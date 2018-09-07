More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

5 things we learned from UMSNT’s 2-0 loss to Brazil

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States played Brazil on Friday night, and it was always going to be a daunting task. A young, inexperienced team against essentially Brazil’s World Cup squad.

To that end, it was a wonderful opportunity for the United States. They had nothing to lose by going out and hoping to compete. If it went awry, there’s plenty to be learned, and if it went well that’s a great sign. It didn’t go great, but there was plenty to draw from the match. Dave Sarachan and his team put up a great fight, and didn’t back down from one of the world’s best, refusing to bunker in and simply defending to pull out a gritty result.

[ MORE: Full recap of 2-0 loss to Brazil ]

Given the fact that this national team essentially hit the hard reset button after the Trinidad & Tobago loss, it’s hard to judge sheer “progress” over the last few years, but there are a few more things we can pinpoint.

1) These kids are not afraid

In the opening 10 minutes, Dave Sarachan’s kids came out and high-pressed Brazil’s World Cup squad. Not just a high press…a VERY high press. The United States had nothing to lose in East Rutherford, and they played like it early on. That’s a great sign for some of these kids, who ended up troubling the Brazilians early on with the press.

After falling behind, the US took its few opportunities and went headlong at the visitors, with DeAndre Yedlin bombing down the right flank. The half-hour mark provided an impressive spell for the hosts, as the US earned four consecutive corners and all proved dangerous. Weston McKennie was fantastic going forward and was dangerous all night in the attacking third. After Brazil scored its second on a dubious penalty call, the US went right down the other end and threatened.

Dave Sarachan after the match said that Antonee Robinson might have been a little tentative at the beginning, but if anything, his errors were from over-committing, not sitting back and letting Douglas Costa come to him. Mistakes were made by the U.S. regularly, and there were plenty of matchups that featured a significant talent gap. Still, hesitancy and trepidation was not the reason the United States was beaten tonight, and that’s a positive to be taken.

2) The rookie mistakes eventually need to end

These kids are young, there’s no doubting that. The United States starting lineup featured a full 11 players 25 years old or younger. Still, eventually this process needs an end-point, and the kids will need to learn from their mistakes. Making those mistakes in matches like this is perfectly acceptable, but learning from those mistakes is the next step.

[ MORE: Player ratings from USMNT loss to Brazil ]

Take Brazil’s first goal for example. Antonee Robinson was burned by Douglas Costa down the flank because he switched off for a split second to communicate a defensive responsibility to his teammate and in the process over-committed. Costa, a player with incredible speed and instincts, took advantage and roasted the young left-back. Then, in the middle, Matt Miazga was beat by the oldest striker trick in the book – Roberto Firmino appeared to head towards the near post before drifting back to create space behind his unaware American defender.

Those mistakes are acceptable at this stage against this opponent, and they provide valuable learning experiences, but eventually those need to be learned from, or they will have been in vain.

3) Bobby Wood is fourth on the striker depth chart

Bobby Wood started the match at striker over Timothy Weah, and many fans were disappointed not to see the young, in-form PSG attacker earn the majority of the minutes. Wood struggled from the onset, giving the ball away cheaply which caused promising attacks to disintegrate, and he failing to find space up front. That is largely due to the strength of the opposition, but he still should be able to pick a spot or two over the course of 55 minutes. He ended up with nothing.

Weah came on with a little over a half-hour to go, and he proved more dangerous and decisive on the ball. He cut in from the left to earn Wil Trapp a long-range effort that forced Alisson into a shaky save in his most notable moment in an otherwise collectively sleepy second half. Weah should ultimately be ahead of Wood long-term on the depth chart, as is likely first-choice selection Jozy Altidore and young Josh Sargeant. Wood is a fine option, but he coughs up possession far too often, and against strong opponents like this, he cannot afford moments of inaccuracy when the team needs to value possession.

4) This defensive partnership can stay

Despite the early mistakes on the opening goal, Matt Miazga and John Brooks played quite well against one of the world’s best teams. There’s serious potential in this defensive partnership, and those who championed Miazga with Cameron Carter-Vickers seem to have forgotten about the experienced Brooks. Especially considering these two had only played 45 competitive minutes together before tonight, it was a stellar showing for the duo, and one that will give U.S. fans plenty of hope for the future. Had the back line not been exposed by poor wing defending, it might have been an even better night for the defense as a whole. Miazga was required out wide right on a couple of occasions to help cover defensively, and he did well in space, a difficult ask of a central defender. Not only that, they were dangerous on set-pieces with the U.S. threatening the most on corners. These two can grow together, and with CCV also in the mix, the U.S. suddenly appears set up at a position they’ve struggled to find consistently for a long time.

5) – This team needs leadership. Now.

