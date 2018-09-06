New USMNT head coach to be hired by end of 2018

The next head coach of the U.S. men’s national team will be hired and begin working toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup before the end of the 2018 calendar year, per new USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart.
Speaking on Thursday, for the first time since he was installed as the new head of the men’s program, Stewart provided the public with the first concrete update regarding U.S. Soccer’s search for a new head coach since Bruce Arena resigned following the Yanks’ failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup last October. Dave Sarachan has been in charge of the USMNT for every camp in the interim.
Stewart said he has a list of six or seven candidates in mind, and denied speculation that Columbus Crew SC’s Gregg Berhalter is the favorite at this point. No one has interviewed for the job as of yet, but once the process begins, things could move quickly. November friendlies against England and Italy are one reported target date for the new coach to make his debut.
Nico Romeijn, the U.S. Soccer Federation’s chief sport development officer, and Ryan Mooney, USSF’s chief soccer officer, will join Stewart in the interviewing process. Stewart does not have the power to hire (or fire) a coach directly, but his recommendation to U.S. Soccer’s board of directors will (presumably) carry a lot of weight.
How might the new tournament go? Here are some predictions.
Group 1 1. France
2. Germany
3. Netherlands (relegated to League B)
— France goes to Germany later Thursday, and a win for the hosts would turn this on its head. However, if the World Cup champions get a win and then beat the Netherlands on Sept. 9, France would essentially be printing its playoff tickets.
Group 2 1. Belgium
2. Switzerland
3. Iceland (relegated to League B)
— It would be surprising if anyone besides the Red Devils emerged as Group 2 winners, though a loss in Iceland on Tuesday would open things up.
Group 3 1. Italy
2. Poland
3. Portugal (relegated to League B)
— This could go in the direction of any of the combatants, but Italy’s hunger to make a positive impression after the embarrassment of failing to qualify for World Cup should be the extra motivation it needs to move to the final four.
Group 4 1. Spain
2. Croatia
3. England (relegated to League B)
— Talk about a nightmare for all three teams, but we’ll peg Spain to be more settled than they were when their federation ousted Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup
Nations League Playoffs
Semis: Italy beats Spain, France beats Belgium
Final: France beats Italy
BONUS: League B, C, D promoted teams
B: Czech Republic, Turkey Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark.
ProSoccerTalk spoke with Bob Watkins, NISA’s commissioner and the founder of United States Rugby, about plans for the nascent league. He’s also one of the owners of San Diego’s 1904 FC, the club with connections to Demba Ba, Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, and Moussa Sow.
Other reports have also announced that 1904 FC — formerly an applicant for the USL — will be a founding member of NISA.
ProSoccerTalk: What attracted you to the position?
Bob Watkins: “Excitement of the concept. I’ve been involved with the NASL a number of years ago with the club in San Diego. As that began to collapse if you will, it became apparent to me that a lot of the things that seemed to be not going well could’ve been avoided if it had been an activity looking at it from a future point of view, looking at where soccer in the United States was going, and what could be done to support that. When Peter Wilt and John approached me to look at this activity, I thought it was a different way of doing things. Not necessarily that they were better than anything else, but I liked the concept. It was a little bit more democratic. It was about playing soccer rather than trying to build an empire or change the world.”
PST: When you say “democratic,” what do you mean?
BW: “The league is owned by the owners. All the teams who come into the league subscribe to the league. We don’t have any high financial barriers. It’s relatively modest if you’re looking at MLS or USL, and to me that makes a lot of sense so that groups who want to participate can do it, and there are no geographic boundaries or franchise areas.”
PST: How can your experience growing U.S. Rugby help with a new American soccer league?
BW: “When I looked at this from years ago, and began to think about how do I help develop a club in San Diego, I took the veneer of the sport of rugby on, and took the veneer of the sport of soccer off, and compared them both. Rugby is in its infancy in comparison to what soccer is, and there’s a lot of embedded activity in soccer that is just becoming part of the system in rugby. But if you flip the base to the top, and then build your system based on the enthusiasm, participation, and passion for it, that’s where you’re going to win hearts and minds. We’re here to promote the game, not to promote individual fiefdoms or organizations. What rugby has not had, which is in the process of doing, is building a youth development program.”
PST: You mentioned your time with NASL. Are you concerned with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s support of a new league?
BW: “I look at U.S. Soccer as I look at U.S. Rugby or any other national governing body. They’re there, they command the respect and ability to promote the national presence of the game. We have to build a system that supports that process. If change comes as a result of the way we’re doing things, so be it. We’re not there to change the rules of U.S. Soccer. We’re there to play the game at the base level and make it enjoyable and pleasant.”
PST: Being owner-owned should help, but how do you make sure you follow a good path in terms of expanding/growing the league?
BW: “What one has to look at, is there are certain standards that U.S. Soccer has for professional teams to participate, so we don’t want to drop down in terms of teams like NASL. At the same time, we want to make sure that we’re not ahead of our skis in terms of our ability to manage the growth. One of the challenges that we’re going to have is that a number of teams will be coming into a professional level which is different than the amateur level. We need to support the clubs with as much on-boarding as possible. It’s like taking an amateur player and making them a professional … to compete in the marketplace. Each that comes into the league has to hit the same standards as everybody else has so we can help them promote them, and grow them.
PST: What’s next?
BW: “Timing wise we’re looking at the Fall of 2019 coinciding with the FIFA schedule. Until then we’re building a relationship with each of the clubs, with U.S. Soccer, and fan bases around the country.”
OCB joins Toronto FC 2, FC Tucson, South Georgia Tormenta FC, Greenville Triumph FC, and yet-to-be nicknamed Madison Pro Soccer and Chattanooga Pro Soccer.
That brings the number of USL Division III teams to seven.
A good note and a lesser note, below.
Positive: I love the interlocking script of OC on the logo, and am glad they kept the crest (albeit this leads to the negative).
Negative: If we want to grow the game below the MLS level, it’s not going to come by asking interested fans to get fired up to go see a match against another club’s B or 2 side.
This works in the baseball model, with affiliates getting star players on rehab stints or up-and-coming prospects, where AAA clubs like the Iowa Cubs clearly keep Chicago’s branding, so a dissenting viewpoint says perhaps it can work via familiarity.
But it seems so easy that OCB could be Central Florida SC instead of Orlando City B. The 2 model, at least, is practiced in Germany, though clubs facing Borussia Dortmund II or FC St. Pauli II know they can win promotion to the next level by defeating said foes.