’s World Cup — and last season in Ligue 1, when he scored 13 goals and assisted 8 more in league play alone.

Mbappe will miss Ligue 1 matches against Saint-Etienne (Sept. 14), Rennes (Sept. 23) and Reims (Sept. 26). He will, however, be eligible to play in PSG’s UEFA Champions League opener against Liverpool on Sept. 18.