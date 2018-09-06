More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Girona agrees to play La Liga game vs. Barcelona in US

Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Girona says it’s willing to play a regular-season game against Barcelona in the United States as part of La Liga’s goal of promoting soccer and the league in North America.

The small Catalan club said Thursday it is working with the league and Barcelona to finalize details of the proposed game, which has attracted criticism from Spain’s players’ association and some clubs and fans.

The league last month announced its plan to play a match in the U.S. as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent. It had not said which teams would be involved, nor when or where the game would be played, although Miami appears to be the first option.

Girona said it accepted the proposal because it sees a “great opportunity for expansion” for the club and the city.

It said one of the issues being discussed is how to compensate Girona’s fans as the team would be relinquishing a home game in the league. The club said it would try to offer several options for its members so they would not feel at a disadvantage.

This is Girona’s second season in Spain’s first division.

The clubs and La Liga are expected to seek approval from Spain’s soccer federation in the next few days.

PHOTOS: Trophy for MLS, Liga MX’s inauguarl Campeones Cup

Photo credit: MLS
By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
MLS and Liga MX unveiled on Thursday the brand new trophy which will be awarded to either Toronto FC or Tigres at the conclusion of this month’s inaugural Campeones Cup at BMO Field.

The Campeones Cup, which beginning on Sept. 19 will be sought after by the respective reigning champions of the two North America leagues, “is made of silver and gilded with 24-karat gold leaf, featuring a petal harvesting an iconic gold one, representing the partnership between the two leagues as well as the North American bragging rights on offer for its winner.”

Campeones Cup trophy (Photo credit: MLS)

The trophy stands nearly 20 inches tall, over 6.6 inches wide, and weighs more than 21 pounds. It was designed and produced by metalsmith Jose Juan Marmolejo of a Mexico-based company, Izta Galerias.

UEFA Nations League: France, Germany scoreless; Bale blitzes Ireland

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in UEFA’s new international competition, the UEFA Nations League…

Germany 0-0 France

It’s a true wonder that France were able to score enough any goals en route to winning the 2018 World Cup, given how defensively Didier Deschamps set up his team in Russia, and given how defensively Les Bleus continue to be deployed after conquering the world this summer.

Three defensive midfielders is a setup that few defense in the world require to protect them, let alone a unit which features the likes of Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti. But, there we were, and here we are. Deschamps went with the familiar formula in Thursday’s Nations League-opening game against Germany, and the result was a scoreless stalemate that saw the reigning world champions hold just 40 percent of possession and fail to produce a chance that truly threatened Manuel Neuer with anything more than speculative efforts from long range.

Wales 4-1 Ireland

Real Madrid fans were understandably a bit fearful of life after Cristiano Ronaldo, but perhaps they shouldn’t be as the Portuguese superstar’s departure has apparently given way to the year of Gareth Bale. The Welsh dynamo already has three goals in as many games for Madrid, and on Thursday the 29-year-old ran the entire show during Wales’ 4-1 victory over Ireland.

He had a goal and an assist, but it could have been so much more with a bit more fortune in his favor. Still, Ryan Giggs‘ side was comprehensive in its dominance and should find their way to a first-place finish in League B – Group 4 (Denmark is the other nation in the three-team group). Tom Lawrence, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts were the other goalscorers for the Dragons.

Czech Republic 1-2 Ukraine

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the 92nd-minute winner in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory away to the Czech Republic, completing a comeback from 1-0 down after just four minutes. Patrick Schick put the home side ahead early, but Yevhen Konoplyanka drew the visitors level immediately after the halftime intermission.

Friday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A – Group 3

Italy vs. Poland — 2:45 p.m. ET

League B – Group 2

Turkey vs. Russia — 2:45 p.m. ET

Chiellini keen to help Italy after int’l retirement U-turn

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Veteran Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is keen to use his experience to help the Azzurri youngsters after going back on his decision to retire from international duty.

Chiellini, 34, was one of a number of players who announced they were quitting the national team after November’s playoff loss to Sweden saw Italy fail to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in nearly six decades.

However, he’s now back in the squad for the opening UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

“I did weigh up a few things, discussed it with my friends,” Chiellini said on Thursday. “I didn’t know if I would return, but I think that already by the next morning I had dragged myself away from that, I let all those thoughts go above my head.

“There is an atmosphere of calm, of great desire to do something, to look forward, to not think what happened. The enthusiasm that youngsters give you carries you along. Moreover, in Italy you cannot leave the national team. I hope that I will never be a problem for this group.”

Italy hosts Poland in Bologna on Friday then visits Portugal three days later. They are Roberto Mancini’s first competitive matches in charge and the Azzurri’s first since the playoff defeat.

In the absence of Gianluigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi – who are not quite retired from international duty and available if called upon – Chiellini has been given the captain’s armband.

“I consider myself one of the captains of this team,” said Chiellini, who has worn the armband three times before. “There are others currently out of the side, like Daniele or Gigione, who are still playing.

“There are many young, talented players who I can perhaps help with my experience and the fact that I’m accustomed to playing at certain levels, to make them understand that something that you need in order to play with a bit more consistency. But there’s talent, it’s not true that it’s lacking.”

Chiellini needs four more appearances for Italy to reach the 100 mark, which would move him up to seventh in the all-time list for the Azzurri.

“I have never put limits on myself,” the Juventus defender said. “I’m happy to be part of this group. However, I would still be calm and happy if in October I wasn’t here.

“The number of appearances is a thought but not a priority. If I’m here it’s because I care. I like to take it day by day.”

New USMNT head coach to be hired by end of 2018

Photo credit: @ussoccer_mnt
By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
The next head coach of the U.S. men’s national team will be hired and begin working toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup before the end of the 2018 calendar year, per new USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart.

Speaking on Thursday, for the first time since he was installed as the new head of the men’s program, Stewart provided the public with the first concrete update regarding U.S. Soccer’s search for a new head coach since Bruce Arena resigned following the Yanks’ failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup last October. Dave Sarachan has been in charge of the USMNT for every camp in the interim.

Stewart said he has a list of six or seven candidates in mind, and denied speculation that Columbus Crew SC’s Gregg Berhalter is the favorite at this point. No one has interviewed for the job as of yet, but once the process begins, things could move quickly. November friendlies against England and Italy are one reported target date for the new coach to make his debut.

Nico Romeijn, the U.S. Soccer Federation’s chief sport development officer, and Ryan Mooney, USSF’s chief soccer officer, will join Stewart in the interviewing process. Stewart does not have the power to hire (or fire) a coach directly, but his recommendation to U.S. Soccer’s board of directors will (presumably) carry a lot of weight.