Dave Sarachan has done a fine job ushering in a new era of players into the national team, but he serves little value to the US otherwise. The kids are doing their best on the field, but need a clear direction for the long-term future, and they need it now. The longer the United States waits to hire a coach, the more time is wasted to find new talent, create a plan for moving forward, and implement that plan on the field. The World Cup may be four years away, but valuable days are being thrown in the trash. The team needs a direction, and they need the leadership to implement that direction. The team has no chance against the world’s best without that leadership, and it showed tonight. These matches serve little purpose if they don’t come with direction and long-term values. Earnie Stewart may want to take his time, but that’s not in the best interest of this national team, and we saw that on the field tonight.

USMNT player ratings from 2-0 loss to Brazil

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team played out a bit of a snoozy second half against Brazil after going down 2-0 to the Selecao at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday.

[ RECAP: USMNT 0-2 Brazil | 3 things ]

Mission: Don’t Embarrass Yourselves was generally a success for the USMNT and interim manager Dave Sarachan, whose young bucks played well despite a lack of Christian Pulisic.

Next up for the USMNT: Mexico on Tuesday.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 8 — Couldn’t have done anything on the opener given the acres of space afforded Roberto Firmino, and Neymar’s penalty kick run-up is a tricky one even for a PK-stopping ace.

Antonee Robinson — 3 — The young Everton man will have a lot better days in a U.S. shirt, as he was habitually cooked by Douglas Costa for much of the night. Did play better as the match wore on.

Matt Miazga — 6 — Huge mistake in marking on the Firmino goal keeps him from getting a 7 or maybe even an 8. Having a solid early campaign in Ligue 1, too.

John Brooks — 7 — The United States’ best defender, unsurprisingly, was the United States’ best defender. Didn’t have his towering header game in-form, or would’ve bagged a goal.

DeAndre Yedlin — 6 — If anyone had been prepared for this match by their early season, it was Yedlin. The Seattle Sounders export has faced Spurs, Chelsea, and Man City already this season. Forgivably worked over a few times by Neymar, he also chipped in the viral moment of the evening and should probably be upped to a 7 for it.

[ MORE: Rudiger apologizes for neck stamp ]

Wil Trapp  — 6 — Pretty good set piece service, and was fooled on the penalty when Fabinho felt his arm on the side and hit the deck like he saw a gold brick.

Julian Green (Off 55′) — 5 — Struggled to make any sort of impact despite some decent energy going forward at left mid. To be fair, left mid against Brazil isn’t his bag. Left wing against Costa Rica would be another story.

Weston McKennie (Off 82′) — 8 — Would’ve cemented his U.S. Man of the Match credentials had he got more than a glance of purchase on a late sliding bid to turn a free kick past Alisson. His finish is the only thing missing from his game, and he was not overwhelmed in several tussles with Casemiro.

Tyler Adams (Off 82′) — 5 — Average, although if you’d like to up his score given the competition and his age (19), you’d be justified.

Paul Arriola (Off 55′) — 4 — Less than ideal performance typified by a wildly overhit cross from the right side.

Bobby Wood (Off 70′) — 5 — Starved of possession for most of the match, as expected, failed to make much of an impact on the proceedings.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (On 55′) — 5.5 — Just fine. Looking forward to seeing him play in a match without as much defensive responsibility (though that’s kind of his thing).

Tim Weah (On 55′) — 6.5 — Had enough moments for me to break my “no half point” rule. Good energy, effort, and commitment from the PSG man.

Gyasi Zardes (On 70′) — 5 — Wasn’t really noticeable, but was good to see the long-struggling striker get back in the U.S. fold.

Marky Delgado (On 83′) — N/A

Cristian Roldan (On 83′) — N/A

USMNT 0-2 Brazil: Young hosts no match for Neymar, Firmino

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazil coach Tite named a very strong starting lineup, with the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro. That was always going to be a struggle, and it was, but the United States was far from run off the field in East Rutherford on Friday night as they fell 2-0 to the World Cup quarterfinalists in an international friendly meeting.

The United States came out of the opening whistle with a very high press, and it seemed to trouble the Brazilians from the start, but the visitors began to figure things out and struck in the 11th minute. Douglas Costa straight burned Antonee Robinson who over-committed on the flank, and his cross found Roberto Firmino at the back post who had drifted back from an oblivious Matt Miazga. Brazil nearly grabbed a second as Costa again torched Robinson, this time cutting inside, but his ball into the box was fumbled at the penalty spot for Neymar.

[ COVERAGE: 5 Things Learned | Player Ratings ]

The US had its best chance down the other end on the half-hour mark as Yedlin crossed to Weston McKennie, but his promising shot was blocked. The ensuing corner resulted in a header by Miazga on a delicious cross from Julian Green, and again it went out for a corner. Again McKennie had a massive chance, but Alisson came off his line to smother the shot from the far post. A fourth corner again came sizzling in, but Wood couldn’t get his head to it and instead found himself shaken up on the turf.

Again Brazil almost had a second, but a Coutinho shot from the top of the box was blocked bravely by Robinson and Zack Steffen saved the follow-up from Fabinho. They would double the lead before the break when Fabinho went down softly in the penalty area trying to squeeze between John Brooks and Wil Trapp, and the referee pointed to the spot. Neymar sent Steffen the wrong way for his 53rd international goal. At the break, Brazil had most of the possession while the United States was left with little to savor.

With no substitutions for either side at halftime, Brazil came out of the break with the intent. Douglas Costa toasted Paul Arriola down the right, and nearly found Firmino but his poor first touch killed off the chance. Yet again, Costa beat Robinson on 52 minutes – this time through the middle – and fed a delicious pass to Neymar, but his shot was slowed by Steffen and eventually cleared off the line by Matt Miazga right on the doorstep.

[ MORE: U.S. to hire new head coach by end of 2018 ]

Sarachan brought on Timothy Weah and Kellyn Acosta for Paul Arriola and Julian Green as the game neared the hour mark, a positive substitution. Tite countered with the addition of Arthur for Manchester United midfielder Fred, while Douglas Costa was removed for Chelsea winger Willian. McKennie had a chance to put the U.S. on the board soon after, but he put his effort just wide on the end of a curling free-kick.

Another change for either side saw Gyasi Zardes replace Bobby Wood, while Paqueta made his international debut for Brazil replacing Coutinho. The U.S. nearly found an opening as Wil Trapp forced a shaky save from Alisson with a long-distance shot low and to the left. Down the other end, Robinson picked Firmino’s pocket to save a breakaway opportunity. The U.S. again had a chance on a set-piece with 15 minutes to go, but Alisson stopped a weak effort as two U.S. players came together for the shot.

With three minutes remaining, the U.S. had one last chance as Tyler Adams sent a cross in that went just over the head of Gyasi Zardes, while substitute Christian Roldan had his follow-up cutback cleared away. The loss is just the second for the United States in seven matches since the failure in Trinidad & Tobago, and will provide Dave Sarachan and the rest of the coaching staff plenty of tape to teach the players how to match up against the best in the world.

Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 7, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes as Belgium eased to a 4-0 victory over Scotland on Friday in its first game since finishing third at the World Cup.

Seven minutes after coming on at halftime in the friendly, Batshuayi took a pass from Eden Hazard in a swift Belgium break and guided the ball low into the net.

Batshuayi, who is on loan at Spanish club Valencia from English Premier League side Chelsea, struck again from just outside the penalty area on the hour.

The earlier goals in Glasgow came from Romelu Lukaku in the first half and Hazard a minute into the second half.

The Belgian players showed the quality that saw them achieve their team’s best-ever World Cup showing by finishing third in Russia in July.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Another young USMNT lineup hosts Brazil in friendly

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Brooks and Matt Miazga start in the heart of defense for the US National Team as they host Brazil in a friendly at 8:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It is just the pair’s second time playing together with the national team, having completed 45 minutes together against Portugal last November.

The United States has just one win in 18 tries against the South American powerhouse, coming 20 years ago. The US two wins, three draws, and a loss in its last six matches dating back to the disastrous loss in Trinidad & Tobago that knocked the USMNT out of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

[ FOLLOW: USMNT vs. Brazil ]

PSG youngster Timothy Weah begins the game on the bench, with Bobby Wood earning his 40th cap as he starts up front in the attack. Supporting will be RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams who has impressed in his first five caps with the senior national team, showing pace and creativity going forward. Wil Trapp captains the team as midfield cover for the back four.

DeAndre Yedlin has shaken off an early-season injury on Premier League duty with Newcastle to earn his 53rd appearance. Yedlin has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise difficult start for Rafa Benitez in the English top flight. On the other side of the back line is 21-year-old Everton LB Antonee Robinson who has played all 540 minutes of Wigan’s start to the Championship, on loan from Goodison Park.

It’s somewhat disappointing for Weah not to be in the starting lineup, given his stellar start to the season in the French capital, only losing his place in a Champions League squad after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani all returned to action from extended World Cup rest. He is likely to come on at some point during the 90 minutes tonight.

Also on the bench alongside the 18-year-old is Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who was only recently sent out on loan to Swansea in the Championship. Cristian Roldan is also on the bench, hoping to return to the regular fold after a positive start to his national team career was cut somewhat short by a bad ankle injury. He is joined by Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono who made his national team debut against Bolivia in May.

With an average age of 23 years and 117 days, it’s the fifth straight match that Dave Sarachan has selected a starting lineup under the age of 24. All 11 players are 25 years old or younger.

Brazil, meanwhile, has started a full-strength starting lineup, a daunting task for the United States. Neymar wears the armband after being named permanent captain yesterday by head coach Tite. Casemiro holds down the midfield in front of Marquinhos and Thiago Silva in defense. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gets the start up front leading the attack.

USMNT: Steffan; Robinson, Brooks, Miazga, Yedlin; Trapp; Green, McKennie, Adams, Arriola; Wood.
Bench: Bono, Carter-Vickers, Zardes, Roldan, Weah, Lichaj, Parker, Acosta, Delgado.

BRAZIL: AlissonFabinho, Marquinhos, Silva, Luís; Fred, Casemiro, Coutinho; Costa, Firmino, Neymar.